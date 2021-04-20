 Skip to content
 
(Wikipedia)   10 years ago today terms like "Macondo," "tar balls," "largest marine oil spill in the history of the petroleum industry," and "Deepwater Horizon" blew out the wellhead   (en.wikipedia.org) divider line
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I don't know about subby but "tar balls" has always been in my lexicon.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I remember Rush Limbaugh claimed it was actually good for the ocean.
 
oldfool
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Are you sure? After reading subbys headline I looked in the mirror and aged twenty
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Since when did they rename it from the "BP Oil Spill"?

Also, one of the largest inland oil spills began and ended in the middle of this spill, which was the largest offshore oil spill. 'Murica!
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

chuggernaught: I remember Rush Limbaugh claimed it was actually good for the ocean.


Turns out Rush Limbaugh is good for the ocean now, thank FSM.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
And I'm willing to bet there are still some trolls here at Fark who thought it wasn't a big deal.
 
dothemath
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
If Mark Wahlberg had been there it probably wouldnt have happened.
 
cleek
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
god wants us to have the freedom juice so badly that he sometimes squeezes the earth too hard.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
When you had shrimp eating cats, you had to sit down with them and talk about skyrocketing costs of food.

In most cases the cats would understand that you needed to buckle down and spend less on your food so their precious shrimp levels would remain constant.  The stuff almost doubled in price.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

chuggernaught: I remember Rush Limbaugh claimed it was actually good for the ocean.


And others claimed the Gulf of Mexico was going to be decimated and completely devoid of life for 1000 years.

And that's not even getting to the really crazy who we're saying that it was going open up a rift to all the oil deposits and destroy all the oceans and all life on earth.

There was plenty of crazy to go around.
 
mrparks
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
That was an intense weeks worth of news.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The Chemical Safety Board has a good explanatory video: https://www.csb.gov/macondo-blowout-a​n​d-explosion/.  Two miswirings, two dead batteries, and an engineering effect nobody thought was important.
 
Phoenix19851
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
11 years subby.  11.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Tar coated a bunch of birds.  Ticks can't get through tar.  Those birds never had to worry about ticks again.  But somehow, someway, that's a bad thing.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Phoenix19851: 11 years subby.  11.


upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Glad to see that wiki article doesn't mention anything further about impact of the event past 2016. The Gulf must be sparkly clean and we have nothing to worry about from that event ever. /s
 
