(WJAC TV Johnstown)   New Jersey man dies in Pennsylvania skydiving accident creating possible skydiving fatality trifecta   (wjactv.com) divider line
    New Jersey man, New Jersey, Pennsylvania  
posted to Main » on 20 Apr 2021 at 8:13 PM



Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where do they bury the survivors?
 
Candygram for Mongo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On the plus side he no longer has to live in New Jersey.
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Authorities told WNEP-TV Harney's parachute opened but eventually separated from him.
Monroe County Coroner Tom Yanac says officials are not sure if there was a problem with the chute
At first I was like ... Waitup...DUH! but....
i.imgur.comView Full Size



"or another issue." (74-year-old Ed Harney of Paramus, New Jersey)

and I was all like...(Unclip....."AHHHHHHHHHHHH" *th​ump*)

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
srb68
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It wasn't the fall that kid him...

It was the sudden stop at the end.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For a second i thought it was a pic of the guy falling.
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I'll bet you anything though he wasn't doing terminal velocity in the left lane, unlike the yokels from pensyltucky,
 
Birnone
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Suicide by gravity, easy to accomplish here on Earth but not so easy on the Moon.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Hey, that Caulfield jerk didn't forget to pack the 'chutes, did he?  That goddam phony's s'posed to be the Parachute Club manager, fer Chrissakes!
 
donotdoit
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
CSB, at least I think so.

30 years ago I wanted to go skydiving. My wife did not want me to go. So I had to make sure that my insurance would pay out if I died and then I had to bribe her and the kids by paying $3,000 for a redwood swing set.

So I went for one of those tandem jumps. I lived in New Jersey and drove into Pennsylvania to go do this jump. In the area that this guy crunched himself.

The Cherokee skywagon chewed through the air and clawed and pulled us up and up. They had removed the back seats so they could fit more people but that really screwed up the planes weight distribution. You could tell it was not built to hold this many people. It was held together with duct tape.

I had them film me. Or in this case it was VHS video tape. The woman had the camera on her helmet and a squirrel flight suit so she could hover and fly around me. When the plane hit a certain height and they popped the door open and two people jumped out I realized this was real. She filmed the look of my face when it all came crashing down.

Then it was my turn. I crawled to an open doorway at 6,000 ft. The instructor clipped in behind me. I realized this was not for me. The pilot told me to go f*** myself and dipped the plane. There I went.

I didn't jump, I was thrown.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
He was found after a...
.
.
.
.
.
Ground search
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
FTFA: "The cause of death was pending an autopsy."

I'd wager a guess.

Cause of death: Ground.
 
deadromanoff
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

6000' is really low for a tandem exit.
 
