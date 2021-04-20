 Skip to content
(NBC 10 Boston)   Outdoor masks may soon go the way of Mud Season in New England, ayuh   (nbcboston.com) divider line
    More: Cool, Massachusetts, Providence, Rhode Island, Dr. Ashish Jha, Infectious disease, Infection, Dr. Paul Sax, Rhode Island, New England  
SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A conservative group on Tuesday called on Massachusetts' governor to lift the state's outdoor mask-wearing mandate.


fark off you assholes.  You are directly contributing to people dying.  nice.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark that, we have dust storms out here.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: Fark that, we have dust storms out here.


It's pollen season.  The pollen forecast used to go up to 10, it now goes to 12 and it was 11.3 yesterday and 10.9 today.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll still wear my mask. Even though I will have both Moderna shots by the end of April, there are too many people out there not getting the vaccine, and not taking other basic precautions. Plus, infection numbers were going up the last time I read an article about it.
 
Running a-puck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I doubt another spring will ever go past without a LOT more people wearing face masks.  My friends with allergies have been very very happy this spring.

These guys are idiots.  Boston has a VERY high mask compliance rating.  We're predisposed (most of us) to going along with science.
 
Unknown Subject [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I never wore a mask outdoors, nor did I need to for a virus that has a 1% chance of sending me to the hospital.  Stop being so scared, weak, and pathetic people!
 
ZeroPly
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SoundOfOneHandWanking: A conservative group on Tuesday called on Massachusetts' governor to lift the state's outdoor mask-wearing mandate.


fark off you assholes.  You are directly contributing to people dying.  nice.


No. They're not. The research is fairly clear that outdoor transmission is almost negligible unless you're packing people together like sardines:

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/toront​o​/risk-of-covid-19-transmission-outdoor​s-explained-1.5981935

Even when you pack people together, there seems to be little danger. Look up the Lake of St. Louis event, which did not turn into a superspreader.

More importantly, unnecessary precautions devalue ALL precautions. Sanitizing every surface with a bleach firehose has been shown to be largely useless. Temperature checks have a laughable sensitivity rate of under 20%. Those are all medical theater - it's the equivalent of TSA' when they pull every last brown person out of line for enhanced screening, to make people feel "secure". Anyone with a basic understanding of Bayes Theorem would know that they're on a fool's errand.

You know what this idiotic "abundance of caution" measures actually do? They allow the anti-mask crowd to argue that all the precautions are medical theater, including the precautions that actually work, such as wearing masks indoors. If you want to actually save lives, eliminate medical theater, and next time someone uses the phrase "abundance of caution", swiftly kick them in the nads.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
start wearing them reliably and then we can tell you when you can take them off.

or

August.  Wear masks and stay the fark home until August.  You know what can start up in August like normal if we don't fark things up? school and with kids in school, everything else can follow.

Why are we arguing with people who won't wear masks?  Does it matter if we give them a date?  Will they no longer biatch about being asked to wear one until that date?  No? then fark off.
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unknown Subject: I never wore a mask outdoors, nor did I need to for a virus that has a 1% chance of sending me to the hospital.  Stop being so scared, weak, and pathetic people!


I'm considerate, not scared.   It's a gesture, maybe meaningless but it has nothing to do with my farking emotions.  Stop being such a pathetically macho dick-waver, while we're ordering each other around.
 
DoctorWhat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZeroPly: SoundOfOneHandWanking: A conservative group on Tuesday called on Massachusetts' governor to lift the state's outdoor mask-wearing mandate.


fark off you assholes.  You are directly contributing to people dying.  nice.

No. They're not. The research is fairly clear that outdoor transmission is almost negligible unless you're packing people together like sardines:

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/toronto​/risk-of-covid-19-transmission-outdoor​s-explained-1.5981935

Even when you pack people together, there seems to be little danger. Look up the Lake of St. Louis event, which did not turn into a superspreader.

More importantly, unnecessary precautions devalue ALL precautions. Sanitizing every surface with a bleach firehose has been shown to be largely useless. Temperature checks have a laughable sensitivity rate of under 20%. Those are all medical theater - it's the equivalent of TSA' when they pull every last brown person out of line for enhanced screening, to make people feel "secure". Anyone with a basic understanding of Bayes Theorem would know that they're on a fool's errand.

You know what this idiotic "abundance of caution" measures actually do? They allow the anti-mask crowd to argue that all the precautions are medical theater, including the precautions that actually work, such as wearing masks indoors. If you want to actually save lives, eliminate medical theater, and next time someone uses the phrase "abundance of caution", swiftly kick them in the nads.


Abundance of caution is a good idea when there's a lot of uncertainty. I was sanitizing all my packages and groceries last spring, and stopped when it became more clear that doing so added no benefit.

/covers nads
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With the rise of more powerful, deadly variants, and with the numbers going UP everywhere, now is not the time to be risking your life. 

Keep it on until it's conclusively safe.
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hyjamon: start wearing them reliably and then we can tell you when you can take them off.

or

August.  Wear masks and stay the fark home until August.  You know what can start up in August like normal if we don't fark things up? school and with kids in school, everything else can follow.

Why are we arguing with people who won't wear masks?  Does it matter if we give them a date?  Will they no longer biatch about being asked to wear one until that date?  No? then fark off.


You're not telling when or when not to do ANYTHING.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: Hyjamon: start wearing them reliably and then we can tell you when you can take them off.

or

August.  Wear masks and stay the fark home until August.  You know what can start up in August like normal if we don't fark things up? school and with kids in school, everything else can follow.

Why are we arguing with people who won't wear masks?  Does it matter if we give them a date?  Will they no longer biatch about being asked to wear one until that date?  No? then fark off.

You're not telling when or when not to do ANYTHING.


when can we stop wearing pants and underwear in public?

when can we start using phones on airplanes during take-off and landing?
 
crackizzle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unknown Subject: I never wore a mask outdoors, nor did I need to for a virus that has a 1% chance of sending me to the hospital.  Stop being so scared, weak, and pathetic people!


1%ish IFR, that's to kill you. The hospitalization rate is over 20%.... But sure, it's just the flu, that kills 3/4 of a million Americans every 14 months. Nothing to worry about.
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some of you idiots will be wearing masks the rest of your lives.
 
docilej
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SoundOfOneHandWanking: A conservative group on Tuesday called on Massachusetts' governor to lift the state's outdoor mask-wearing mandate.


fark off you assholes.  You are directly contributing to people dying.  nice.


...and their democrat governor sent covid patients into nursing & soldier homes resulting in around 8000 deaths.
 
crackizzle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: Some of you idiots will be wearing masks the rest of your lives.


Well see, masks and distancing are tools to stop ongoing outbreaks. Once those are stopped our vaccine protection comes into play. But the vaccine takes 6 weeks, doesn't stop infection before then reliably, and doesn't cure existing Covid. So, we have to get back to a baseline of no active outbreak before we can rely on vaccines and immunity alone.

But continue on to ensure we're all disrupted forever because you alone know best.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: Some of you idiots will be wearing masks the rest of your lives.


as short as they may end up

jcm-med.comView Full Size
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unknown Subject: I never wore a mask outdoors, nor did I need to for a virus that has a 1% chance of sending me to the hospital.  Stop being so scared, weak, and pathetic people!


Says the man who is too pathetic an weak to wear a mask, and too scared that we will see him as the loud crying manchild he is, instead of the tough guy he tries to be.

I bet you cry like a baby everytine you do not get your way.
 
KungFuJunkie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I never saw the need to wear a mask outdoors. I avoided people so there was no way for me to be infected. Indoors, I double mask.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unknown Subject: I never wore a mask outdoors, nor did I need to for a virus that has a 1% chance of sending me to the hospital.  Stop being so scared, weak, and pathetic people!


Stop being a child and grow up.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

DoctorWhat: ZeroPly: SoundOfOneHandWanking: A conservative group on Tuesday called on Massachusetts' governor to lift the state's outdoor mask-wearing mandate.


fark off you assholes.  You are directly contributing to people dying.  nice.

No. They're not. The research is fairly clear that outdoor transmission is almost negligible unless you're packing people together like sardines:

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/toronto​/risk-of-covid-19-transmission-outdoor​s-explained-1.5981935

Even when you pack people together, there seems to be little danger. Look up the Lake of St. Louis event, which did not turn into a superspreader.

More importantly, unnecessary precautions devalue ALL precautions. Sanitizing every surface with a bleach firehose has been shown to be largely useless. Temperature checks have a laughable sensitivity rate of under 20%. Those are all medical theater - it's the equivalent of TSA' when they pull every last brown person out of line for enhanced screening, to make people feel "secure". Anyone with a basic understanding of Bayes Theorem would know that they're on a fool's errand.

You know what this idiotic "abundance of caution" measures actually do? They allow the anti-mask crowd to argue that all the precautions are medical theater, including the precautions that actually work, such as wearing masks indoors. If you want to actually save lives, eliminate medical theater, and next time someone uses the phrase "abundance of caution", swiftly kick them in the nads.

Abundance of caution is a good idea when there's a lot of uncertainty. I was sanitizing all my packages and groceries last spring, and stopped when it became more clear that doing so added no benefit.

/covers nads


I've been sanitizing nads since before the pandemic, and I'm sure as hell not gonna stop now.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
But then how will random passersby know my strongly held opinions on outdoor mask wearing?
 
robodog
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

docilej: SoundOfOneHandWanking: A conservative group on Tuesday called on Massachusetts' governor to lift the state's outdoor mask-wearing mandate.


fark off you assholes.  You are directly contributing to people dying.  nice.

...and their democrat governor sent covid patients into nursing & soldier homes resulting in around 8000 deaths.


Are you confusing NY and Mass or did I miss something?
 
Dragonblink
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I'm gonna keep wearing a mask whenever I please for the rest of my life because y'all motherfarkers are nasty.
 
HoratioGates [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Unknown Subject: I never wore a mask outdoors, nor did I need to for a virus that has a 1% chance of sending me to the hospital.  Stop being so scared, weak, and pathetic people!


It has a 3% chance to kill you.  It has a 20% chance to send you to the hospital.  Now, on the other hand, you are probably safe from the encephalitis pandemic.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

HoratioGates: Unknown Subject: I never wore a mask outdoors, nor did I need to for a virus that has a 1% chance of sending me to the hospital.  Stop being so scared, weak, and pathetic people!

It has a 3% chance to kill you.  It has a 20% chance to send you to the hospital.  Now, on the other hand, you are probably safe from the encephalitis pandemic.


Oh, that's right.  It effects everyone equally.  That's why 80% of the people that died in my state were over 70.
 
ZeroPly
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

DoctorWhat: ZeroPly: SoundOfOneHandWanking: A conservative group on Tuesday called on Massachusetts' governor to lift the state's outdoor mask-wearing mandate.


fark off you assholes.  You are directly contributing to people dying.  nice.

No. They're not. The research is fairly clear that outdoor transmission is almost negligible unless you're packing people together like sardines:

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/toronto​/risk-of-covid-19-transmission-outdoor​s-explained-1.5981935

Even when you pack people together, there seems to be little danger. Look up the Lake of St. Louis event, which did not turn into a superspreader.

More importantly, unnecessary precautions devalue ALL precautions. Sanitizing every surface with a bleach firehose has been shown to be largely useless. Temperature checks have a laughable sensitivity rate of under 20%. Those are all medical theater - it's the equivalent of TSA' when they pull every last brown person out of line for enhanced screening, to make people feel "secure". Anyone with a basic understanding of Bayes Theorem would know that they're on a fool's errand.

You know what this idiotic "abundance of caution" measures actually do? They allow the anti-mask crowd to argue that all the precautions are medical theater, including the precautions that actually work, such as wearing masks indoors. If you want to actually save lives, eliminate medical theater, and next time someone uses the phrase "abundance of caution", swiftly kick them in the nads.

Abundance of caution is a good idea when there's a lot of uncertainty. I was sanitizing all my packages and groceries last spring, and stopped when it became more clear that doing so added no benefit.

/covers nads


I disagree. If there's a lot of uncertainty, then you quantify to the best of your ability, and base your recommendation at the safe end of the spectrum. It's not an "abundance", it's the right amount. "Abundance of caution" is the same as throwing everything at the wall and seeing what sticks.

In other words, "any idiot can build a bridge that stands, but it takes an engineer to build a bridge that barely stands." Experts get paid to quantify risk, not to make CYA edicts. And we're still doing temperature checks for some reason, though everyone agrees they have almost zero benefit.
 
Loren
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

skinink: I'll still wear my mask. Even though I will have both Moderna shots by the end of April, there are too many people out there not getting the vaccine, and not taking other basic precautions. Plus, infection numbers were going up the last time I read an article about it.


And while they **say** outdoor infection numbers are low we don't really know because contact tracing in such cases is basically impossible even if they try (and only the nations that take it seriously are doing meaningful contact tracing.)  In simply passing someone the odds of infection would be low due to the limited exposure, but what happens if you and someone who is infected are taking the same route?  An awful lot of outdoor traffic follows common routes.

Znuh: With the rise of more powerful, deadly variants, and with the numbers going UP everywhere, now is not the time to be risking your life. 

Keep it on until it's conclusively safe.


Exactly.  If we were facing just the original Covid-19 I would trust the vaccine to give enough protection.  The variants, though...

HoratioGates: It has a 3% chance to kill you. It has a 20% chance to send you to the hospital. Now, on the other hand, you are probably safe from the encephalitis pandemic.


And some data from early in the pandemic says if it sends you to the hospital but you survive you have a 1 in 8 all-cause mortality over the next 6 months.  If that's still true (I haven't seen any followup), expect the excess mortality to at least double.

Not to mention what it does to your lungs (hey, I like hiking in the mountains--10,000' and up) and what it does to your mind (note how may survivors end up with new psych diagnoses.)

I was just out today--put my N95 on when I left my car, then left it on through 4 different stores and only took it off when I got home.  Turn the AC in the car down a couple of clicks and it's so what.
 
Unknown Subject [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Unknown Subject: I never wore a mask outdoors, nor did I need to for a virus that has a 1% chance of sending me to the hospital.  Stop being so scared, weak, and pathetic people!

Stop being a child and grow up.


You sound like a scared and ignorant little bootlicker who needs mommy and daddy to tell them what to do and gets mad at the kids who are allowed to play outside.  STFU when adults are talking.
 
Unknown Subject [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

winedrinkingman: Unknown Subject: I never wore a mask outdoors, nor did I need to for a virus that has a 1% chance of sending me to the hospital.  Stop being so scared, weak, and pathetic people!

Says the man who is too pathetic an weak to wear a mask, and too scared that we will see him as the loud crying manchild he is, instead of the tough guy he tries to be.

I bet you cry like a baby everytine you do not get your way.


The weak are the ones who need the masks, not me.

You sound triggered.  Did I hurt your precious feefees?
 
