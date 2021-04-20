 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(France 24)   Now...imagine if they hired *skilled* spies   (france24.com) divider line
7
    More: Followup, KGB, Russia, Vladimir Putin, Intelligence, GRU, 2014 Winter Olympics, Counter-intelligence, Intelligence agency  
•       •       •

941 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Apr 2021 at 6:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  
a.ltrbxd.comView Full Size
 
bluewave69
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
well skripal they kinda failled but got away, seem they accomplished their mission at the arms depot and got away again.

i mean if they have to go thru a city full of cctv pretty much a given in hindsight they will be seen but what do you expect ? them having a cctv map of all angle in the city and walk/crawl/climb all over the place while going down the street ?
 
Shotgun Justice
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Why bother with advanced training or techniques?  If no one retaliates, what does it matter if a few extra eggs are cracked to make an omelet?
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
How are we allowed to call it black ops anymore.
 
funzyr
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Be polite walk on the right: [a.ltrbxd.com image 850x478]


Someone get the lights. We're done here.
 
omg bbq [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'm sure they do. We just don't get reports on them. Cuz they skilled yo.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 1 minute ago  
When a country finds a Russian agent, why expel them so they can return to Russia? These criminal spies should simply vanish.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.