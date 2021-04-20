 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   Let's check in on how India is coping with Covid-19. "Crematoriums have been running so long that their metal parts have begun to melt." Huh   (aljazeera.com) divider line
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Officially, almost 180,000 Indians have died from coronavirus, 15,000 of them this month, although some believe the real number may be higher.

If you dont think the numbers are way higher when a bunch of covid denying make india great again dumbfarks are running the country, you must think that Trump is a farking genius.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Human log jam on the Yangtze River?

Do they still float corpses?  If so, seems like downriver would make a good place for a medicinal skeleton factory, Skull Throne factory and human bone xylophone factory.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yep.  Wrong river.  Harry
Ganges

Ganges River
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's hot.
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is NOT a metric you want to have to gauge an epidemic by....
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

starsrift: That's hot.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read that as Indiana and it made sense.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Human log jam on the Yangtze River?

Do they still float corpses?  If so, seems like downriver would make a good place for a medicinal skeleton factory, Skull Throne factory and human bone xylophone factory.


i.redd.itView Full Size

Approves
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I might be a tad insensitive in saying this, but you some steam turbines and I think you could produce a good bit of electricity for the good of the population.

Plus a bit of grandpa could be smiling down on you through the 80 watt light bulb over your bed.
 
stinkynuts
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guess the guy that could read the manual for the crematorium died. XD (unrelated)
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: If so, seems like downriver would make a good place for a medicinal skeleton factory, Skull Throne factory and human bone xylophone factory.


Skull throne is Khorne, this is an offering to Nurgle.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So these motherfu*kers are burning people in open pits using scrap lumber?

That fits with the all around sanitary conditions I noticed on my last visit.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Delicious Curry, Aroma of Death
 
lurkey
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Chuck 'em into the coal power plants.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Yep.  Wrong river.  Harry
Ganges

Ganges River


As long as you're not in de Nile about it.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Officially, almost 180,000 Indians have died from coronavirus, 15,000 of them this month, although some believe the real number may be higher.

If you dont think the numbers are way higher when a bunch of covid denying make india great again dumbfarks are running the country, you must think that Trump is a farking genius.


I dont care what their politics are I just want all the telephone scammers dead.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: That is NOT a metric you want to have to gauge an epidemic by....


True. But, it is a more accurate metric than relying on Trump-era politicians to tell the truth. Or worse, MBA grads to run a government. Democracy cannot run based on an elite aristocracy "managing the expectations" of the public that must assent tp be governed. The result is death by the thousands, sustained for as long as "managing expectations" is the goal. I guess taht sounds abstract, but from a structural functionalist and also from a  poststructuralist position, managing expectations with PR messaging is the exactly wrong thing to do to a democracy. And India is the world's largest democracy, run almost exclusively by engineers and MBAs. So, we need to measure the effect of a pandemic on India based on something other than reported quantitative measures. Qualitative indicators, like melted crematoriums, is a good start.
 
eagles95
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Co-worker is from southern part of India. His wife is still there and trying to get over here to the states. US embassy is basically telling them LOLNOPE until shiat gets under control there.
Also he said that the total dead from Covid in just his state in the south is probably over 100k.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Somaticasual: That is NOT a metric you want to have to gauge an epidemic by....

True. But, it is a more accurate metric than relying on Trump-era politicians to tell the truth. Or worse, MBA grads to run a government. Democracy cannot run based on an elite aristocracy "managing the expectations" of the public that must assent tp be governed. The result is death by the thousands, sustained for as long as "managing expectations" is the goal. I guess taht sounds abstract, but from a structural functionalist and also from a  poststructuralist position, managing expectations with PR messaging is the exactly wrong thing to do to a democracy. And India is the world's largest democracy, run almost exclusively by engineers and MBAs. So, we need to measure the effect of a pandemic on India based on something other than reported quantitative measures. Qualitative indicators, like melted crematoriums, is a good start.


I'll put a yes checkmark under "prefers qualitative indicators" in your spreadsheet.
 
Prof. Frink [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
And all the resulting air pollution makes it harder for the still-living to breathe. COVID is more devious than I thought! Also, India's government is dumb.
 
reveal101
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
This may go down in Fark history as the most morbidly saddening and yet hilarious thread ever. Top 100 at least.
 
YouSaidWhat
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

reveal101: This may go down in Fark history as the most morbidly saddening and yet hilarious thread ever. Top 100 at least.


It would probably be top 50, but the Modi government is covering up the worst parts of this thread.
 
valenumr
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
This might be the most horrifying covid article I've read to date. And then I looked at this:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bhcompy [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

starsrift: That's hot.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Covid enjoys this comment
 
X-Geek
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

The disposal units ran night and day. We were that close to going out forever.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Prof. Frink: And all the resulting air pollution makes it harder for the still-living to breathe. COVID is more devious than I thought! Also, India's government is dumb.


But the sunsets, man.  The sunsets.
 
