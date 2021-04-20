 Skip to content
 
(Fox 59)   Indiana Department of Transportation wants you know how close they are to completion with the I-69 Finish Line. Nice   (fox59.com) divider line
casual disregard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sixty Nine? Isn't that a little bit on the nose?

You should see what traffic is like on ninety five.
 
12349876
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The bridge to Kentucky is many, many years away.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems odd to build a shoe store in the middle of a highway. But mmkay.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
14% isn't "close" subby.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know people are in a hurry to get out of Indiana but swallowing a load of goo is pretty desperate
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, hopefully everyone can finish together.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

casual disregard: Sixty Nine? Isn't that a little bit on the nose?

You should see what traffic is like on ninety five.


A little on the nose, a lot on the nose, it's really up to you and your partner.
 
Jedekai [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"The Indiana Department of Transportation has added another method of leaving Indiana. You're Welcome."

/Been to Indiana. Rural and Urban. Only place I've ever fallen in love at first sight... then saw her SS Skull tattoo across her throat. For a second I heard Nielsen's opening strains of Maskerade give way to  thundering drums arpeggiated guitar, and started looking for a grave... then my blood cooled, and I remember they lost, took 46 years to find their ass with both hands and she probably already had a violent boyfriend and herpes, anyway...
//...but for 5 seconds? 11.362/10.
///Beautiful black line tattoos up and down the side of her arms. Farkin' Hitler.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

12349876: The bridge to Kentucky is many, many years away.


More like the bridge away from Kentucky.
 
Mrtraveler01 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Summoner101: 12349876: The bridge to Kentucky is many, many years away.

More like the bridge away from Kentucky.


Evansville isn't that much of an upgrade.
 
phedex
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'm ready to leave both the city & and the state.  I cannot knock the first half of my life in indy, I've had good jobs & a reasonably cheap cost of living.  but I am so sick of the weather &.... well, its basically the weather.  The uptick in crime the last 4-5 years has kind of raised my eyebrows as well. The dumb republican governance too, but I recognize there are red hats everywhere so just gotta live with that.

I'm paying my house off soon, saving for four years, and when i turn 45 I'm moving someplace that doesn't get below 40 throughout the year.
 
kokomo61
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: 14% isn't "close" subby.



It's a lot closer to 'completion' than I thought. I've been out of Indiana so long, I didn't know that I-69 is already complete from Evansville to Martinsville, and this project is just upgrading US 37 to a limited access / Interstate higway for that last section. While parts are still yet to be upgraded, it runs from Canada (@ Port Huron) to Mexico as part of NAFTA.
 
Mrtraveler01 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

phedex: I'm ready to leave both the city & and the state.  I cannot knock the first half of my life in indy, I've had good jobs & a reasonably cheap cost of living.  but I am so sick of the weather &.... well, its basically the weather.  The uptick in crime the last 4-5 years has kind of raised my eyebrows as well. The dumb republican governance too, but I recognize there are red hats everywhere so just gotta live with that.

I'm paying my house off soon, saving for four years, and when i turn 45 I'm moving someplace that doesn't get below 40 throughout the year.


Someone isn't taking the snow too well.

I mean what do you expect it's only *checks calendar* April 20th. Of course it'll be 60 by Friday.

And don't move to Colorado, it goes from 70 and sunny to 30 and blizzard like in just hours. At least the timeline isn't as ridiculous here in the Midwest.
 
monkeypapa
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
RIP the Hoosier Gazette (a now defunct satire news site)

from Snopes
Now yet another entry from the Hoosier Gazette has made the news, this one proclaiming that Indiana Congressman John Hostettler is attempting to introduce legislation to rename Interstate 69 (because the pronunciation of its common abbreviation, I-69, sounds like a slang term for a sexual position). The spoof has caused no small amount of consternation at Congressman Hostettler's office, where aides have been kept busy handling calls about the fictional legislation:
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Summoner101: 12349876: The bridge to Kentucky is many, many years away.

More like the bridge away from Kentucky.

Evansville isn't that much of an upgrade.


compared to Henderson it is. Maybe Owensboro too..
 
jevans47403
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Way too early to say they're finished. Someone's bound to sneeze and have to fix it multiple times, etc.

can't wait for them to finally finish it, it's become long in the tooth.
 
jevans47403
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

jevans47403: Way too early to say they're almost finished. Someone's bound to sneeze and have to fix it multiple times, etc.

can't wait for them to finally finish it, it's become long in the tooth.


It's taken too long and it's ridiculous. Love it cause it shaves a half hour off when going to Evansville.
 
ScepticalChymist
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Roman GianArthur - I-69
Youtube WI0WBDUIb_Q
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

