(CTV News)   If you got saltwater running in your veins, either you're a sailor, or you got injected with saline instead of the COVID-19 vaccine   (toronto.ctvnews.ca) divider line
    Facepalm, Public health, health officials, Ontario, Quality assurance, Mackenzie Health, Toronto, Saline injection, internal quality assurance processes  
posted to Main » on 20 Apr 2021 at 4:18 PM



yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
No, it's blood, I just accidentally checked. Again.

End up drinking a lot of it though.

/Sailor
//Vaccinated
///Superglue>bandaids
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
COVID vaccine doesn't go into a blood vessel, it's intramuscular. That's why it makes your arm sore. You're welcome.
 
Misch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
This also happened at a Walgreens in North Carolina in March. The error was detected and everybody came back for the correct injection.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"Our internal quality assurance processes allowed us to identify this issue in a timely manner and contact the impacted individuals to disclose the issue."

... And bring them back ASAP for a real vaccine, yes?
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
They mix the 5g chips with the actual vaccine prior to injection. In this case they messed up and didn't add the vaccine, but don't worry, the chips are in place and functioning normally.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
La Covid. Yo no soy Marinero, soy capitán
 
Needlessly Complicated
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'd like to hear from SFSailor!
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
While I understand that most pharmacies practiced with saline, I'm having trouble understanding how you can confuse room temperature saline with cold vaccine. It's not even like the two have the same markings on their vials.
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Maybe it is brine.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
TikTok's sea shanty revival | The Weekly
Youtube O9lSNltZjdQ
 
Pert
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
MyNameIsMofuga
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
If they gave me saline solution instead of the vaccine I'd be a little salty about it all.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
that would explain my latest A1c.
 
