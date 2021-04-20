 Skip to content
 
(YouTube) Spiffy For your 4/20 Day enjoyment, here's David Attenborough narrating a tortoise mating with a shoe   (youtube.com) divider line
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Planet Earth : Bin Chicken (4K)
Youtube w4dYWhkSbTU
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Wait... when did the new tag hit? Crap, I should read the newsletter once in a while, hunh?
 
PunkTiger
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madaynun
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

PunkTiger: [Fark user image 384x577]


what bin is that chick in?
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Wait... when did the new tag hit? Crap, I should read the newsletter once in a while, hunh?


we have a newsletter?
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I was certain we were going here...
(kinda NSFW but *totally* worth the watch) 
True Facts About The Duck
Youtube 6k01DIVDJlY
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

PunkTiger: [Fark user image image 384x577]


I'd let that Shue taste my choux anytime

theculinaryexchange.comView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
That was great. There is some inexplicable fetish between tortoises and Croc shoes. Would the whole pair be a threesome?
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size

I mean really, what is going on here? /you're welcome
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

berylman: That was great. There is some inexplicable fetish between tortoises and Croc shoes. Would the whole pair be a threesome?
[Fark user image image 259x194][Fark user image image 300x168]
I mean really, what is going on here? /you're welcome


Why do you have this picture readily available? Just curious.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

TheReject: Why do you have this picture readily available? Just curious.


Don't look up images of "turtles humping shoes". It's disturbing how much there is out there. No one wants that in their search history... but I bravely went there.
 
