 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Axios)   Opioid deaths in Iowa increased 35% in 2020 after victims realized they were in Iowa   (axios.com) divider line
9
    More: Sad, Morphine, Opioid, Heroin, Raccoon River, number of opioid-related deaths, Surface runoff, Drinking water, Polk County  
•       •       •

132 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Apr 2021 at 10:12 AM (25 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To loosely quote my IA coworkers, in Iowa's defense that they are pretty centrally located to the entire North American continent, making it reasonably easy to GTFO with just 1-2 flights or a long day's drive.

Plus things will be booming soon with the entire state of Minnesota evacuating...
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Kim Reaper is just decimating the state. I think she's trying to compete with Covid Kristi in South Dakota.
 
BFletch651
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Iowa is awful, except compared to literally every neighbor.
 
clborgia
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It looks more like a case of regression to the mean. With that much year by year change, I am suspicious of data that only goes back to 2016.
 
Jadedgrl
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
My husband and I went to visit a friend in Indianapolis once. We had a fun time there, but aside from the city, Indiana is depressing and empty as hell.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Or they used 'opioid overdose' to hide coronavirus deaths.
 
Jadedgrl
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Jadedgrl: My husband and I went to visit a friend in Indianapolis once. We had a fun time there, but aside from the city, Indiana is depressing and empty as hell.


And yes I'm aware this was about Iowa but I've been told they are similar.
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Jadedgrl: Jadedgrl: My husband and I went to visit a friend in Indianapolis once. We had a fun time there, but aside from the city, Indiana is depressing and empty as hell.

And yes I'm aware this was about Iowa but I've been told they are similar.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Jadedgrl: Indiana is depressing and empty as hell.


Its straight up serial killer country.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.