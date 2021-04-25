 Skip to content
 
(The Korea Times)   Koreans surprised to discover zoning loophole lets sex doll experience shops open near schools, "with many parents of students voicing concern over the adverse impact such facilities would have on their children"   (koreatimes.co.kr) divider line
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I feel like the quotes are in the wrong places in the headline... not because they misrepresent the story but...

"sex doll experience shops"

there's your headline
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
'Think of the children!  Do something!'

'Uh, no one wrote any laws that apply here.'
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: "sex doll experience shops"


It does sound like it might lead to holo-brothels in a few hundred years.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Huh. Huh huh.
"loophole."
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was on this day walking home from school that Jimmy became a man.

/And the next day.
//And the one after that.
///And the one after that too.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Hey it can help with sex education.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Hazcon - Paper Love Doll
Youtube 83JvEWShNyc
 
Salmon
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Do they have specialty dolls?

All Dolls Are Special
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Give me a break! The pic in TFA has one doll's boobs blurred out. Even fake naughty bits are going to corrupt our souls?
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
sex doll experience shops

I'd like some clarification here. Are they selling sex dolls? Are they selling the services of sex dolls? Are these basically sex doll whorehouses with guys reusing the same dolls over and over? You know what, maybe I don't want to know.
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I assume the sex doll experience shop makes a little extra reselling the used ones.

/There, now your morning ewwwwwwww  is complete
 
cloudofdust [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"Taking a vacation to silicon valley"
 
Klyukva
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
When police officers visited the place, however, the shop owner said he was operating a "consulting company" for those who are seeking to run businesses related to sex dolls, adding his business was not a place where people could use sex dolls.
...
[P]olice could not conclude whether the owner violated this law due to a lack evidence that people used sex dolls in the shop by paying a fee. Having sex dolls at the shop itself did not constitute the facility having an adverse impact on students, they added.

As no one could possibly believe the "consulting company" story he must have bribed the officers. Possibly with sex dolls.
 
mattgsx
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Futurama-I Dated a Robot
Youtube IrrADTN-dvg
 
davynelson
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
LISTEN MAN if you can't afford your own sex doll, just SAVE UP for godssake

do you really want to SHARE a sex doll with the GENERAL PUBLIC?
 
robodog
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

MattyBlast: Give me a break! The pic in TFA has one doll's boobs blurred out. Even fake naughty bits are going to corrupt our souls?


Google bot doesn't know the difference so to preserve that sweet, sweet as revenue they have to blur it, same reason we lost foobies.fark.com.
 
KoreanZombie
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
But the whiskey bars/ singing rooms (that will call girls for sex) and illegal gambling shops pretending to be pc gaming arcades which are all found around schools here are still ok right??
 
lilistonic [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Klyukva: When police officers visited the place, however, the shop owner said he was operating a "consulting company" for those who are seeking to run businesses related to sex dolls, adding his business was not a place where people could use sex dolls.
...
[P]olice could not conclude whether the owner violated this law due to a lack evidence that people used sex dolls in the shop by paying a fee. Having sex dolls at the shop itself did not constitute the facility having an adverse impact on students, they added.

As no one could possibly believe the "consulting company" story he must have bribed the officers. Possibly with sex dolls.


So he's just the middle man...
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

davynelson: LISTEN MAN if you can't afford your own sex doll, just SAVE UP for godssake

do you really want to SHARE a sex doll with the GENERAL PUBLIC?


It's a logical progression from Starbucks' "borrow a cup" program.
 
