 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(UPI)   British Columbia woman goes low for world record   (upi.com) divider line
8
    More: Spiffy, Vocal range, Joy Chapman, Guinness World Record, Singing, lowest C note, world record, title of lowest vocal note, British Columbia  
•       •       •

571 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Apr 2021 at 8:41 AM (28 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reportedly upset:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I have a deep voice. In a music theory class writing four part harmony I accidentally composed a bass line that went too low. I could sing the note and it never occurred to me that a professional singer couldn't. This woman blows me away by an octave.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Surrey girl gets low. Not news.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Hope it wasn't the Brown Note
 
pheelix [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
That's a note lower than Mike Patton can go. I'm impressed.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Get that woman a sea shanty.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.