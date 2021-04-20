 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Some Australians want to end Covid-19 restrictions now because they fear those will "turn the country into North Korea". So they rather want to turn it into Brasil. Because what's one more deadly threat in a country like Australia, eh?   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What "freedom" may look like:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Where the hell is 'Brasil'? Or is that some idiot commonwealth speak instead of proper American.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Where the hell is 'Brasil'? Or is that some idiot commonwealth speak instead of proper American.


I think it's the capital of Congo.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Vaccinated (2nd one coming up in a few days), and will continue to get boosters as they are available. I guess nature is just going to have to take these morons out over time.
Scary part is; we will eventually have more pandemics that will be much worse than Covid.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Where the hell is 'Brasil'? Or is that some idiot commonwealth speak instead of proper American.


That's what Brazilians call Brazil.

And that's a lot of people.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Where the hell is 'Brasil'? Or is that some idiot commonwealth speak instead of proper American.


where did you *think* brasil sprouts came from?
 
the_rhino
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"Wahh, I've been mildly inconvenienced!"

white people problems
 
odinsposse
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Even for the Daily Mail the fear mongering in this article is out of control.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Vaccinated (2nd one coming up in a few days), and will continue to get boosters as they are available. I guess nature is just going to have to take these morons out over time.
Scary part is; we will eventually have more pandemics that will be much worse than Covid.


I'm excited to see how these people deal with the mass refugee crisis caused by climate change in a few decades. I'm sure they'll do better.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

the_rhino: "Wahh, I've been mildly inconvenienced!"

white people problems


Hysterical shrieking and absurd hyperbole, and yet they claim responsible masked people are the ones living in fear.
 
eagles95
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: Subtonic: Where the hell is 'Brasil'? Or is that some idiot commonwealth speak instead of proper American.

That's what Brazilians call Brazil.

And that's a lot of people.


Lot less the way their government is handling it in BRAZIL
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The Daily Fail with the "Some People" bullshiat

\ Mods, get good.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
If Aussies can only fly to New Zealand, why can people fly to the US from NZ?  Is this like the old way to get to Cuba, go to Canada or Mexico?
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Australia seems like a Covid-free Shangri-La. It's a continent, not an island. Why would they need to open to the rest of the world? They have the itnernet, right? What need is there for human travel beyond medicine? They produce their own food, water, electricity, science, etc. etc. They don't lack anything.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Where the hell is 'Brasil'?


It's on my Pizza Margherita.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Algebrat: Subtonic: Where the hell is 'Brasil'? Or is that some idiot commonwealth speak instead of proper American.

I think it's the capital of Congo.


Okay now I'm really confused

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
hundreddollarman
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Sometimes I wonder if Australia is Upside-Down Murica
 
truthandjustice
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Vaccinated (2nd one coming up in a few days), and will continue to get boosters as they are available. I guess nature is just going to have to take these morons out over time.
Scary part is; we will eventually have more pandemics that will be much worse than Covid.


Well thank you for that Miss Cleo.
 
truthandjustice
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Australia seems like a Covid-free Shangri-La. It's a continent, not an island. Why would they need to open to the rest of the world? They have the itnernet, right? What need is there for human travel beyond medicine? They produce their own food, water, electricity, science, etc. etc. They don't lack anything.


Can you get good Mexican food there?
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Some australians need to shut the fark up
 
