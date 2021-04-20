 Skip to content
(Austin News KXAN)   New antibody-resistant COVID mutation shows up in Texas. Probably because of reasons   (kxan.com) divider line
    new COVID-19 variant, Symptoms, confirmed case, College Station, Texas, COLLEGE STATION  
transyrn [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Tell me this is what Ted got!!!
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Build a wall around texas and shoot down any plane trying to get out
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"You see, this is because keeping our economy open and not wearing masks actually made us stronger, so Covid has to work harder to try to hurt us. So while it sucks, it also shows that we're doing it right!"
 
Barry McCockner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
We should cut them off of the national power grid or something...
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Misfits - Bullet
Youtube sTAan-fd9PU

Texas is the reason.
 
JesseL
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"I respect your choice not to pee in the pool, now please respect my freedom to choose differently"

-Every anti-mask or anti-vaccine plague rat still alive
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It's just like other coronavirus variants, but it won't shut up about how much better it is than other variants because it mutated in Texas.
 
Mokmo
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Why am I not surprised to read this... 
It's actually quite surprising to not see that many variant cases in TX, but if this one's related to the UK strain, they're probably not doing enough sequencing to spot said variants...
 
palelizard
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Great, now we farking start over. Hyperbole, but still...

I'm tired of wearing a mask too, people, but if we all suck it up for a bit, we don't all have to suck it up for a year, same as goddamn last year.
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It's going to come to New Mexico and spend lots of money, but the locals will biatch about it all the same?
 
stuffy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Strange that it never dawns on them that these bad things keep happening to them  because they keep pissing God off.
 
Luse
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: It's just like other coronavirus variants, but it won't shut up about how much better it is than other variants because it mutated in Texas.


Alaskans love when Texans come over and boast about everything being bigger. Usual response is to tell them that many are actually considering splitting AK in 2 so Texas can be the third biggest state in the union.
 
GrinzGrimly [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Build a wall around texas and shoot down any plane trying to get out


Considering what case levels are doing elsewhere in the country compared to Texas, it seem like incoming planes would be the more appropriate target.
 
Lance Robdon
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: It's just like other coronavirus variants, but it won't shut up about how much better it is than other variants because it mutated in Texas.


I heard it has the ability to split up into six separate Covid variants, each with their own commemorative 1911 pistol and special flavor of Shiner Bock.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Mokmo: Why am I not surprised to read this... 
It's actually quite surprising to not see that many variant cases in TX, but if this one's related to the UK strain, they're probably not doing enough sequencing to spot said variants...


We need to keep getting shots in arms. Texas has one of the lowest vaccination % even considering its size. The more shots we get, the less likely we get variants, and the less likely the variants we do get will spread very far.

This is yet another reason why I think the J&J pause was ridiculous. Under normal circumstances, what they did with J&J would be the standard MO. But we are pretty farking far from normal right now and we need to adapt our methodologies accordingly. Put a warning out, share the numbers, but don't stop.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Sample size = 1

So one person tested positive to Covid, received antibody treatments, and remained moderately sick for a month.

Clearly it is time to crack open each others skulls and feast on the goo.
 
Flincher
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

transyrn: Tell me this is what Ted got!!!


Agreed....tots and pears for Ted Nugent  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
You'd think that if they catch something that seems to still be in a localized area, it would be a good idea to come in, Shut Down Everything in the area, just pay people in the area to stay home (which is doable because it's one county), and exterminate this new variant.

At least try?
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
All part of the plan.  Badmouth the vaccine before the election.  Then after the election, give the vaccine to politicians and the people they deem worthy.  Then slow roll the vaccine to most everybody else, about April 15th open it up to everybody.  All while biding time for a vaccine resistant strain so the politicians can lock everything down again.  Because power is the only thing that gets them hard at night.

All part of the plan.  Don't panic.  You WILL get the virus.  Maybe not this time, but on the next mutation.  Eventually.  And we will be locked down.

It will be glorious.  Absolute power.
 
ifky
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It was the price to pay for all you can eat wings at Swagerty's
 
The Friendly Manual
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I assumed Texans would just shoot any covid that comes near them. That's how it works there, right? Everyone has a gun (or should I say, at least one gun?) So they should be fine, no need to shut down.
 
sophus_tree
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Luse: Rapmaster2000: It's just like other coronavirus variants, but it won't shut up about how much better it is than other variants because it mutated in Texas.

Alaskans love when Texans come over and boast about everything being bigger. Usual response is to tell them that many are actually considering splitting AK in 2 so Texas can be the third biggest state in the union.


Can confirm.

I grew up in Alaska, then moved around a bunch which included living in Texas for 9 years.

While there, I liked to start sentences with "What people from small states like Texas don't understand is..."

That was fun.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

RyansPrivates: Mokmo: Why am I not surprised to read this... 
It's actually quite surprising to not see that many variant cases in TX, but if this one's related to the UK strain, they're probably not doing enough sequencing to spot said variants...

We need to keep getting shots in arms. Texas has one of the lowest vaccination % even considering its size. The more shots we get, the less likely we get variants, and the less likely the variants we do get will spread very far.

This is yet another reason why I think the J&J pause was ridiculous. Under normal circumstances, what they did with J&J would be the standard MO. But we are pretty farking far from normal right now and we need to adapt our methodologies accordingly. Put a warning out, share the numbers, but don't stop.


Are the J&J numbers real?  Politicians his thousands of deaths in NY last year.  A democrat politician.  One of the good guys.  And nobody spoke up about it until they almost got in trouble.

What are the facts and can we trust any part of the government?  I believe masks work, but I can't trust the government to tell me they do until they get their own supply settled.

I believe vaccines work, but the government has lied before.  they lied when they said that we only need 70% for herd immunity.

What is the truth?  Has China been the shining example of ultra transparency like the WHO has said?  Or did they lie?

Who is telling the truth?  Dems?  Republicans?  Dr. Fouchi?  The who?  The CDC?
 
Luse
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

madgonad: Sample size = 1

So one person tested positive to Covid, received antibody treatments, and remained moderately sick for a month.

Clearly it is time to crack open each others skulls and feast on the goo.


media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
WTP 2
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
if i understand the rules of virus naming...
this should be called the American variant of the COVID-19.
or, AMVERCHIVIR just because we need more weird words.
 
JimmyFartpants
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

madgonad: Sample size = 1

So one person tested positive to Covid, received antibody treatments, and remained moderately sick for a month.

Clearly it is time to crack open each others skulls and feast on the goo.


Fark loves to freak out and even savor every little bit of bad news.  This is the same place full of geniuses who thought Covid was actually spreading at the beach.  Some dipshiat here even called me a "plague rat" once because I mentioned that I've been spending a lot of time outdoors to ride my bike.
 
brizbon
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
A mutation in a virus

What a novel concept
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: All part of the plan.  Badmouth the vaccine before the election.  Then after the election, give the vaccine to politicians and the people they deem worthy.  Then slow roll the vaccine to most everybody else, about April 15th open it up to everybody.  All while biding time for a vaccine resistant strain so the politicians can lock everything down again.  Because power is the only thing that gets them hard at night.

All part of the plan.  Don't panic.  You WILL get the virus.  Maybe not this time, but on the next mutation.  Eventually.  And we will be locked down.

It will be glorious.  Absolute power.


Except that locking everything down and culling a population with infection rates actually erodes power as cash flow from various tax bases dry up. Not to mention that sure, while real estate has done very well, it's value becomes null as you erase buyers from the market. Same with all other goods and services.

Not to mention that every single time some goober politician spouts off with racist or just plain dumb rants, they find that the true masters with their corporate donations take away their money and power.

But sure, keep up your whole little "illuminati" conspiracy theory about control to justify being a plague rat that doesn't want to wear a mask. Whatever fantasy you need to keep up your selfish and ignorant ways.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: AmbassadorBooze: All part of the plan.  Badmouth the vaccine before the election.  Then after the election, give the vaccine to politicians and the people they deem worthy.  Then slow roll the vaccine to most everybody else, about April 15th open it up to everybody.  All while biding time for a vaccine resistant strain so the politicians can lock everything down again.  Because power is the only thing that gets them hard at night.

All part of the plan.  Don't panic.  You WILL get the virus.  Maybe not this time, but on the next mutation.  Eventually.  And we will be locked down.

It will be glorious.  Absolute power.

Except that locking everything down and culling a population with infection rates actually erodes power as cash flow from various tax bases dry up. Not to mention that sure, while real estate has done very well, it's value becomes null as you erase buyers from the market. Same with all other goods and services.

Not to mention that every single time some goober politician spouts off with racist or just plain dumb rants, they find that the true masters with their corporate donations take away their money and power.

But sure, keep up your whole little "illuminati" conspiracy theory about control to justify being a plague rat that doesn't want to wear a mask. Whatever fantasy you need to keep up your selfish and ignorant ways.


As a member of the Illuminati, I can confirm that the conspiracies are bullshiat, especially since members of one of my lodges do not wear masks.  And caught COVID.  And a few died from COVID.  And yet they still don't wear masks.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: AmbassadorBooze: All part of the plan.  Badmouth the vaccine before the election.  Then after the election, give the vaccine to politicians and the people they deem worthy.  Then slow roll the vaccine to most everybody else, about April 15th open it up to everybody.  All while biding time for a vaccine resistant strain so the politicians can lock everything down again.  Because power is the only thing that gets them hard at night.

All part of the plan.  Don't panic.  You WILL get the virus.  Maybe not this time, but on the next mutation.  Eventually.  And we will be locked down.

It will be glorious.  Absolute power.

Except that locking everything down and culling a population with infection rates actually erodes power as cash flow from various tax bases dry up. Not to mention that sure, while real estate has done very well, it's value becomes null as you erase buyers from the market. Same with all other goods and services.

Not to mention that every single time some goober politician spouts off with racist or just plain dumb rants, they find that the true masters with their corporate donations take away their money and power.

But sure, keep up your whole little "illuminati" conspiracy theory about control to justify being a plague rat that doesn't want to wear a mask. Whatever fantasy you need to keep up your selfish and ignorant ways.


I want the vaccine.  not a plauge rat.  Why did the government slow roll the vaccine waiting for a mutiation that is resistant to antibodies show up?
 
Cleffer
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Every chance "The Media" gets: "OMG TEXAS IS GOING TO DIE AND IS THE NEW HOT SPOT OF EVERY DISEASE KNOWN TO MANKIND THAT WILL EAT YOUR EVER-LOVING FACE OFF!!!!!! RUNNNNNN!!!!!"

The Truth: According to the CDC, Texas new COVID cases have been trending downward since April and have recently leveled off at approximately 2,500. Texas contains the 2nd largest population in the United States.

In comparison, California contains the largest population and has very similar numbers to Texas.

In other words, stop believing the constant incredulous hyperbole. Being scared and offended are the emotions of the decade. Stop allowing them to be.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Considering we let Christian parents decide what is in our textbooks it's not surprising we're all a bunch of idiots in Texas
 
zimbomba67
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: RyansPrivates: Mokmo: Why am I not surprised to read this...
It's actually quite surprising to not see that many variant cases in TX, but if this one's related to the UK strain, they're probably not doing enough sequencing to spot said variants...

We need to keep getting shots in arms. Texas has one of the lowest vaccination % even considering its size. The more shots we get, the less likely we get variants, and the less likely the variants we do get will spread very far.

This is yet another reason why I think the J&J pause was ridiculous. Under normal circumstances, what they did with J&J would be the standard MO. But we are pretty farking far from normal right now and we need to adapt our methodologies accordingly. Put a warning out, share the numbers, but don't stop.

Are the J&J numbers real?  Politicians his thousands of deaths in NY last year.  A democrat politician.  One of the good guys.  And nobody spoke up about it until they almost got in trouble.

What are the facts and can we trust any part of the government?  I believe masks work, but I can't trust the government to tell me they do until they get their own supply settled.

I believe vaccines work, but the government has lied before.  they lied when they said that we only need 70% for herd immunity.

What is the truth?  Has China been the shining example of ultra transparency like the WHO has said?  Or did they lie?

Who is telling the truth?  Dems?  Republicans?  Dr. Fouchi?  The who? The CDC?

Fark user imageView Full Size

Leave them out of this, the kids are alright!!
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The stars are bright the vaccines are small deep in the heart of covid Texas
 
Stibium
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Cleffer: Every chance "The Media" gets: "OMG TEXAS IS GOING TO DIE AND IS THE NEW HOT SPOT OF EVERY DISEASE KNOWN TO MANKIND THAT WILL EAT YOUR EVER-LOVING FACE OFF!!!!!! RUNNNNNN!!!!!"

The Truth: According to the CDC, Texas new COVID cases have been trending downward since April and have recently leveled off at approximately 2,500. Texas contains the 2nd largest population in the United States.

In comparison, California contains the largest population and has very similar numbers to Texas.

In other words, stop believing the constant incredulous hyperbole. Being scared and offended are the emotions of the decade. Stop allowing them to be.


Now don't go moving those goalposts, you'll just have to walk them back in a couple weeks.
 
dj_bigbird [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
One farking person has it.
ONE FARKING PERSON.

just more hysterical pants-wetting from the media.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

palelizard: Great, now we farking start over. Hyperbole, but still...

I'm tired of wearing a mask too, people, but if we all suck it up for a bit, we don't all have to suck it up for a year, same as goddamn last year.


This is antibody resistant, period.  That's much more than an evasive antigenic shift.  Maybe all hominid species get scrubbed off the planet by viruses like this eventually.  Now it's our turn.
 
Stibium
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

dj_bigbird: One farking person has it.
ONE FARKING PERSON.

just more hysterical pants-wetting from the media.


We are all so lucky that literally the only person with this strain was in a hospital and didn't transmit it to anyone.  After lightning cracks through the hospital ward and strikes her she should find the nearest gas station selling powerball tickets and fill them out with her eyes closed.

/dumbass
 
PerryWinnwet [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
What does subby mean "because of reasons?"

Reason left Texas a long time ago!
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

madgonad: Sample size = 1

So one person tested positive to Covid, received antibody treatments, and remained moderately sick for a month.

Clearly it is time to crack open each others skulls and feast on the goo.


No, it's resistant to IgG, not just semisynthetic monoclonal farkery.  The article says nothing about the recipient being enrolled in antibody therapy.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
No proof that it is worse, or that it is more resistant to vaccines, just "We've seen changes associated with."

Show me it spreading to fully vaccinated people and I'll worry.

\ Of course, those are hard to find in Texas.
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

erik-k: You'd think that if they catch something that seems to still be in a localized area, it would be a good idea to come in, Shut Down Everything in the area, just pay people in the area to stay home (which is doable because it's one county), and exterminate this new variant.

At least try?


And give up my freedumbs? That's how the terrorists win.

The virus is a terrorist who wants me to change my way of life, right? Because, if it was just an airborne pathogen with absolutely no goals beyond replicating in my epithelial tissues and was in fact completely incapable of of anything resembling cognition and therefore could not have anything resembling political will, and all I had to do was take some common sense minimally invasive steps to stop its spread, I'd look like a real asshole
 
AwfulObject
‘’ less than a minute ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Claude Ballse: AmbassadorBooze: All part of the plan.  Badmouth the vaccine before the election.  Then after the election, give the vaccine to politicians and the people they deem worthy.  Then slow roll the vaccine to most everybody else, about April 15th open it up to everybody.  All while biding time for a vaccine resistant strain so the politicians can lock everything down again.  Because power is the only thing that gets them hard at night.

All part of the plan.  Don't panic.  You WILL get the virus.  Maybe not this time, but on the next mutation.  Eventually.  And we will be locked down.

It will be glorious.  Absolute power.

Except that locking everything down and culling a population with infection rates actually erodes power as cash flow from various tax bases dry up. Not to mention that sure, while real estate has done very well, it's value becomes null as you erase buyers from the market. Same with all other goods and services.

Not to mention that every single time some goober politician spouts off with racist or just plain dumb rants, they find that the true masters with their corporate donations take away their money and power.

But sure, keep up your whole little "illuminati" conspiracy theory about control to justify being a plague rat that doesn't want to wear a mask. Whatever fantasy you need to keep up your selfish and ignorant ways.

I want the vaccine.  not a plauge rat.  Why did the government slow roll the vaccine waiting for a mutiation that is resistant to antibodies show up?


I dunno, you tell me why Trump slow-rolled the vaccine while working to undermine mitigation measures for political gain?
 
