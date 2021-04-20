 Skip to content
(RelayVibes)   Prince Harry's new job title as Chief Impact Officer "Chimpo" means penis in Japanese   (relayvibes.co) divider line
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chinpokomon - Wikipedia

If you haven't seen one of the most seminal South Park episodes of all time, you need to watch it. 10 years ago it hadn't aged well, but since the Pokemon fad came back to life, it works again.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's a job appointment?
 
cameroncrazy1984
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's Afghanistanimation!
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Afghanistanimation?
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What else is the penis supposed to do, hold up your pants?
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cameroncrazy1984: It's Afghanistanimation!


Dammit!
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size


Learn somethin' new everday around here.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought "Chimpo" was the little cartoon monkey in those WW2 anti-VD posters.
 
Internet Meme Rogers [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 news site in Japan, SoraNews24, actually reported how people were making gest of the job title,

Gest? That's some great editing.
 
MissedThePoint
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't it that supposed to be "n", not "m"?
 
bhcompy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's the significance of this John Chimpo fella?
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A news site in Japan actually reported how people were making gest of the job title...


Jest.

What kind of shiat site is this?
 
Luse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Acronym in one language means something funny/offensive in another. Let's follow up with outrage over K-Pop dropping the N word to signal our outrage next!
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doesn't everything?
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Internet Meme Rogers: news site in Japan, SoraNews24, actually reported how people were making gest of the job title,

Gest? That's some great editing.


Through context, it's clear what the jist of the article was.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tuxq: cameroncrazy1984: It's Afghanistanimation!

Dammit!


It was almost a triple simul-post except I thought of it after I finished typing, and being very lazy...
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hell yeah super troopers posts
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fixation on genitalia is pathetic.
 
Luse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: Internet Meme Rogers: news site in Japan, SoraNews24, actually reported how people were making gest of the job title,

Gest? That's some great editing.

Through context, it's clear what the jist of the article was.


Still, if you are a "professional" writer and go out and put out an article specifically making fun of international wordplay you should at the very least get the 4 letter words right. With the current outcome it kind of looks like the writer and people amused by this are on the low end of the IQ scale and are amused by language they fail to understand.
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chief Peen Officer
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The new Uniform wont help. NSFW
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: Internet Meme Rogers: news site in Japan, SoraNews24, actually reported how people were making gest of the job title,

Gest? That's some great editing.

Through context, it's clear what the jist of the article was.


Might have had a gest editor.
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fig 1.1 What a Chief Impact Officer might look like
 
Rambino [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Luse: Acronym in one language means something funny/offensive in another. Let's follow up with outrage over K-Pop dropping the N word to signal our outrage next!


More specifically, everything means penis in some language.

"Cook" means penis in the Scandinavian languages, as does "pick."

"Gee" means penis in Chinese (although tbf there are about a zillion words for penis in Chinese)

You cannot escape the penises.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Luse: Subtonic: Internet Meme Rogers: news site in Japan, SoraNews24, actually reported how people were making gest of the job title,

Gest? That's some great editing.

Through context, it's clear what the jist of the article was.

Still, if you are a "professional" writer and go out and put out an article specifically making fun of international wordplay you should at the very least get the 4 letter words right. With the current outcome it kind of looks like the writer and people amused by this are on the low end of the IQ scale and are amused by language they fail to understand.


For all intensive purposes, it is still clear what is meant.
 
cameroncrazy1984
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Well I know what movie I'm watching tonight
 
Desert Tripper
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
A couple of exchange students when I was in high school taught me the word for penis was "chinko." Wonder if I heard it wrong and it really was "chimpo?"

I also learned that the word for the corresponding female anatomy was "manko."

"Ketsu" is ass.

Oh, and if you really want to set somebody off, "baishun funo musuko" is S.O.B.

See, high school IS good for something!
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
What a bunch of schmucks.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

kbronsito: [i.pinimg.com image 311x342]


Not these shenanigans again
 
meatwhistle [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

8 inches: Fixation on genitalia is pathetic.


Yeah!
 
Alasastar
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Boeing sounds very similar to the Japanese word for Big Boobs. So I would some giggles when I would first say I worked for Boeing and have to clarify the airplane. Which... I mean don't we all.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Desert Tripper: A couple of exchange students when I was in high school taught me the word for penis was "chinko." Wonder if I heard it wrong and it really was "chimpo?"

I also learned that the word for the corresponding female anatomy was "manko."

"Ketsu" is ass.

Oh, and if you really want to set somebody off, "baishun funo musuko" is S.O.B.

See, high school IS good for something!


3 years of Russian, all I can remember is 'vot! ti milenki hoey'  or 'get away you little prick'
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Little jealous of him TBH
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

8 inches: Fixation on genitalia is pathetic.


I don't really want to know whether the user name checks out.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Luse: Acronym in one language means something funny/offensive in another. Let's follow up with outrage over K-Pop dropping the N word to signal our outrage next!


I'm glad they dropped it.  Using the N-word is unseemly and shouldn't be done anymore, especially if they want to sell their music.
 
ng2810 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Dick Van Dyke's name is slang for Penis into Lesbian in American English and I don't see anyone bothered by it.

And in all my dealings with the non-profit sector, I've never heard the job title referred to as CHIMPO: It's always CIO or CISO, which is basically a position in which a well-connected person begs asks for monetary donations on be half of the non-profit.

I swear everyone is just shoveling snow in a blizzard looking for dirt on this couple.
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The monkey has a butler... great.  Is that what they do in Arabia, Thorney?
 
i state your name
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Internet Meme Rogers: news site in Japan, SoraNews24, actually reported how people were making gest of the job title,

Gest? That's some great editing.


Our shenanigans are cheeky and fun.
 
6655321
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Will Prince Harry celebrate Kanamara Matsuri? (Tokyo's Penis Festival)
 
Luse
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Luse: Acronym in one language means something funny/offensive in another. Let's follow up with outrage over K-Pop dropping the N word to signal our outrage next!

I'm glad they dropped it.  Using the N-word is unseemly and shouldn't be done anymore, especially if they want to sell their music.


You're precisely who I was talking about. When I said "dropped" I meant use with great abandon.

It also doesn't mean what you think it means. It's a different language with a mouth sound that sounds similar to a word in English. Nothing more. You actually think Korea should change their language because you are ignorant of the meaning and therefore offended on a DIFFERENT CONTINENT?
 
