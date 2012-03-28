 Skip to content
(ABC News)   It's last call for Yahoo Answers, so get your questions in now, or we may never find out how babby is formed   (abcnews.go.com)
34
373 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 20 Apr 2021 at 3:20 PM (1 hour ago)



Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Best-of thread!

Fark user imageView Full Size


/That guy's obviously not a KITH fan.
 
dickfreckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 I came to make some stupid comment but there are so many possibilities that I'm not sure where to start.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  
how was babby fromd
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
how is prangent formed
Youtube EShUeudtaFg
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This has such gravitas:
How is babby formed? HD
Youtube 39lHPHs8bV8
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Makes sense that Yahoo Answers conflicts with their overall branding, which is, apparently, for Yahoo to be an answer to a question that nobody ever asked.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
how is prangent formed
Youtube EShUeudtaFg
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Would you rather have sex with your mother ONCE or wear one Rollerblade for the rest of your life?
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
God dammit.
 
Embden.Meyerhof
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Would you rather have sex with your mother ONCE or wear one Rollerblade for the rest of your life?



Thanks, I hate it.
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everyone asks how but WHy? was babby formed.
 
Dwedit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From the 2008 Russian invasion of Georgia:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Would you rather have sex with your mother ONCE or wear one Rollerblade for the rest of your life?


Blade, clearly. Last time mom looked hot was 1979.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Embden.Meyerhof: dothemath: Would you rather have sex with your mother ONCE or wear one Rollerblade for the rest of your life?


Thanks, I hate it.


Follow up: If you were convicted of a crime and the judge decreed that your punishment was to have your penis slammed in a car door would you want it to be hard or flaccid when the sentence was carried out?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weatherkiss: [YouTube video: how is prangent formed]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Embden.Meyerhof: dothemath: Would you rather have sex with your mother ONCE or wear one Rollerblade for the rest of your life?


Thanks, I hate it.

Follow up: If you were convicted of a crime and the judge decreed that your punishment was to have your penis slammed in a car door would you want it to be hard or flaccid when the sentence was carried out?


I'd say flaccid that way extremely difficult for them to actually slam the door on it.
😂
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: dothemath: Would you rather have sex with your mother ONCE or wear one Rollerblade for the rest of your life?

Blade, clearly. Last time mom looked hot was 1979.


So you would have no problem fu*king your own mom if she were hotter.

It takes a big, mentally ill man to admit that.
 
Embden.Meyerhof
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Embden.Meyerhof: dothemath: Would you rather have sex with your mother ONCE or wear one Rollerblade for the rest of your life?


Thanks, I hate it.

Follow up: If you were convicted of a crime and the judge decreed that your punishment was to have your penis slammed in a car door would you want it to be hard or flaccid when the sentence was carried out?



I would declare myself a "sovereign citizen", not bound by such laws.
 
RevLovejoy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should I walk to school, or bring my lunch?
 
thisisyourbrainonFark [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
zarias.comView Full Size
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thisisyourbrainonFark: [zarias.com image 500x116]


Yeah, but on the other hand there's that year you spent in college.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: waxbeans: dothemath: Would you rather have sex with your mother ONCE or wear one Rollerblade for the rest of your life?

Blade, clearly. Last time mom looked hot was 1979.

So you would have no problem fu*king your own mom if she were hotter.

It takes a big, mentally ill man to admit that.


Not, literally. Think about it, who she was in the past is a construct at this point.
So any comments about that construct are purely academic.
So my point is if I was a different person and it was 1979 I could see why someone would be attracted to my mom, in 1979.

And the in same vein I'm not sure what anyone sees in 65 plus year old itty bitty Grandmas. Or old man balls while we're on the subject
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
s.yimg.comView Full Size


Mysteries abound...
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cdn.someecards.comView Full Size
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Curse of The Weggy Board
Youtube 15nNY7uofNw
 
razrez75
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not going to lie. I'm going to miss Yahoo Answers popping up every once in a while to remind me how insane the world is.
 
dothemath
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Not, literally. Think about it,


I will not.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kb7rky
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Just shut the farking thing down already.
 
quo vadimus [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
jokeronthesofa.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
