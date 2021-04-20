 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   If you want to be RIPPED and don't mind blatant false advertising . . . you're gonna love this   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
25
25 Comments     (+0 »)
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry about your genitals...
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Sorry about your genitals...


If I had a nickel for every time I heard that...
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I got one but my girlfriend won't wear it
 
Marcos P
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Vansthing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Wasn't this story here yesterday about the same time?
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
This one weird trick personal trainers *hate*?
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Cheaper:
abmachinesguide.comView Full Size
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Also, reminds me of this guy:
lh5.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Biledriver
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
patch.comView Full Size
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
2021 Ken doll

i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
 
DRTFA
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I'd love to see someone Photoshop people with different skin tones into that.
 
WGJ [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Already been done
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

DRTFA: I'd love to see someone Photoshop people with different skin tones into that.


"Didn't you used to have tattoos?"
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Biledriver: [patch.com image 577x292]


i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Wayne Enterprises tech finally became affordable to us common folk, eh?
blogs-images.forbes.comView Full Size

Though it looks like the schlong enhancement was left out to cut production costs.
 
MissedThePoint
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
*-dildo costs extra
 
snoopy2zero
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Women get

Makeup
Eye lashes
Hair dye
Finger nails and polish
High heels

And yet I am "fake" cause I bought this and used a glue gun to attach A 12 Inch King Kong Dong  diesel powered vibrating dildo ?
 
LadySusan
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Plus you'll lose weight from the sweating...at least until the heat stroke gets you.
 
mike_d85
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Sheeeet.  I aint paying no two hunned dollars.  Imma take my ass on down to the wal-mart and get me mine fo twenty three.

i5.walmartimages.comView Full Size
 
WithinReason
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Tinder here I come. It does hide a beach ball like gut right?
 
Slypork
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Yeah, no one will notice my pot belly stretching out the "six pack" abs.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Slypork: Yeah, no one will notice my pot belly stretching out the "six pack" abs.


No! They won't! Just ask this satisfied customer!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Vansthing: Wasn't this story here yesterday about the same time?


yes/
 
noazark [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

