 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Al Jazeera)   IEA issues 'dire warning' over CO2 emissions, which is absolutely not the same as the IKEA 'Dïre Würning' slatted chair   (aljazeera.com) divider line
21
    More: Scary, Carbon dioxide, Fossil fuel, Global warming, Greenhouse gas, International Energy Agency, Peak oil, Global energy demand, Coal  
•       •       •

316 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Apr 2021 at 12:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Sustainability" means 'business as usual' and as such, we cannot look to be sustainable. It isn't possible.

FTA: The expected rise in coal use dwarves that of renewables by almost 60 percent, despite accelerating demand for solar, wind and hydro power. More than 80 percent of the projected growth in coal demand in 2021 is set to come from Asia, led by China.

China and India are gonna be ... well they already are ... problematic. I think the US still pumps out a lot of pollution but these 2 nations are really bad. India has mostly ignored its issues especially with surface water and it is a growing economy. China cannot keep growing forever. Its enormous growth will have a horribly detrimental impact on the global environment.

This world needs bold leadership on the environmental front and that does not mean 'oh we can reach these levels by 2030 2050 2075 at some point in the future!' That leadership is not in New Delhi, DC, Brussels or Beijing right now.

I see this in the US West with the Colorado River crisis that has been slowly unfolding for decades. We must act and yet everyone seems to think we can just sort of 'get by' and look for sustainable measures to sustain the very thing that got us into the crisis.

/sustain: to keep up; to prolong
 
Slypork
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm so very scared in both cases.
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bravo subby.
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Last one alive please turn out the lights...

...or leave 'em on. At this point why not?
 
Cheesehead_Dave
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Make coal illegal already.

Natural gas next.

Go full nuclear.
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Between the pandemic lockdowns, the possibility of WW3 and everything else that keeps piling on... I think I speak for all of us when I say: pfpfptpfptpfptpfptpfffpfpfbpfpffftpbft​bptpbftbptpbftpbftpbtfptbf
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Best name for a dorm room desk
/this is real
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wesmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: "Sustainability" means 'business as usual' and as such, we cannot look to be sustainable. It isn't possible.

FTA: The expected rise in coal use dwarves that of renewables by almost 60 percent, despite accelerating demand for solar, wind and hydro power. More than 80 percent of the projected growth in coal demand in 2021 is set to come from Asia, led by China.

China and India are gonna be ... well they already are ... problematic. I think the US still pumps out a lot of pollution but these 2 nations are really bad. India has mostly ignored its issues especially with surface water and it is a growing economy. China cannot keep growing forever. Its enormous growth will have a horribly detrimental impact on the global environment.

This world needs bold leadership on the environmental front and that does not mean 'oh we can reach these levels by 2030 2050 2075 at some point in the future!' That leadership is not in New Delhi, DC, Brussels or Beijing right now.

I see this in the US West with the Colorado River crisis that has been slowly unfolding for decades. We must act and yet everyone seems to think we can just sort of 'get by' and look for sustainable measures to sustain the very thing that got us into the crisis.

/sustain: to keep up; to prolong


China seems to be trying. All those dirty coal plants going up in India are much more troubling. But either way, the potable water situation between China and India is going to lead to a war.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SumoJeb: Best name for a dorm room desk
/this is real
[Fark user image 417x559]


And now for your daily WTF
https://www.jerkersearcher.com/
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CO2 is a euphemism.  There are really only two things that predominately drive CO2 emissions... burning coal for energy, and burning gas for vehicles.  We could simplify this whole issue by phasing out both practices worldwide, but less advanced countries would need assistance.
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: Make coal illegal already.

Natural gas next.

Go full nuclear.


Or do the exact opposite of that, like Germany and Japan have.
 
Stibium
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SomeAmerican: CO2 is a euphemism.  There are really only two things that predominately drive CO2 emissions... burning coal for energy, and burning gas for vehicles.  We could simplify this whole issue by phasing out both practices worldwide, but less advanced countries would need assistance.


There's also international shipping.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stibium: SomeAmerican: CO2 is a euphemism.  There are really only two things that predominately drive CO2 emissions... burning coal for energy, and burning gas for vehicles.  We could simplify this whole issue by phasing out both practices worldwide, but less advanced countries would need assistance.

There's also international shipping.


I'm always mesmerized by this: https://www.shipmap.org/
The global shipping system is incredible.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
any honest assessment of climate change is going to include wars to keep nations from breaking the rules.  And the longer we wait to deal with this issue the more extreme the options are going to become.

Humanity might make it out of this, but I doubt democratic, liberal, democracy will.
 
Fubegra
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
This actually was a thing, but it got pulled from the market for some reason.

fubegra.netView Full Size
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

DarnoKonrad: any honest assessment of climate change is going to include wars to keep nations from breaking the rules.  And the longer we wait to deal with this issue the more extreme the options are going to become.

Humanity might make it out of this, but I doubt democratic, liberal, democracy will.


Nobody obeys the rules.

I learned this a long time ago.  Now, normally I apply this thought to individuals, but in regards to global warming CO2 emissions, this applies to countries too.  Obeying the rules costs resources and money and is typically politically unpopular.  Countries that cheat are more prosperous than ones that don't.  So almost everybody cheats.  And, no, nobody is going to start a war over such cheating.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Ain't nobody listening. At least doesn't seem like it.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"This is a dire warning that the economic recovery from the COVID crisis is currently anything but sustainable for our climate,"

Damn economic recovery. Let's shut it down.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

wesmon: Nadie_AZ: "Sustainability" means 'business as usual' and as such, we cannot look to be sustainable. It isn't possible.

FTA: The expected rise in coal use dwarves that of renewables by almost 60 percent, despite accelerating demand for solar, wind and hydro power. More than 80 percent of the projected growth in coal demand in 2021 is set to come from Asia, led by China.

China and India are gonna be ... well they already are ... problematic. I think the US still pumps out a lot of pollution but these 2 nations are really bad. India has mostly ignored its issues especially with surface water and it is a growing economy. China cannot keep growing forever. Its enormous growth will have a horribly detrimental impact on the global environment.

This world needs bold leadership on the environmental front and that does not mean 'oh we can reach these levels by 2030 2050 2075 at some point in the future!' That leadership is not in New Delhi, DC, Brussels or Beijing right now.

I see this in the US West with the Colorado River crisis that has been slowly unfolding for decades. We must act and yet everyone seems to think we can just sort of 'get by' and look for sustainable measures to sustain the very thing that got us into the crisis.

/sustain: to keep up; to prolong

China seems to be trying. All those dirty coal plants going up in India are much more troubling. But either way, the potable water situation between China and India is going to lead to a war.


Woo, trying!

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: "Sustainability" means 'business as usual' and as such, we cannot look to be sustainable. It isn't possible.

FTA: The expected rise in coal use dwarves that of renewables by almost 60 percent, despite accelerating demand for solar, wind and hydro power. More than 80 percent of the projected growth in coal demand in 2021 is set to come from Asia, led by China.

China and India are gonna be ... well they already are ... problematic. I think the US still pumps out a lot of pollution but these 2 nations are really bad. India has mostly ignored its issues especially with surface water and it is a growing economy. China cannot keep growing forever. Its enormous growth will have a horribly detrimental impact on the global environment.

This world needs bold leadership on the environmental front and that does not mean 'oh we can reach these levels by 2030 2050 2075 at some point in the future!' That leadership is not in New Delhi, DC, Brussels or Beijing right now.

I see this in the US West with the Colorado River crisis that has been slowly unfolding for decades. We must act and yet everyone seems to think we can just sort of 'get by' and look for sustainable measures to sustain the very thing that got us into the crisis.

/sustain: to keep up; to prolong


China and India are bad now, but on a cumulative basis they have nothing on the US and the EU.

India has contributed 3% to overall emissions - it's still behind the UK, Germany, Japan and Russia. 

https://ourworldindata.org/contribute​d​-most-global-co2
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.