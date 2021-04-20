 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Victoria Times Colonist)   British Columbia represses its granola eating lumberjack desires until Victoria Day, when gibbering swarms of Okanagan wine swillers will immolate themselves on the yowls of Ogopogo and call forth the Lich Miss Vicky, Queen of Chips. Or whatever   (timescolonist.com) divider line
2
    More: Misc, Vaccination, British Columbia, Do the Right Thing, Vaccine, Public health, Tourism, travel restrictions, Premier John Horgan  
•       •       •

130 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Apr 2021 at 3:25 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



2 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
aagrajag
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Thanks for giving me a stroke, subby.
 
starsrift
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It took the Vancouver hospital system being four days from collapse for these lightweight restrictions to go into play.

BC'ers are not looking at their leadership with pride.
 
Displayed 2 of 2 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.