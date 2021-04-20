 Skip to content
(The New York Times)   I think I might need to spend less time on Fark, because at a first glance I thought this headline was telling me that the NY teachers' union was backing a stripper   (nytimes.com) divider line
tasteme
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It's not Fark, subby. You're just a pervert.
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
NTTAWWT
 
HighwayBill [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
RIP Stringer Bell
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
My dad told me once "Son, stay out of strip clubs or you might see something you shouldn't."

So of course, I went, and he was right.

I saw my dad
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This is the first time in my life that all of the likeliest candidates for mayor will be better than the incumbent.

I didn't say by how much.
 
invictus2
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Eat The Placenta: My dad told me once "Son, stay out of strip clubs or you might see something you shouldn't."

So of course, I went, and he was right.

I saw my dad




Fark user imageView Full Size


/ thoughts and prayers my dude
 
Al Roker's Forecast
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
This news is a little surprising. A teacher's union getting behind a stripper is usually done in private.
 
fatalvenom
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Whatever. Strippers are people too.

In fact, I know a couple of "dancers" and they are amazing girls.

They can source you coke, have tons of good looking friends, and they can always bring a party. They are solid humans. Fark that shiat.
 
