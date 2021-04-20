 Skip to content
(AP News)   Things you just kinda assumed went out with the Middle Ages: Military officials in Chad announced that Chadian President Idriss Deby Itno, has died of wounds he suffered on the battlefield while fighting rebels   (apnews.com) divider line
    More: Strange, Idriss Dby, Chad, Hissne Habr, Chadian President Idriss Deby Itno, Africa, Deby's 37-year-old son, heroic lead, Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno  
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1900-ish?
cropper.watch.aetnd.comView Full Size
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: 1900-ish?
[cropper.watch.aetnd.com image 850x477]


RIP DMX!

/glad he didn't lose his head at san juan hill
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: 1900-ish?
[cropper.watch.aetnd.com image 850x477]


long before he was a head of state however


Hell, in the 20 years of the Afghan/Iraq war, I think only one officer of "flag rank" has died and that was from a turncoat Afghan army officer ambushing a meeting at HQ.   And I am pretty sure he was the first since Vietnam
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
George Washington led the US Army against the Whiskey Rebellion
 
Flakeloaf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you're gonna start a war, you'd better be ready to fight in it yourself
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thealgorerhythm: George Washington led the US Army against the Whiskey Rebellion


But he didn't die. Richard III died, that's the only one I can actually name off the top of my head.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Perhaps something that should be brought back. Leaders that want wars should be on front lines. Peace would break out everywhere.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Both Wilhelm I and Napoleon III were present at the Battle of Sedan in 1870, although I assume neither were leading from the front.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wasn't there a thread yesterday where they took out 300 rebels?

Trading a president for a few hundred rebels seems like a bad trade.

/I have no idea what's going on over there, or even who the "good guys" are.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: Marcus Aurelius: 1900-ish?
[cropper.watch.aetnd.com image 850x477]

RIP DMX!

/glad he didn't lose his head at san juan hill


Wrong Rough Riders.

/I still want to see Epic Rap Battles of History do Rough Riders vs. Ruff Ryders.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuffy: Perhaps something that should be brought back. Leaders that want wars should be on front lines. Peace would break out everywhere.


Because the Middle Ages were a time of peace?
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His hip-hop album is probably going to go through the roof.
 
Latinwolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Magorn: Marcus Aurelius: 1900-ish?
[cropper.watch.aetnd.com image 850x477]

long before he was a head of state however


Same with  Washington.  I don't think a head of state has fought in the front lines since firearms were invented.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: 1900-ish?
[cropper.watch.aetnd.com image 850x477]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trocadero: thealgorerhythm: George Washington led the US Army against the Whiskey Rebellion

But he didn't die. Richard III died, that's the only one I can actually name off the top of my head.


That's what they told you. He was replaced by Lizard Washington. Paved the way for Illuminati currency and 5G today. Study it out.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: 1900-ish?
[cropper.watch.aetnd.com image 850x477]


1898, and he wasn't president yet. An American President hasn't led troops into battle since Washington quashed the Whiskey Rebellion.
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I translate that as "he died from complications with syphylis but we'll tell everyone he died in battle!"
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trocadero: thealgorerhythm: George Washington led the US Army against the Whiskey Rebellion

But he didn't die. Richard III died, that's the only one I can actually name off the top of my head.


Richard was the last English king to die in battle but James IV was the last British (Scottish) King to die in battle.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mister Buttons: Wasn't there a thread yesterday where they took out 300 rebels?

Trading a president for a few hundred rebels seems like a bad trade.

/I have no idea what's going on over there, or even who the "good guys" are.


We're all in luck, it's like a Civil War for folks with short attention spans:

Fark user image
 
Latinwolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thealgorerhythm: George Washington led the US Army against the Whiskey Rebellion


And the rebels in question left before he got there so no actual fighting involving him.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Magorn: Marcus Aurelius: 1900-ish?
[cropper.watch.aetnd.com image 850x477]

long before he was a head of state however


Hell, in the 20 years of the Afghan/Iraq war, I think only one officer of "flag rank" has died and that was from a turncoat Afghan army officer ambushing a meeting at HQ.   And I am pretty sure he was the first since Vietnam


Supposedly there was a general captured in Korea (during the initial invasion).  Was down to an empty bazooka.

Richard the Lionhearted died in combat as well (easily middle ages).  Ok, he was threatening an enemy castle and was hit with a crossbow.
 
hotrod2001
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
On the bright side, it's refreshing to see a leader who decides to get into an armed conflict, actually engaging in said conflict instead of sitting thousands of miles away at home sending form letters to parents of dead troops.
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I mean - Credit for not being an Armchair General....
 
GoodCopBadCop [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
So . . . shot by his own troops?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Magorn: long before he was a head of state however


3 years is long now?
 
Nogale
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Maybe not Middle Ages, but yesterday I heard a woman talking about the agony her daughter, who contracted polio when she was a year old, went through. Polio. Her daughter was born in 1988. They're from some far-flung part of the former Soviet Union where the polio vaccine apparently wasn't a thing.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

hotrod2001: On the bright side, it's refreshing to see a leader who decides to get into an armed conflict, actually engaging in said conflict instead of sitting thousands of miles away at home sending form letters to parents of dead troops.


I would have loved to see Dolt45 lead the Storm on January 6. He would have been defeated by stairs.
 
Eravior
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Can that be confirmed by a neutral third party? Otherwise, I'm going with either auto-erotic asphyxiation and/or Covid. Just like I do with every other celebrity death.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Trocadero: Richard III died, that's the only one I can actually name off the top of my head.


King Harold dying on the battlefield is probably a more significant event in England's history.
 
exqqqme [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thehobbes
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
FDR was almost torpedoed.

"The William D. Porter finally decided that it was necessary to break the mandatory silence, and notified the Iowa in the nick of time. When Roosevelt heard that a torpedo was zooming toward him, he asked to be moved with his wheelchair over to the railing so that he could see it."

By his own navy in transit on the USS Iowa.

https://taskandpurpose.com/history/ww​i​i-naval-ship-unlucky-almost-killed-fdr​/
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
And his son will be "temporarily" taking charge for 18 months until they can arrange another "election".

Patricide?
 
Loucifer
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
After I come to power, I want to be killed by a wild boar.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I guess you could argue that Gaddafi was killed in action.
 
Latinwolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Loucifer: After I come to power, I want to be killed by a wild boar.


Like this guy?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Klyukva
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

yet_another_wumpus: Magorn: Marcus Aurelius: 1900-ish?
[cropper.watch.aetnd.com image 850x477]

long before he was a head of state however


Hell, in the 20 years of the Afghan/Iraq war, I think only one officer of "flag rank" has died and that was from a turncoat Afghan army officer ambushing a meeting at HQ.   And I am pretty sure he was the first since Vietnam

Supposedly there was a general captured in Korea (during the initial invasion).  Was down to an empty bazooka.

Richard the Lionhearted died in combat as well (easily middle ages).  Ok, he was threatening an enemy castle and was hit with a crossbow.


Supposedly as King Richard was dying he gave the order not to execute the young enemy crossbowman who had dealt him the mortal wound, but after he died the order was ignored and the crossbowman was executed in a grotesque fashion for daring to kill a king. Richard should have given him a running start.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Missed us again, you bloody Austrian wanker!"
 
Muzzleloader
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Eravior: Can that be confirmed by a neutral third party? Otherwise, I'm going with either auto-erotic asphyxiation and/or Covid. Just like I do with every other celebrity death.


According to the article rule is supposed to pass to the national assembly until a new election.

The military has imposed a curfew and declared his son, a high ranking officer, the new president.

So, more like patricide and a coup.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Unavailable for comment.
 
NoGodsButtMan
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
He came to power through a military coup so of course the military would also choose his successor.
 
dothemath
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: [Fark user image 500x383]

Unavailable for comment.


#zeroeffect
 
Huntceet
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'm assuming he didn't have bone spurs.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: Both Wilhelm I and Napoleon III were present at the Battle of Sedan in 1870, although I assume neither were leading from the front.


Which was a longer, more expensive battle than the lesser known Battle of Hatchback Coupe.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: 1900-ish?
[cropper.watch.aetnd.com image 850x477]


jfklibrary.orgView Full Size
1940s
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

GoodCopBadCop: So . . . shot by his own troops?


Hard to know, but it sounds like he was fairly popular with his own troops due to being a "spend a lot of time with my guys out in the trenches" sort of leader. And the military immediately installed his son as his successor.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Gustav II Adolf (1632), Carl XII (1718), two Swedish kings who died in battle.  So it did happen more recently.
 
badplaid
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Fireproof: NikolaiFarkoff: Marcus Aurelius: 1900-ish?
[cropper.watch.aetnd.com image 850x477]

RIP DMX!

/glad he didn't lose his head at san juan hill

Wrong Rough Riders.

/I still want to see Epic Rap Battles of History do Rough Riders vs. Ruff Ryders.


The sequel could be about Ottawa vs. Saskatchewan Canadian Football in the 90s!
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Fireproof: NikolaiFarkoff: Marcus Aurelius: 1900-ish?
[cropper.watch.aetnd.com image 850x477]

RIP DMX!

/glad he didn't lose his head at san juan hill

Wrong Rough Riders.

/I still want to see Epic Rap Battles of History do Rough Riders vs. Ruff Ryders.


A bunch of white guys who were grumpy about the Native Americans and Captain Luna's Hispanos in the regiment, versus a hip hop record label?  That seems like a weird comparison.
 
