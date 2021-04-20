 Skip to content
 
(AP News)   Due to the "Great Inconvenience" of 2020 Michigan voters have acquired enough signatures to permanently repeal the 1945 Emergency Powers Laws that forced millions to wear masks, wait 6 months for a haircut and eat take-out   (apnews.com) divider line
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How dare the government tell me I should care about my fellow human beings!

/ps that's sarcasm
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We really are a species bent on suicide.

The core reason for humans to band together and submit to the authority of a community was and is to improve survival rates.

Apparently it is now only to make sure the booze shipments get through and to oppress minorities.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wejash: We really are a species bent on suicide.

The core reason for humans to band together and submit to the authority of a community was and is to improve survival rates.

Apparently it is now only to make sure the booze shipments get through and to oppress minorities.


Is it suicide or genocide?
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You'd think that even the people who hate government and want it as far out of our private lives as possible could at least agree that it still has a role in managing disasters and providing defense.

This is nihilism, in a fashion.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Collectively as a society, we have failed the marshmallow test.
 
GORDON
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighlanderRPI: How dare the government tell me I should care about my fellow human beings!

/ps that's sarcasm


Personally, I think the government should get way more involved with making sure people think the correct way.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We have got to be the biggest pussies in the history of America.

"The Great War" 1914-1918
"The Great Depression" 1929-1933
"The Great Inconvenience" 2020-2021 ish
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought good citizens were supposed to compile with authority, lest they get shot?

not start a political movement to remove said authority.  What's next, "defund the government"?
 
snapperhead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think the GOP wall needs to be moved from the Mexican border to the states that border Michigan. Just to be safe.
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In just 250 years-ish we've gone from deep discussions about what freedom means to "I want a haircut".
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somewhat ironic that many of these same folks likely are religiously oriented, and yet don't get that they've deified themselves.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, that will insure I show up to vote against the proposal and run a straight democratic ticket. My only regret is that I can't vote in Kent County, where most of these assholes live.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: We have got to be the biggest pussies in the history of America.

"The Great War" 1914-1918
"The Great Depression" 1929-1933
"The Great Inconvenience" 2020-2021 ish


I guess we're The Whiniest Generation
 
Stibium
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wejash: We really are a species bent on suicide.

The core reason for humans to band together and submit to the authority of a community was and is to improve survival rates.

Apparently it is now only to make sure the booze shipments get through and to oppress minorities.


To be fair the equations tend to change when a critical threshold of population density to resources reaches a tipping point. Always seemed to have been this way, leading to killing and wars as a successful society then is able to take resources from the weaker society and continue growing.

Unfortunately for us the water side of the denominator is getting pretty small.
 
Flashfyr3
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Merltech: wejash: We really are a species bent on suicide.

The core reason for humans to band together and submit to the authority of a community was and is to improve survival rates.

Apparently it is now only to make sure the booze shipments get through and to oppress minorities.

Is it suicide or genocide?


Since MOST of the factors that qualify a group as a target of genocide are largely social constructs and we really are/should be one people it could be argued that there's not a huge difference in this case.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LesserEvil: Well, that will insure I show up to vote against the proposal and run a straight democratic ticket. My only regret is that I can't vote in Kent County, where most of these assholes live.


how hard is it to voted illegally in Kent county though?  I have heard millions do it every election without detection.

I just don't think you believe in sparkle motion.
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Troglodytes:  "End the restrictions and mask mandates!"
Also Troglodytes:  "I'm not getting vaccinated, are you crazy?"
 
saphrophyte
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"... deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed ..."
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hyjamon: I thought good citizens were supposed to compile with authority, lest they get shot?


Freedom depends on the person.  In other words I get all the rights and you get none.

If you don't comply you should get shot.  If I or someone I like doesn't comply they are a hero.

(That's in character, I *don't* believe this... but this is where we are at with the FREEdum fighters.)
 
Gyro the Greek Sandwich Pirate
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GORDON: HighlanderRPI: How dare the government tell me I should care about my fellow human beings!

/ps that's sarcasm

Personally, I think the government should get way more involved with making sure people think the correct way.


The government is always going to be involved in education and public culture - this is not a yes/no answer, it's a how one.

So, you're being a sarcastic troll, but it turns out that yes, having the government promote the common welfare is a good thing!
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Michigan, which is facing a third surge of infections, on Monday reported a record number of hospitalized adults with confirmed COVID-19 cases. The seven-day rate remained highest in the U.S.

Michigan, which is facing a third surge of infections, on Monday reported a record number of hospitalized adults with confirmed COVID-19 cases. The seven-day rate remained highest in the U.S.

Michigan, which is facing a third surge of infections, on Monday reported a record number of hospitalized adults with confirmed COVID-19 cases. The seven-day rate remained highest in the U.S.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Your average person in Michigan could visit a hardware store and find that gardening supplies (seeds and other plants) were taped off and marked as "non-essential" because the Governor said people shouldn't be allowed to buy them. People under a stay-at-home order who wanted to plant their garden in the spring, and the Governor decreed that people should be prohibited from buying GARDENING SUPPLIES.

Then, people went to Wal-Mart and found things like child car safety seats taped off and unavailable for purchase. Again, by order of the Governor. Any woman who births a child in a hospital will find that modern policy is that the infant will not be released from the hospital unless the parents show up with an approved and properly installed child car safety seat. Can people who just had a baby buy a new car seat? FARK NO, thanks to the Governor.

And you wonder why the average person might sign such a ballot initiative to get rid of this nonsense.
 
Akuinnen [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LesserEvil: Well, that will insure I show up to vote against the proposal and run a straight democratic ticket. My only regret is that I can't vote in Kent County, where most of these assholes live.


We don't get to vote on it. It can't be veto'd by the gov either.
 
gar1013
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe elected officials should remember we live in a democracy, and "the consent of the governed" is a thing.
 
bdub77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighlanderRPI: How dare the government tell me I should care about my fellow human beings!

/ps that's sarcasm


I lived in Michigan all of my childhood. Not giving a fark about other people is practically the state motto.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diogenes: You'd think that even the people who hate government and want it as far out of our private lives as possible could at least agree that it still has a role in managing disasters and providing defense.

This is nihilism, in a fashion.


Government could still manage disasters, if this passes. The Governor would need the approval of the legislature to enact emergency powers.  It seems like it is similar to the War Powers Act at the national level.
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Merltech: wejash: We really are a species bent on suicide.

The core reason for humans to band together and submit to the authority of a community was and is to improve survival rates.

Apparently it is now only to make sure the booze shipments get through and to oppress minorities.

Is it suicide or genocide?


The second one is the intent. The first will be the result.
Politicians know who they're killing. They don't know how hot the fire they're playing with is.
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hyjamon: how hard is it to voted illegally in Kent county though? I have heard millions do it every election without detection.


Over 80 million during the last election!
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: We have got to be the biggest pussies in the history of America.

"The Great War" 1914-1918
"The Great Depression" 1929-1933
"The Great Inconvenience" 2020-2021 ish


Looks like they will get this made law in time for the next wave of the pandemic.
At this point, depopulating Michigan seems to be the self-presenting solution.
Too bad, but you can't force people to care about themselves when their lives have no real value to them.
Self hating, humanity hating and life hating. More and more, that's us as a nation.
 
gar1013
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wadded Beef: Michigan, which is facing a third surge of infections, on Monday reported a record number of hospitalized adults with confirmed COVID-19 cases. The seven-day rate remained highest in the U.S.

Michigan, which is facing a third surge of infections, on Monday reported a record number of hospitalized adults with confirmed COVID-19 cases. The seven-day rate remained highest in the U.S.

Michigan, which is facing a third surge of infections, on Monday reported a record number of hospitalized adults with confirmed COVID-19 cases. The seven-day rate remained highest in the U.S.


It's a good thing they were so heavy handed earlier.

Oh wait, that appears to have accomplished nothing.
 
MFK
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Michigan, which is facing a third surge of infections, on Monday reported a record number of hospitalized adults with confirmed COVID-19 cases. The seven-day rate remained highest in the U.S.

if Republicans can't kill us with their guns, then you better believe they will do it with their germs. These people are farking crazy and dangerous.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diogenes: You'd think that even the people who hate government and want it as far out of our private lives as possible could at least agree that it still has a role in managing disasters and providing defense.

This is nihilism, in a fashion.


It's collective ego protection. The people at the beginning of this who were fooled into thinking it was no big deal were hurt by the fact that most people didn't believe them. Then as we learned more it just proved those people were completely wrong. They can't admit they were wrong and move on because that would make them feel bad. Instead they double down by inventing reasons to still be mad and pretend they were right all along. They don't love freedom or secretly want death. They are simple cowards who can't admit they were wrong.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Akuinnen: LesserEvil: Well, that will insure I show up to vote against the proposal and run a straight democratic ticket. My only regret is that I can't vote in Kent County, where most of these assholes live.

We don't get to vote on it. It can't be veto'd by the gov either.


godammitsomuch. WTF?

At any rate, I will make sure my family and I vote in every election, and stress how important it is, even the local elections. Dump all those assholes.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrmopar5287: Your average person in Michigan could visit a hardware store and find that gardening supplies (seeds and other plants) were taped off and marked as "non-essential" because the Governor said people shouldn't be allowed to buy them. People under a stay-at-home order who wanted to plant their garden in the spring, and the Governor decreed that people should be prohibited from buying GARDENING SUPPLIES.

Then, people went to Wal-Mart and found things like child car safety seats taped off and unavailable for purchase. Again, by order of the Governor. Any woman who births a child in a hospital will find that modern policy is that the infant will not be released from the hospital unless the parents show up with an approved and properly installed child car safety seat. Can people who just had a baby buy a new car seat? FARK NO, thanks to the Governor.

And you wonder why the average person might sign such a ballot initiative to get rid of this nonsense.


Fine - let's accept that it was an uneven and poor implementation.  So vote her out.  Don't throw the baby out with the bathwater.

This is essentially ragequitting.
 
Magnus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hyjamon: I thought good citizens were supposed to compile with authority, lest they get shot?

not start a political movement to remove said authority.  What's next, "defund the government"?


User defined error:  Can't find library or project.
 
GORDON
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrmopar5287: Your average person in Michigan could visit a hardware store and find that gardening supplies (seeds and other plants) were taped off and marked as "non-essential" because the Governor said people shouldn't be allowed to buy them. People under a stay-at-home order who wanted to plant their garden in the spring, and the Governor decreed that people should be prohibited from buying GARDENING SUPPLIES.

Then, people went to Wal-Mart and found things like child car safety seats taped off and unavailable for purchase. Again, by order of the Governor. Any woman who births a child in a hospital will find that modern policy is that the infant will not be released from the hospital unless the parents show up with an approved and properly installed child car safety seat. Can people who just had a baby buy a new car seat? FARK NO, thanks to the Governor.

And you wonder why the average person might sign such a ballot initiative to get rid of this nonsense.


But you dont understand, I need to feel superior to other people who don't want what I want.  It's pretty much my whole thing.
 
TheCruxOfTheBiscuitIsTheApostrophe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MFK: Michigan, which is facing a third surge of infections, on Monday reported a record number of hospitalized adults with confirmed COVID-19 cases. The seven-day rate remained highest in the U.S.

if Republicans can't kill us with their guns, then you better believe they will do it with their germs. These people are farking crazy and dangerous.


You still have the option to lock yourself in your basement for the foreseeable future. Or, is that too "inconvenient" for you?
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gar1013: Maybe elected officials should remember we live in a democracy, and "the consent of the governed" is a thing.


And what happens when they stop consenting to anything?  It's mass oppositional disorder.
 
pdieten
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diogenes: You'd think that even the people who hate government and want it as far out of our private lives as possible could at least agree that it still has a role in managing disasters and providing defense.

This is nihilism, in a fashion.


Recognizing covid as a disaster requires that a person have the ability to determine that a contagion, particularly when he isn't ill, is a disaster.  People expect disaster recovery to repair their finances, not their health.
 
GORDON
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diogenes: gar1013: Maybe elected officials should remember we live in a democracy, and "the consent of the governed" is a thing.

And what happens when they stop consenting to anything?  It's mass oppositional disorder.


Then bring out the guns, as usual.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GORDON: HighlanderRPI: How dare the government tell me I should care about my fellow human beings!

/ps that's sarcasm

Personally, I think the government should get way more involved with making sure people think the correct way.


FTA:

Unlock Michigan spent nearly $1.9 million to gather the signatures. Nearly $1.1 million came from Michigan Citizens for Fiscal Responsibility, a nonprofit that is linked to a political firm that works with the Senate GOP and does not have to publicly disclose its donors. Michigan! My Michigan!, which also is tied to the firm and Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, gave $550,000.

If not the government, these people are willing to step in and telling people how to think.

Or buy the state, regardless what everyone else actually thinks.
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GORDON: Personally, I think the government should get way more involved with making sure people think the correct way.


The government is THERE because we found certain behavior abhorrent.  The real debate is where the thermostat is set at; there do we draw the line between behavior that is harmful and personal freedom.  Right now we have a large percentage of yahoos whose whole belief system is just Eric Cartman yelling "I DO WHA I WANT".  Freedom and rights imply limits because they don't only say what we can do but what we can't do to other people.  Right now the bearded assholes only understand one side of it.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of the 15 metro areas with the most per capita cases of COVID, Michigan currently has 13 of them.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TheCruxOfTheBiscuitIsTheApostrophe:​ MFK: Michigan, which is facing a third surge of infections, on Monday reported a record number of hospitalized adults with confirmed COVID-19 cases. The seven-day rate remained highest in the U.S.

if Republicans can't kill us with their guns, then you better believe they will do it with their germs. These people are farking crazy and dangerous.

You still have the option to lock yourself in your basement for the foreseeable future. Or, is that too "inconvenient" for you?

I wish the maskless cultists would lock themselves into their basements, instead of going around spreading a virus.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

odinsposse: Diogenes: You'd think that even the people who hate government and want it as far out of our private lives as possible could at least agree that it still has a role in managing disasters and providing defense.

This is nihilism, in a fashion.

It's collective ego protection. The people at the beginning of this who were fooled into thinking it was no big deal were hurt by the fact that most people didn't believe them. Then as we learned more it just proved those people were completely wrong. They can't admit they were wrong and move on because that would make them feel bad. Instead they double down by inventing reasons to still be mad and pretend they were right all along. They don't love freedom or secretly want death. They are simple cowards who can't admit they were wrong.


Here here.
 
Akuinnen [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LesserEvil:

godammitsomuch. WTF?

At any rate, I will make sure my family and I vote in every election, and stress how important it is, even the local elections. Dump all those assholes.

I agree, WTF. Unfortunately here in America we get ruled by rural voters. Republicans are planning to enact voter restrictions the same way.
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gar1013: Wadded Beef: Michigan, which is facing a third surge of infections, on Monday reported a record number of hospitalized adults with confirmed COVID-19 cases. The seven-day rate remained highest in the U.S.

Michigan, which is facing a third surge of infections, on Monday reported a record number of hospitalized adults with confirmed COVID-19 cases. The seven-day rate remained highest in the U.S.

Michigan, which is facing a third surge of infections, on Monday reported a record number of hospitalized adults with confirmed COVID-19 cases. The seven-day rate remained highest in the U.S.

It's a good thing they were so heavy handed earlier.

Oh wait, that appears to have accomplished nothing.


It accomplished a great deal, we were down to a couple hundred cases a day after both shut downs. We've been at 5-8000 new cases daily since the morons tried to kill the governor and she opened back up for fear of her goddamn life.

She can't shut it down again, which she should, but you assholes will try to kill her again.

I WOULD BE PERSONALLY AFFECTED BY ANOTHER SHUTDOWN AND LOSE MONEY. AND I WANT IT TO HAPPEN. TO SAVE PEOPLE'S LIVES.

but morons gonna moron because FREEEEDUMMMMB
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Covid was bad and warranted all the precautions, but there are far worse diseases that could come down the pike and Republicans are really stupid to not want to have precautions in place for when the next black plague comes.  

Though knowing Republicans, they probably think the black plague was some kind of race thing.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More Soylent Green?
Food shortages solved!

Lots of housing opening up?
Prices come down and rates are low!

There has never been a better time to buy.  Just use that inheritance money!

/gee, why do some people seem so mad about that, I wonder?
 
