(Slate)   Today's Slatesplanation: How to inform your wife that you want to be a stay-at-home dad   (slate.com) divider line
16
138 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Apr 2021 at 10:28 AM (9 minutes ago)



16 Comments     (+0 »)
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This time let *her* do butt stuff
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Make her a samich?
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dancingsucks
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Grow a man bun?
 
powtard
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
This sounds a soft ask for a divorce.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"Look woman, I pay the bills around here so I make the decis... Wait."
 
Uranus
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"You'd best get to work, or we're on welfare...."
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Step one is "Have a wife who makes a lot more money than you do," methinks.
 
hotrod2001
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Speaking as a 7-year veteran of being a stay-at-home dad, it's no walk in the park...especially if you're trying to run a business out of your back office fending off kids who think they're Minecraft Creepers and Sonic the Hedgehog.  When they're under pre-k age though it's fun...although it's a little weird being the only guy sporting a beard and a North Face jacket at the park when you're flanked by moms who all know each other and are wearing matching Zumba pants.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
My wife, Morgan Fairchild, had no problem with this because she's rich.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Many years ago I thought that one day I would like to be a househusband, but having children rapidly changed my mind about how relaxed and easy that lifestyle would be.  I don't want to work that hard, so I have a corporate job instead.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"Hey, honey, you know all the stuff you resent having to do because you're a woman and society just expects it's your responsibility? Well, I want to do that while you go to work and make all the money. I'm sure this will go totally smoothly and we'll never have any arguments about who does the household chores and takes care of the kids more effectively."
 
debug
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Let me guess, you say "I want to be a stay at home dad."?
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I would like to take some time off work to spend more time with family follow up on my new found interest in flavors of scotch.
 
debug
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"I feel like I'm missing too much of my kids' childhoods while I work, but It isn't fair to my wife to ask her to miss out either"

Why not?  Nobody thinks it's unfair to ask dads to miss out.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Pro-tip
After having the discussion , do not put on your headset and start the PS4.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

