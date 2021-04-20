 Skip to content
 
Jaguar will celebrate the 60th anniversary of its E-series by building six pairs and driving them from Coventry to Geneva as a tribute, a trip that should take about 6 or 7 months if you factor in all the breakdown and repair time
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know when you start reading a headline and can already feel where it's going, yet it still nails it?

Yeah, this one.
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That might be the most beautiful machine ever built.
 
LoneCoon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
British sports cars are notorious for one thing or another. My FIL has a few Triumphs-- Spitfires and TR6's-- and had a tiny trailer full of spare parts that he'd tow with him to meetups. Invariably, he'd stop to help someone along side the road on their way to or from these events and magically have the spare part they needed in the trailer of spares.

It was always water pumps.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As long as there are no Lucas parts and they are 4.2L's. it should go fine.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
True, but they'll look really good doing it.
 
sugar_fetus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
scanman61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I saw one in it's natural environment recently when I was programming a pickup truck at a shop.

"Natural environment" being in a bay, on a rack.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sentient
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Friend used to say that classic Jaguars look fast even when they're standing still... which is good, because they spend a lot of time that way.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't read TFA but I hope they're building them as E-type Zero's. To me that might be the best restomod ever, a factory built beautiful car with those classic lines but with a modern power train from the 21st century.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
JAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAGGGGGGGGGGS

motortrend.comView Full Size
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I was stationed in England, some enterprising soul had taken a mid 60's E hardtop, and transplanted a 327 Chevy motor into it.

It ran, but weird.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

The trip was delayed until the police could remove some lady from the hood of the car.
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh, after clicking through this story, my Fark ads are all for plus-sized lingerie.

Something I don't know about Jags?
 
DaAlien
‘’ 1 hour ago  

YouPeopleAreCrazy: When I was stationed in England, some enterprising soul had taken a mid 60's E hardtop, and transplanted a 327 Chevy motor into it.

It ran, but weird.


American V8s were hardly an uncommon swap. There's a coupe around here with a Ford 351 in it. What was far more common was any Detroit V8 into the sedans and sedan based coupes from the mid '70s on. A friend of mine did the swap (with a Pontiac motor) after the Lucas fuel injection on the Jag engine caught fire.

Upsides: More power, better mileage, started when you turned the key, no unwanted conflagrations.

Downsides: It didn't sound like a Jaaaaaaag anymore.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark, that's a beautiful car. But in all deference to Signore Ferrari, I believe his own 250
Fark user imageView Full Size
GTO is the most beautiful car ever made.
 
archeochick
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My immediate thought
Lane Pryce's suicide attempt in his Jaguar - Mad Men
Youtube uxSBTAMyXeA
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

YouPeopleAreCrazy: When I was stationed in England, some enterprising soul had taken a mid 60's E hardtop, and transplanted a 327 Chevy motor into it.

It ran, but weird.


I've driven a couple of XJS's with small block conversions. They work pretty well.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlashHarry: fark, that's a beautiful car. But in all deference to Signore Ferrari, I believe his own 250 [Fark user image 850x434]GTO is the most beautiful car ever made.


That is also a beautiful car.
I think we are done to "redhead vs brunette"

As for American entries I'll toss this hat in to the ring.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Always a sucker for a sporty two seater...

rmsothebys-cache.azureedge.netView Full Size
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: You know when you start reading a headline and can already feel where it's going, yet it still nails it?

Yeah, this one.


You mean with the very first word... "Jaguar"?


Still give me a good chuckle...
Lucas Replacement Wiring Harness Smoke Kit
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: fark, that's a beautiful car. But in all deference to Signore Ferrari, I believe his own 250 [Fark user image 850x434]GTO is the most beautiful car ever made.


Trivia:    Enzo Ferrari once said, "Jaguar's E-Type is the most beautiful car in the world."
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: fark, that's a beautiful car. But in all deference to Signore Ferrari, I believe his own 250 [Fark user image 850x434]GTO is the most beautiful car ever made.


I prefer:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Madd Mann [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
To be fair, most cars from the 60s looked great and were built like crap. I'd love a '69 Camaro, but GM factory specs allowed for a panel gap of a quarter of an inch, and the rest of the car has... similar build quality. Not to mention the wonderful ride quality you get from a solid rear axle with leaf spring suspension.
 
Breaker Breaker
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Lost interest when I became aware they insist you pronounce it Jag-you-war.

Oh, but SpectroBoy - that's a sweet sweet ride. Made me catch my breath...
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

The Madd Mann: To be fair, most cars from the 60s looked great and were built like crap. I'd love a '69 Camaro, but GM factory specs allowed for a panel gap of a quarter of an inch, and the rest of the car has... similar build quality. Not to mention the wonderful ride quality you get from a solid rear axle with leaf spring suspension.


IO had a 68 Camaro convertible.

It was the first car I ever owned with no power brakes AND 4 wheel drum brakes. I learned QUICK why brake pedals are wide enough for both feet!

The body flexed so much you could see the windshield frame move relative to the top or side windows.

But the 68 was "better" than the 67 because one rear shock was ahead of the axle and one was behind to "reduce" axle hop.

It was still freakin fun to drive.
 
Salmon
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

KidKorporate: Salmon: Huh, after clicking through this story, my Fark ads are all for plus-sized lingerie.

Something I don't know about Jags?

You get ads?

Something you don't know about the internet, that's for damn sure.


Work computer.
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
JAG-you-wuh? JAG-wire? Or (here in MN) JAYYYG-wahr?
 
Pert
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Eagle have got you sorted...

https://www.eaglegb.com/

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mike_d85
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: fark, that's a beautiful car. But in all deference to Signore Ferrari, I believe his own 250 [Fark user image 850x434]GTO is the most beautiful car ever made.


Of the 1960's sports cars that looked like penises my favorite has always been this underrated gem:
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It's very expensive to have rip the steering wheel and foot pedals out of the passenger side and install them on the driver side. At least they get Americans to install the stick shifts.
 
Maud Dib
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Trivia:    Enzo Ferrari once said, "Jaguar's E-Type is the most beautiful car in the world."


My post was in response to that quote, which is in the article.
 
Maud Dib
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Had one of these in high school.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: As for American entries I'll toss this hat in to the ring.


A good one, to be sure - though the split-window C2 is probably my favorite Vette. As for most beautiful American car, I would probably go with the Shelby Daytona Coupe.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Honorable mention: the DB4 Zagato.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Another one: the Lambo Miura.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
grinding_journalist
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

LoneCoon: British sports cars are notorious for one thing or another. My FIL has a few Triumphs-- Spitfires and TR6's-- and had a tiny trailer full of spare parts that he'd tow with him to meetups. Invariably, he'd stop to help someone along side the road on their way to or from these events and magically have the spare part they needed in the trailer of spares.

It was always water pumps.


I'm a car guy through and through, and believe that my breath of knowledge won't be complete without having the open-top, British sportscar experience.

I'm only keen on the italicized part, so I'm looking at Miatas.
 
grinding_journalist
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Breadth is a word, phone.
 
Only You Can See This
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I've been around the old Browns Lane factory dozens of times before it closed, and also the Jaguar Heritage Centre which was enough to turn me into a drooling idiot.

Maybe one day I'll own one but this will have to do for now...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Jaguars are the perfect car for somebody who doesn't need another car, except as a shiney paper-weight perhaps. The car of choice for the stupid rich.
 
