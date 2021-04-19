 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   Thousands of Britons could fly to India before the travel ban and return with mutant Covid   (theguardian.com) divider line
7
    More: Scary, United Kingdom, Home Secretary, Narendra Modi, Vaccination, Vaccine, Hope That We Can Be Together Soon, Bharatiya Janata Party, England  
•       •       •

84 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Apr 2021 at 2:40 AM (25 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Redneck brits : but but but I was told brexit would kick out all those brown people out of the country!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Quinine kills COVIDs, right?

/cheers
// x_X
/// you have died of dissing reality
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
That's a triple dog dare, if I've ever heard one.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: That's a triple dog dare, if I've ever heard one.


Well now I *have* to go.
 
Trik
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
They have options. They could come back with drug resistant tuberculosis.
Or both!
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Calm down everyone: the pubs are actually open again!
 
ZaphodTheSmall
‘’ 1 minute ago  

lolmao500: Redneck brits : but but but I was told brexit would kick out all those brown people out of the country!


Wasn't the term redneck invented for peasants working in the sun all day?
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.