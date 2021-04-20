 Skip to content
(Guardian)   The real effect of all that stimulus money being poured into economies across the globe? The second highest annual rise in carbon dioxide emissions ever   (theguardian.com) divider line
    Followup, Greenhouse gas, Fossil fuel, Carbon dioxide, Natural gas, Coal, Global warming, Renewable energy, Carbon dioxide emissions  
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Britney Spears - Oops!...I Did It Again (Official Video)
/if you seek al gore
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
um if you had a year where everyone was inside and not driving and the next year all the lockdowns were removed wouldn't this be an expected result.
 
sozelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

khitsicker: um if you had a year where everyone was inside and not driving and the next year all the lockdowns were removed wouldn't this be an expected result.


That's exactly what I suspected but they say the jump is even bigger than just "a lower starting point" and is disproportionately focused on coal for no good reason.

/i rarely rtfa
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

khitsicker: um if you had a year where everyone was inside and not driving and the next year all the lockdowns were removed wouldn't this be an expected result.


Done in two.

I'm a rabid environmentalist, and I'm happy to blame government and big business when appropriate, but this is just a relative increase compared to the massive decreases seen during lockdown.

BUT - it does show that we can effect real change if we want to. And quickly.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's almost May and I've yet to receive any sort of "stimulus check". When I check on it I get the message that it's "pending". Anyone else having this happen?
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Air pollution, at least, is a one-week problem.

We could fix it any time we want, but choose not to, as the pandemic has proven.

Gonna miss the beautiful air.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Between January 1 and December 31, 2020, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) screened a total of about 324 million passengers, or 39 percent of the 824 million total passengers TSA screened in 2019. But the agency and other industry observers believe the biggest drops in travel are likely behind us.

Gee, I wonder what could have caused 2021 to rise so substantially.
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MelGoesOnTour: It's almost May and I've yet to receive any sort of "stimulus check". When I check on it I get the message that it's "pending". Anyone else having this happen?


The money goes to the corps.  They're the ones that make all the pollution too.
 
Screaming Candle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's almost as if you need to have the carbon reduced infrastructure in place BEFORE you see any change in carbon output during a non-depression economy.  Who knew?
 
El_Dan
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The leap will be second only to the massive rebound 10 years ago after the financial crisis, and will put climate hopes out of reach unless governments act quickly, the International Energy Agency has warned.

OK, I did not realize that Ric Romero worked at The Guardian.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
There goes Nicolas Cage again, with his murdering movies again...

Bertuccio
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

El_Dan: The leap will be second only to the massive rebound 10 years ago after the financial crisis, and will put climate hopes out of reach unless governments act quickly, the International Energy Agency has warned.

OK, I did not realize that Ric Romero worked at The Guardian.


Didn't read the article?
 
Salmon
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Do dog farts count?

My dogs have obliterated my olfactory cells now that I work from home, I have to desperately explain myself when the Fedex guy shows up with eyes watering once I open the door (he never believes me).

Two grown men retching and crying while exchanging packages has to be the worst kind of environmental pollution out there.
 
mrparks
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
All those burn barrels, burning water bottles covered in motor oil, and the wood-fires of artisanal sourdough bakers.

A smell more comforting than your mom's house.
 
6nome
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
My two new subwoofers don't cause pollution. Suck it, neighbors.
 
Baloo Uriza [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Capitalism or humanity: There can only be one.
 
dothemath
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
So you thought that during 14 months of forced isolation the American people would collectively contemplate the notions of faith, community, death, coexistence and solitude and then come out of it with a greater understanding of our place in the natural world, as a species, and in society as a productive, empathetic individual?

You're a sweet kid.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

dothemath: So you thought that during 14 months of forced isolation the American people would collectively contemplate the notions of faith, community, death, coexistence and solitude and then come out of it with a greater understanding of our place in the natural world, as a species, and in society as a productive, empathetic individual?

You're a sweet kid.


The article discusses the problem from a global perspective, not just a US one. It's not always about you, America!
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The real effect has been equities markets on steroids.
 
Baloo Uriza [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Screaming Candle: It's almost as if you need to have the carbon reduced infrastructure in place BEFORE you see any change in carbon output during a non-depression economy.  Who knew?


Kept pushing for a hard expansion on transit and active transportation while traffic was depressed and it'd be the easiest it's ever going to be to do major works, but, nope, everybody's like 'oh that costs too much' and 'not in my backyard'.

This species is just asking to be exterminated.
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Hey!  We cut emissions by 33%* last year!  Woohoo!

But now emissions increased by 50%* this year!   Ack!  It's gotten worse!

* obviously made up numbers

/Percentages.  How do they work?
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Pretty sure that's due to blockchain.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Doing my part.

/ not my rig
// 800MH/s
/// $80iish/day profit
 
payattention
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
No...really? You mean trying to maintain that screwed up, money chasing, popularity contest called modern society entails doing things that caused modern society to get screwed up and forced people to chase money in the first place?

You're shiattin' me!
 
Netrngr
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/CduA0TUL​now?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

/if you seek al gore


Man she was pretty high on the hot to crazy scale for a long time. Today ... not so much.
 
Netrngr
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: khitsicker: um if you had a year where everyone was inside and not driving and the next year all the lockdowns were removed wouldn't this be an expected result.

Done in two.

I'm a rabid environmentalist, and I'm happy to blame government and big business when appropriate, but this is just a relative increase compared to the massive decreases seen during lockdown.

BUT - it does show that we can effect real change if we want to. And quickly.


I was honestly shocked at how much changed over the past year. Just in smog alone. Places that had a 2 mile haze were able to actually see mountains that are normally obscured by the smog. Wildlife started coming out and visiting places they had abandoned previously. Maybe we should take a little notice of  these things and adjust the way we live a bit. I've always said that if you keep screwing with the earth eventually its gonna screw us back. Maybe this pandemic is natures way of balancing the equation.
 
Netrngr
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: It's almost May and I've yet to receive any sort of "stimulus check". When I check on it I get the message that it's "pending". Anyone else having this happen?


I think the timing was poor with tax season coinciding with the IRS issuing checks etc.
 
G-doggy
‘’ less than a minute ago  
How does anybody think this has to do with stimulus money?  I mean really how does anyone make that connection?

/Cue the welcome to fark pic.
 
