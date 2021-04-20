 Skip to content
 
(WHDH Boston)   Open the door, get on the floor, everyone walk that dinosaur   (whdh.com) divider line
38
•       •       •

38 Comments     (+0 »)
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's a streetlight.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like a squirrel to me.
 
ifky
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The Whitest Kids U' Know - Dinosaur Rap (HQ)
Youtube L1SKf9YU4QQ
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Doesn't look conclusive.  Can't say if it Was (Not Was) a lizard or something else.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Is she drunk or on drugs?
 
mikalmd
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
A Turkey ..
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I chased some out of my front porch roof.
My neighbors like feeding the dinosaurs.
 
CrosswordWithAPen [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Am I to understand she reviews the security cam footage, every minute of it, every day?
Or is there something a little suspect here, in this age of viral pseudocelebrity and personal satisfaction measured in clicks?
I'll go with the latter.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I'm not sure what it is, but I am 100% sure what it is not: a dinosaur.

It could be Jesus, a pet called Jesus I mean.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
There is always a xkcd for a greenlighted thread...

imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Psychopompous
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
My first thought was a fox with a piece of plastic caught on a hind leg, dragging along like a tail and throwing off its gait.
 
Sonnuvah
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JRoo
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sniderman
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
boom boom akka lakka lakka boom
 
JesseL
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Everyone with a yard has small dinosaurs walking through it.

My domestic yard dinosaurs:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: [Fark user image 425x310]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KY Jerry [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Nearest to dinosaurs, Florida is plagued with  invasive basilisk lizards and union war veterans
 
booger42
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
19 Tequilas later, she and Fidel opened up a chain of Kentucky Fried Chicken shops
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

JesseL: Everyone with a yard has small dinosaurs walking through it.

My domestic yard dinosaurs:

[Fark user image 850x637]


Why is that goose wearing a shower cap?
 
sozelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It's a peacock (that's a pretty, fancy dinosaur for you rubes).
 
Copperbelly watersnake
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

They're everywhere in southern Florida.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Spartapuss: JesseL: Everyone with a yard has small dinosaurs walking through it.

My domestic yard dinosaurs:

[Fark user image 850x637]

Why is that goose wearing a shower cap?


Err, duck. Duck.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I think I'll watch some Miami Vice and  get a Monkey Skull to go for lunch..
 
JesseL
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Spartapuss: JesseL: Everyone with a yard has small dinosaurs walking through it.

My domestic yard dinosaurs:

[Fark user image 850x637]

Why is that goose wearing a shower cap?


That's a powdered wig, and it's fancy.

or
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Repeat.
 
JimmyFartpants
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Looks like a squirrel to me.


Way to big to be a squirrel.   

It might be a wild turkey, but my guess is it's a peacock.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
HomerButt
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Peacocks are jerks.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

yet_another_wumpus: There is always a xkcd for a greenlighted thread...

[imgs.xkcd.com image 320x571]


And T Rex is closer in time to the iPhone than to the Stegosaurus.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fine, I'll link the video...
Was (Not Was) - Walk The Dinosaur
Youtube zYKupOsaJmk
 
Pert
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
When you get right down to it, the only difference between a dinosaur and a peahen is your own imagination.
 
JimmyFartpants
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Copperbelly watersnake: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 310x163]
They're everywhere in southern Florida.


Before I watched the video I also thought it must be somebody who saw a big iguana or a tegu, but it really looks nothing like either.  My bet is still on a big bird, like a peacock, but it's pretty weird looking whatever it is..

In this frame, it looks like there's some white thing around it's head.  Like a bandage or a dog's Cone of Shame.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

the_rhino: Fine, I'll link the video...
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/zYKupOsa​Jmk?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Well, that escalated quickly.
 
middlewaytao
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
G-doggy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

JimmyFartpants: Copperbelly watersnake: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 310x163]
They're everywhere in southern Florida.

Before I watched the video I also thought it must be somebody who saw a big iguana or a tegu, but it really looks nothing like either.  My bet is still on a big bird, like a peacock, but it's pretty weird looking whatever it is..

In this frame, it looks like there's some white thing around it's head.  Like a bandage or a dog's Cone of Shame.[Fark user image 692x416]


Looks like a bucket and poor lighting.
 
Displayed 38 of 38 comments

