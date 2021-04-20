 Skip to content
 
(UPI)   The Rick Romero Institute finds that if you live near a Superfund site you may have a shorter life expectancy. No word on wetness of water   (upi.com) divider line
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
In Texas, health officials recently examined a cancer cluster in downtown Houston around a former railroad creosote treatment facility, and found that the number of acute lymphoblastic leukemia cases in children was greater than expected based on cancer rates in the state.

Heh.  Yeah.  You know how many *non-superfund* sites around Houston are toxic as shiat.  Go to any pipe yard or machine shop on the ENE side of town.  That's the Texas way - biatch about regulations so much that you build up that self-justification of dumping your shiat anywhere and everywhere and be just careful enough to where the problem isn't realized until you're long gone and have made your money.

CSB - I had a friend do a science fair project back in the 80s where they took samples all over Lake Houston to see how crappy the water was from illegal dumping/discharge.  They pretty much determined that you shouldn't even get the water splashed on you much less swim, wade and fish in it.  My memory isn't as good but I'm pretty sure they had some pics of active dumping that was either quashed or they were made to leave out of their project for "reasons".

I've waded through the aftermath of illegal oil contractor dumping in Galveston bay.  We can't even fish out of half the creeks around here because the fish contain industrial contaminants.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The expanse of land from Baton Rouge to New Orleans is called "cancer alley", and it's not just Superfund sites.  They're actively polluting down there.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Keep in mind that Superfund sites are a result of not having those "job killing regulations" certain uninformed people scream about.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Bertuccio
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
When the obvious needs to be said because there's a team of lawyers claiming all the people dying young in factory towns is just a coincidence...
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: The expanse of land from Baton Rouge to New Orleans is called "cancer alley", and it's not just Superfund sites.  They're actively polluting down there.


My sibs and I are all Baton Rouge babbys.  Dad worked cleaning tank cats for Dow before he graduated from LSU.

I expect something to either take me out by surprise, or have granted me immortality.
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"No word on the wetness of water."

Oooh! Oooh! I've got this one! ...it's fairly wet.

I'll take my Nobel prize to go, with extra fries, please.
 
zez
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
This is about 4 miles from my house, a radioactive landfill with an underground fire.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/West_La​k​e_Landfill

This is where we meet up to go mountain bike and gravel riding
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Weldon_​S​pring_Ordnance_Works
 
adamatari
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

I lived there and I believe it. The water around there is all pretty sketchy. The water looks dangerous, the lake was yellow brown when I was there. Silt may be part of that, but the color was just unnatural. The entire area is a fiefdom of the fossil fuel industry, they basically built the city (and indirectly the modern world), but the cost should be obvious.

People are willfully blind to those costs.
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I live near a former superfund site. I've lived here 5 years, and I have felt somewhat queasy for 4 of those years. Headaches, listlessness, all very minor but persistent.

Been nice knowing you all.
 
MrScruffles
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
So uhhh...what does it mean if in my county in Texas there's a superfund site near a elementary/high school?  Are they trying to fast track genetic mutations?
 
Rozotorical
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

One of my grandma's husbands use to be a clean up man for Dow.

He would talk about the dirt eating through his rubber boots in seconds as they shoveled spills.

I don't remember what type of cancer he died of though.
 
fifthofzen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Rozotorical
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

MrScruffles: So uhhh...what does it mean if in my county in Texas there's a superfund site near a elementary/high school?  Are they trying to fast track genetic mutations?


No it means you are poor and Texas doesn't consider you mattering.
 
ProbablyDrunk
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Just an FYI, subs....they call us "down-winders". Alum of 1976 Hanford Nuclear Site, Spokane Valley, WA.
 
Robinfro
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
When my dad bought this house a couple years ago, whoever was doing the VA loan made him get a soil test because this is lead mining country (SEMO) and there's a tailing pond about 7 miles down the road.

The lead levels were high enough the EPA screamed "HOLY FARKBALLS!", declared it Superfund, andpaid to have the top 20" of the backyard dug up and replaced. They had a crew out in 3 days. For them to move that fast, I don't even wanna know what the PPM was.

The well water tested peachy, but part of the monthly maintenance (checking filters, detectors, etc.) is doing a water test.
 
