(Guardian)   You reach a certain age when you really stop paying attention to fashion and just keep on wearing what you've got until ... well ... until the end. Which now means you are in style. No, really   (theguardian.com) divider line
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're wearing onions on their belts these days, too?

/ get off my lawn
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
And?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Realized yesterday that my personal style is a mix between "Vincent and Jules after Mr Wolf gets done with them" and "assistant football coach running pre-season drills".  When does that come into style?
 
Torqueknot [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Winterlight: They're wearing onions on their belts these days, too?

/ get off my lawn


Pfft... the kids are always trying to wear onions now a days.  What matters is that the onion is not white because of the war.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Meh. The fashion industry sucks.
 
Salmon
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Tracksuits never go out of style.
 
kozlo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I've collected a sizable number of suits from thrift stores and had them tailored for me. Ballin retro suits for every fancy function. Thanks grandpas of yesteryear.

/csb
//I'm gonna pop some tags
///seriously I get suits for like $10-15 in great condition, you have to really inspect though
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Yeh.  Brand new thing, Scoop.

a.ltrbxd.comView Full Size
 
WonderDave1
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I suspect they could have looked a little harder for a good picture of someone in a zoot suit. Like, maybe one where you can see the pants they talk about in the blurb??
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Wingtips? Barbarians! Come, come! Buy yourselves a decent clothing store!
 
majestic
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
My wife has been buying my clothes for the last several years and I hate them. But I get lots of compliments when we go out, so I guess there is that.

She attempted to get me to wear some skinny jeans 4 or 5 years ago. Those things somehow ended up on the burn pile in the back yard.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

kozlo: I've collected a sizable number of suits from thrift stores and had them tailored for me. Ballin retro suits for every fancy function. Thanks grandpas of yesteryear.

/csb
//I'm gonna pop some tags
///seriously I get suits for like $10-15 in great condition, you have to really inspect though


The good stuff is getting harder to find.  The old-school guys started dying off in the '80s.  Prime thrift-shopping then.  My best find was a Pendleton wool plaid dinner jacket with black velvet lapels.
 
morg
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

ShavedOrangutan: Realized yesterday that my personal style is a mix between "Vincent and Jules after Mr Wolf gets done with them" and "assistant football coach running pre-season drills".  When does that come into style?


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size

This never goes out of style. Now TAKE A LAP.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
My daily clothes are blue jeans, button down shirts, and steel toe boots.  Mostly because I haven't been able to hire a new janitor yet.  Cardigans and stuff like that are nice, but it is always either too hot for those things, or too cold.  There's never an in-between at high elevations because of the wind, except when hiking and a decent sweater is nice.  So cardigans and stuff like that are for when I get home from work and feel like wearing real clothes and not pajamas.
 
Madaynun
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Torqueknot: Winterlight: They're wearing onions on their belts these days, too?

/ get off my lawn

Pfft... the kids are always trying to wear onions now a days.  What matters is that the onion is not white because of the war.


So I should wear Yellow, Red, or do i wear one of each to be all inclusive?
back in the day you just grabbed an Onion and put it on, now all this fuss.
 
kozlo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Billy Liar:

That's awesome. Mine is a Shep Miller pinstripe wool suit - I got it as a gag to be a "hockey coach" for an intramural hockey team my friends were on, but the older I got it turned into a legit meetings-and-interviews suit and I get a lot of compliments with it. Sad that it's harder to find cool stuff thrifting...
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

WonderDave1: I suspect they could have looked a little harder for a good picture of someone in a zoot suit. Like, maybe one where you can see the pants they talk about in the blurb??


The original style, in a not uncommon scenario

th.bing.comView Full Size
 
shiny dagmar [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
30 year old me, watching partner mow the lawn in shorts and dress socks: You look like an old man!

55 year old me, pulling on shorts to mow the lawn and realizing I'm wearing dress socks: Eh, fark it.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
They just make too many costume dramas in the UK. All they watch is historical fiction and football.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I you wear the same things long enough, they'll come back into fashion several times.

But the crafty textile and clothing industries will make minor variations to catch out people who dig in the back of their closets or into storage chests or boxes. Fashion repeats itself with variations.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: WonderDave1: I suspect they could have looked a little harder for a good picture of someone in a zoot suit. Like, maybe one where you can see the pants they talk about in the blurb??

The original style, in a not uncommon scenario

[th.bing.com image 465x640]


Caption:  Kiss me you gorgeous fool!
 
Melvin Lovecraft
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I had to get glasses between the second and third grade. It was mid-60's. I wanted wire rims, like John Lennon glasses. (You saw the timeline, so bear with me.) My mother forbade them; said I'd break 'em, so the glasses I got were black plastic framed monstrosities, a la Spongebob. I HATED them; my mom said I looked "scientific". And now those same gawd-awful frames are popular. Even horn rims are "in".

/GTFOffmylawn
//Everything old is new again
///Goddam kids
 
Vern
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I just started wearing green cargo pants (running the gamut from olive green to light green, even up to beige), plain black, or red, blue or beige Dickies work shirts, and boots when I was in high-school. Twenty years later, that hasn't changed.

Well, when I worked an office job for ten years I did wear Dickies slacks and tucked in work shirts. Still had the boots. The cargo pants were my play pants. Now they're all I wear. Switched to steel toes as well as work demanded.

But yeah, my "style" hasn't really changed since I was 15 or 16. And the biggest change then was that I stopped wearing jeans, can't stand those things. When I left my office job I had ten years of jeans day stickers in my desk.
 
Madaynun
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

kozlo: I've collected a sizable number of suits from thrift stores and had them tailored for me. Ballin retro suits for every fancy function. Thanks grandpas of yesteryear.

/csb
//I'm gonna pop some tags
///seriously I get suits for like $10-15 in great condition, you have to really inspect though


csb
My wife went to a church thrift store and bought a Suit for me to wear to a Funeral. ( Due to my Courier work I was on the road.)
Long story short, My Wife and the Little old Lady found a wonderful Suit that fit perfect.
I've worn it to a Wedding and a Funeral, Hopefully the next Funeral isn't my own.
 
Vern
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Vern: I just started wearing green cargo pants (running the gamut from olive green to light green, even up to beige), plain black, or red, blue or beige Dickies work shirts, and boots when I was in high-school. Twenty years later, that hasn't changed.

Well, when I worked an office job for ten years I did wear Dickies slacks and tucked in work shirts. Still had the boots. The cargo pants were my play pants. Now they're all I wear. Switched to steel toes as well as work demanded.

But yeah, my "style" hasn't really changed since I was 15 or 16. And the biggest change then was that I stopped wearing jeans, can't stand those things. When I left my office job I had ten years of jeans day stickers in my desk.


shiat, meant to say plain black or red t-shirts. With hi-vis yellow added in later, as a career change required.
 
Madaynun
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: WonderDave1: I suspect they could have looked a little harder for a good picture of someone in a zoot suit. Like, maybe one where you can see the pants they talk about in the blurb??

The original style, in a not uncommon scenario

[th.bing.com image 465x640]


Is That Wilmer Valderama?
 
kozlo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Madaynun:

He looks like he has guyliner. Is it 2006?
 
