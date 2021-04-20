 Skip to content
(We Are Central PA) Residents upset after teens act up at park. "Using profanity, smoking, littering, taking all of the equipment so kids cant use them" Hoodlums. This is a repeat from every generation ever
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is believed that many of the surviving examples of Neolithic Cave art were scrawled by teenage boys. Teenagers were the likely culprits behind the graffiti in Pompeii and at least one footprint left in wet "concrete" in ancient Rome. Of course males were often conscripts and females were frequently married off in their teen years, so there were probably fewer opportunities to be a hoodlum.
 
jso2897
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Loud PA system playing Wagner, Verdi, assorted bombastic Romantics.
Clears 'em out in no time.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

beezeltown: It is believed that many of the surviving examples of Neolithic Cave art were scrawled by teenage boys.


I'm not really getting a Cradle of Humanity vibe from the guys depicted in TFA.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
They're just following Messiah Max's orders.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I can't stand these damned teenagers! No respect! Teenagers are everywhere, and they eat old peoples' medicine for fuel. I need to feel safe, and that's harder and harder to do nowadays because teenagers may strike at any time. And when they grab you with those metal claws you can't break free, because they're made of metal, and teenagers are strong. I don't want to cower under my afghan any longer.
 
