(Some Guy)   Scientists are so focused on whether they can bring back an extinct butterfly. They never stop to ask if they should do it, or how the initial conditions will create unexpected effects   (altaonline.com) divider line
    More: Awkward, Butterfly, Presidio of San Francisco, Stewart Brand, iridescent butterfly, Conservation biology, Xerces Blue, blue butterflies, Xerces Society  
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok, so their plan to deexinct this species is to find a related species and gene-edit it to have the same coloring pattern.

Meh.
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Do you want lepidoptera ? Becasue this is how you get lepidoptera!

\obviously...
 
covfefe [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Nothing to worry about, as long as they don't bring back his henchmen
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"Hmmm...is it supposed to be that big?"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
