(WSLS Virginia)   Thanks to Roanoke's Saint Francis Service Dogs placing Duxi with him, 8-year old Charli, who was born with no hands or legs, is able to have more independence. Please extend a very warm welcome to all of them on Woofday Wetnose Wednesday (w/video)
68
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Miss Lady Lu Lu says all this moving is RUFF!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Salem is King of the Computer ChairMountain
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 720x540]
Miss Lady Lu Lu says all this moving is RUFF!


yep!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 850x637]
Salem is King of the Computer ChairMountain


yay Salem!
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Some 4/20 Buzzie
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dickfreckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
 What a fine story. I'll never stop marveling at what a trained doggo can do.
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

dickfreckle: What a fine story. I'll never stop marveling at what a trained doggo can do.


Yup, dogs are amazing!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
As you all of you probably know, son & DIL moved back to the duplexes where I used to share a place with them before moving to Cottage Grove. The previous tenants left behind their washer and dryer, saying they didn't want to move them cross-country to Florida and they both worked. Welp, that was a big old lie! Washer agitator would barely moved because it was badly clogged by animal hair and the dryer didn't work at all. Son & DIL were able to find a set on craigslist that was only a couple of years old and within their price range, with a bonus of the washer being HE (high efficiency), which is important when you're trying to keep your water bill down. Now comes the issue of getting them home when you don't have a pickup truck. It took two roughly 18 miles round trip for each one, but they transported them home in the back of DIL's SUV. Luckily it has a back up camera which made things a tad easier

Fark user image

Before they went to pick up the new washer and dryer my DIL posted the old ones on craigslist, giving them away for free, but mentioning that neither machine worked and had multiple calls before they even set out. Apparently there are people in their area who pick up free broken appliances, then fix them up and sell them. The guy who took the old machines away showed up at their place just as they arrived with the washer and used his appliance dolly to help them unload it and move it in to place.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Snuffybud: Some 4/20 Buzzie
[Fark user image 800x639]


I tried to get a good pic of Salem looking a tad stoned when he was tussling with his catnip toys, but was unsuccessful.

scontent-sea1-1.xx.fbcdn.net
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

dickfreckle: What a fine story. I'll never stop marveling at what a trained doggo can do.


♥♥
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Fark user image
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Snuffybud: Some 4/20 Buzzie
[Fark user image 800x639]

I tried to get a good pic of Salem looking a tad stoned when he was tussling with his catnip toys, but was unsuccessful.

[scontent-sea1-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 850x637]


That's not a new picture of Buzz, I took it almost a year ago.  I scrolled through my pictures and that's one of the most stoned looking ones I could find!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Snuffybud: Bathia_Mapes: Snuffybud: Some 4/20 Buzzie
[Fark user image 800x639]

I tried to get a good pic of Salem looking a tad stoned when he was tussling with his catnip toys, but was unsuccessful.

[scontent-sea1-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 850x637]

That's not a new picture of Buzz, I took it almost a year ago.  I scrolled through my pictures and that's one of the most stoned looking ones I could find!


Well, it's still the perfect pic for 4/20! :D
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.net
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

kdawg7736: [scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 526x504]


lol
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.com
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Fark user image
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [i.chzbgr.com image 800x800]


nice!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Fark user image
Happy 4/20! :D
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.com
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [i.chzbgr.com image 639x638]


sweet!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Fark user image
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Fark user image
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Fark user image
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.com
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Fark user image
 
dickfreckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Just popping in again to say that the woofday and caturday are my favs about Fark. I hang out in many threads but these are where we all seem to agree!
 
Djelibeybi [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: [Fark user image 519x535]


So true! We might be looking for a new travel crate for Brindy soon; she's currently using KatieBoo's old one and the Brinster is looking to be just a wee bit bigger than Kate was at full growth.

I've been browsing a little (Amazon, Chewy) and there are some that look to be pretty good quality, but the prices - O.o. Wow.

Good news - her new collar, harness, and leash arrived yesterday and are all properly fitted. I washed them first with some laundry sanitizer and gave them a bit of a soak in liquid softener to hopefully prevent the seams from irritating her little underarms (the harness proved to be just the right size but the seam material is made more for durability than softness).

She seems very happy with her new collar; it's much wider and very well padded and she seems much more comfortable wearing it. The new harness is - wait for it - "a new chew toy?! Let's try to grab it and play keep away!"
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

dickfreckle: Just popping in again to say that the woofday and caturday are my favs about Fark. I hang out in many threads but these are where we all seem to agree!


♥♥
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Djelibeybi: Fark that Pixel: [Fark user image 519x535]

So true! We might be looking for a new travel crate for Brindy soon; she's currently using KatieBoo's old one and the Brinster is looking to be just a wee bit bigger than Kate was at full growth.

I've been browsing a little (Amazon, Chewy) and there are some that look to be pretty good quality, but the prices - O.o. Wow.

Good news - her new collar, harness, and leash arrived yesterday and are all properly fitted. I washed them first with some laundry sanitizer and gave them a bit of a soak in liquid softener to hopefully prevent the seams from irritating her little underarms (the harness proved to be just the right size but the seam material is made more for durability than softness).

She seems very happy with her new collar; it's much wider and very well padded and she seems much more comfortable wearing it. The new harness is - wait for it - "a new chew toy?! Let's try to grab it and play keep away!"


We have 2 that are big enough for our hundred pound German Shepherds, would you like one of them? I don't know what I can afford shipping but I could check into it
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.com
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark user image
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.com
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

tigerose;Two questions what do you think about the size etc. do you think it needs a second strap across your mouth?
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Cuddles are getting closer...
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Friday let Kody smooch him and then settle down right next to him!

Of course Kody got up again in like a minute.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.com
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Fark user image
 
danceswithcrows [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Mystic the black cat is being antsy and wanting to play.  Just a few minutes ago, the delivery company dropped off the last piece (power supply) I need to build a new x86 from parts.  However, there's no way I can start doing that until Friday night at the very earliest, because having a working desktop machine is essential for doing my job.  (Old parts: case, disks, DVD+-RW, graphics card, keyboard, mouse, monitor, speakers.  New parts: motherboard, CPU, RAM, power supply.)  It'll be an adventure!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Djelibeybi [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: Djelibeybi: Fark that Pixel: [Fark user image 519x535]

So true! We might be looking for a new travel crate for Brindy soon; she's currently using KatieBoo's old one and the Brinster is looking to be just a wee bit bigger than Kate was at full growth.

I've been browsing a little (Amazon, Chewy) and there are some that look to be pretty good quality, but the prices - O.o. Wow.

Good news - her new collar, harness, and leash arrived yesterday and are all properly fitted. I washed them first with some laundry sanitizer and gave them a bit of a soak in liquid softener to hopefully prevent the seams from irritating her little underarms (the harness proved to be just the right size but the seam material is made more for durability than softness).

She seems very happy with her new collar; it's much wider and very well padded and she seems much more comfortable wearing it. The new harness is - wait for it - "a new chew toy?! Let's try to grab it and play keep away!"

We have 2 that are big enough for our hundred pound German Shepherds, would you like one of them? I don't know what I can afford shipping but I could check into it


That's so sweet of you! Can you maybe snap a pic of one, if it's handy, or do you recall the brand? I'd certainly be interested in taking a look-see. If it looks like one would fit the bill, I would naturally pay for all shipping costs - we'd just have to decide how you'd like that transaction handled.

That being said, we may end up just putting a little aside for a few paychecks and going with something "higher end" for the Brinster; she usually does really well in the travel crate - she enjoys road trips - but if something triggers her anxiety, she tends to chew on whatever is nearby, so we've learned to really look for any signs of that behavior (both with her travel crate and her indoor "wolf den").

She might be getting a new indoor crate as well, since she has slightly bent a few wires on the door grid - no sharp edges or broken pieces or anything, but she's still a pup, so wanna err on the side of caution. A shepherd's bite strength is always kinda amazing to me. Knowing that, although she nips us when she's over-excited or triggered, the fact that she's never even broken the skin (much less broken a bone!) is a reminder of how much progress she's really made over the months.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.com
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Fark user image
 
Djelibeybi [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

ProcrastinationStation: Cuddles are getting closer...
[Fark user image 425x318]

[Fark user image 425x318]

Friday let Kody smooch him and then settle down right next to him!

Of course Kody got up again in like a minute.


D'aww!! I can't get over how fast our babies have grown - and Miss Lady Lulu, too. I forgot to respond to your question earlier - yes, we're set on the chewing supplies for Brin: in addition to antlers, she also has a couple of super-solid, really heavy duty rubber chew toys she somehow hasn't managed to destroy! Yay!

Also, we got some of this:

https://www.amazon.com/Bark-Bistro-Co​m​pany-Pumpkin-Healthy/dp/B07PVL16CR

If you keep it refrigerated, it forms a nice, cool, super-thick paste consistency. Just a tiny dab here and there on one of those super-dense rubber toys and Brindy is occupied for a while. It's helped a lot with her anxiety over her Daddy needing to leave to go to work (she tries to block the door so he can't get out 🥺). It also seems to help with her separation anxiety when we need her to stay in her little wolf den while we both have to go out for an errand or appointment. That treat keeps ALL of her attention for several minutes, probably because it's a Very Rare and Special Treat she just loves.

The only caveat with the Buddy Butter (*giggles* - that name cracks me up) is that, if you use it at room temp, it gets everywhere. We learned that when we came home to see paw prints all over the bottom of her indoor crate 😂
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Fark user image
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.com
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Djelibeybi: ProcrastinationStation: Cuddles are getting closer...
[Fark user image 425x318]

[Fark user image 425x318]

Friday let Kody smooch him and then settle down right next to him!

Of course Kody got up again in like a minute.

D'aww!! I can't get over how fast our babies have grown - and Miss Lady Lulu, too. I forgot to respond to your question earlier - yes, we're set on the chewing supplies for Brin: in addition to antlers, she also has a couple of super-solid, really heavy duty rubber chew toys she somehow hasn't managed to destroy! Yay!

Also, we got some of this:

https://www.amazon.com/Bark-Bistro-Com​pany-Pumpkin-Healthy/dp/B07PVL16CR

If you keep it refrigerated, it forms a nice, cool, super-thick paste consistency. Just a tiny dab here and there on one of those super-dense rubber toys and Brindy is occupied for a while. It's helped a lot with her anxiety over her Daddy needing to leave to go to work (she tries to block the door so he can't get out 🥺). It also seems to help with her separation anxiety when we need her to stay in her little wolf den while we both have to go out for an errand or appointment. That treat keeps ALL of her attention for several minutes, probably because it's a Very Rare and Special Treat she just loves.

The only caveat with the Buddy Butter (*giggles* - that name cracks me up) is that, if you use it at room temp, it gets everywhere. We learned that when we came home to see paw prints all over the bottom of her indoor crate 😂


:)
 
Djelibeybi [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: [Fark user image 800x1134]


Well, THAT lady is a real buzzkill. Harumph!

I say, if you wish to dance naked in the moonlight to welcome in the season, you should go right ahead and do it. (Just remember to take your allergy meds is the pollen count is already high.)
 
Djelibeybi [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Djelibeybi: Fark that Pixel: [Fark user image 800x1134]

Well, THAT lady is a real buzzkill. Harumph!

I say, if you wish to dance naked in the moonlight to welcome in the season, you should go right ahead and do it. (Just remember to take your allergy meds is the pollen count is already high.)


*if the pollen...ugh. And, yes, I even type this poorly dead sober.

The punctuation errors are intentional. I am an artiste, dahlings.
 
Djelibeybi [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
K, sorry for the mini-barrage 'o posts, but I can't remember whether or not I told y'all the story of Brindy's Epic Zoomie Poo, and I'm waiting for my gazillion earrings+all the tools needed to change the bloody things out to finish sterilizing, so here goes (with apologies if this is a repeat):

So, anyway, our house has the typical open layout - the only interior doors are on the bathrooms and bedrooms - so the Brinster has the luxury of a mini indoor dog run. It extends from the front door all the way to the master bedroom at the back of the house in what is nearly a straight line.

Well, when she gets the zoomies, she goes into high gear as puppers are wont to do. Since Brin is a Dutchie she has mega-high energy levels and some pent-up, left-over energy sometimes kicks in after it gets dark outside. So, we let her run like crazy indoors where we can see her clearly (our yard is huge, but there are a few dark corners we still need to illuminate). This is a regular thing at our house.

So, Brin gets her zoomies, shifts into 5th gear, and starts the show - it's kind of like watching a tennis match for us; we just sit back, stay out of her way, and our heads swivel from right to left to right - you get the idea - as she runs like a possessed demon at Flash speed back and forth.

Only, on this particular night, for whatever reason, she had to poo. Now, this is not unusual after a zoomie episode - we always prepare to take her outside right away as soon as she veers off the straightaway toward the door. What was unusual this night was that the need to poo, like RIGHT NOW, seemed to take her by surprise. In the middle of a run. And, bless her, she just couldn't stop. She'd built up so much speed and so much momentum that the poo just started falling out of her before she could veer toward the outside door.

The result was a line of poo extending from the front door, through the front room, and through the dining room right up to the kitchen. Seriously - like, almost a perfectly straight line of poo bits through two-and-a-half rooms.

She finally managed to stop herself in the living room just shy of the master bedroom. My husband was on pupper watch that night and was chilling on the sofa playing a game on the console at the time and had yet to realize what had just taken place. So, what did Brindy do?

She hopped up on the sofa next to my husband and proceeded to snuggle him and give him her sad, sweet googly eyes as if nothing had happened.

Then, the smell hit.

We looked in wonder at what our little girl (who was now peeking around the kitchen island) had accomplished.

And got out the full-sized carpet steamer.

Fark user image
 
