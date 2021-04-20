 Skip to content
(Page Six)   Apparently its a slow news day   (pagesix.com) divider line
19
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
it IS
it's
 
VelcroFez [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: it IS
it's


You gotta understand, that ship has sailed
 
mike_d85
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Anderson Cooper is 53 with an 11 month old?  shiat, I'm 35 and I'm worried I'm getting too old to have kids.
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: it IS
it's


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
His kid has never seen him on TV before?
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

mike_d85: Anderson Cooper is 53 with an 11 month old?  shiat, I'm 35 and I'm worried I'm getting too old to have kids.


Unless you can afford a live in nanny, I don't think it's a valid comparison.
 
Juc
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I like slow news days, and now I don't have to worry athat on a news day that's slow someone isn't going to like try to buy iceland or something.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Are we still demanding for LeVar Burton to take the podium, or are we just waiting for Ken Jennings to be the inevitable permanent host?
 
drayno76
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It IS kind of a fluff piece as far as journalism goes.  However it's also a lot of fun as a parent. When my daughter was 2, I was in a graduate music program.  For our digital concert piece we provided a short video introduction which got played before the concert.

The first time my daughter saw me projected on the concert hall screen she screeched out, "That's MY daddy!!!" Everyone was giggling so hard they paused the start of my piece.  It was really sweet and made me feel awesome.
 
jsnbase
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Is Page 6 really news?
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Because everyone's getting baked today and doing nothing.
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Can't Biden tweet some stupidly outrageous thing so the media can stop covering this?
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Badafuco: Because everyone's getting baked today and doing nothing.


There's a Burn Ban in Gray's Harbor starting today. I say conspiracy!

/ Washington coast county
// NO! ....the Other Washington
///
 
JJRRutgers
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Getting it in before the Chauvin verdict.
 
SansNeural [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

mike_d85: Anderson Cooper is 53 with an 11 month old?  shiat, I'm 35 and I'm worried I'm getting too old to have kids.


I'm 53, started late and of my two kids - one is graduating high school and the other is graduating University this year.  Would NOT like to have a baby in the house at this time.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Marcos P: His kid has never seen him on TV before?


And the kid is 24.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Strong Bad's Rhythm 'n' Grammar
Youtube yc2udEpyPpU
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: Are we still demanding for LeVar Burton to take the podium, or are we just waiting for Ken Jennings to be the inevitable permanent host?


Why are all the options old people?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

kbronsito: Can't Biden tweet some stupidly outrageous thing so the media can stop covering this?


Isn't he asleep
 
