(Some Guy of the Forest)   Caption this mother and child   (static.onecms.io) divider line
10
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original:
static.onecms.ioView Full Size
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
But I don' wanna go to teh stoopey shopping!
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I don't care if they were pointing and laughing, I told you to never fling poo at the visitors!
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Kid: "You guys are beautiful...the sky is MELTING into a thousand colours!!!...I guess I'm dreaming awake..."

Mom: "Sorry folks, he got into the LSD again"
 
EatHam [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
you wanna put that farkin camera down and gimme a hand here?
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"That's it!  I've had it!  Do you know how much we spent on this vacation?!?  We're going back to the hotel and I don't care if we ever come back to the Animal Kingdom."
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Stop embarrassing me!  People are staring!
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Persnickety: "Off to bed with you, Donald.  No more tweeting!"
"But mommmmmmm!!!!!!"


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
6655321
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I was the President of the United States for 4 years. Anyone can do it.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
*singing* "Cannibal monkey, singing a song. Cannibal monkey, eating monkey tonight. La la la la."
 
