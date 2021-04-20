 Skip to content
(KHON2 Honolulu)   'Eradication efforts launched in Waimanalo in wake of coqui frog infestation' is the most Hawaii headline you'll read today   (khon2.com) divider line
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh please. "Threat to ecosystem?" give me a break, it's not like they're eating Nene. Spend the effort rounding up  mongoose and stray cats and dogs. There are tons of invasive species that are actually farking things up in Hawai'i since the time of Cook.

However, they're loud at night and "reduce property value". That's why they gotta go. This "reasoning" drove me crazy when I lived on Big Island. Developers spent a lot of lobby money to come up with how they are dangerous compared to other threats in the islands. I wonder what it is today.

Send them back to PR. They are adored here.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
the primary area of the infestation appears to be about an acre along the base of the mountains

Bulldozer or fuel-air explosive, or the second followed by the first. If the frogs are truly a threat rather than a noise problem.
 
Hyperbolic Hyperbole [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Eradication? I thought the term was defrogging.
But I have no idea how they get into hard drives.
:)
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
