(WGNTV Chicago)   In a stellar vote of confidence for the American justice system, Illinois governor is activating the national guard for the Derek Chauvin verdict   (wgntv.com) divider line
    Police, Illinois National Guard Tuesday, Illinois, request of the City of Chicago, members of the Illinois National Guard, Chicago Police Department, Governor JB Pritzker  
327 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 20 Apr 2021 at 1:53 AM



77 Comments     (+0 »)
Wanebo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
FTFA

"Our city has a long history of peacefully expressing its First Amendment rights"

Yeah mayor. Gotcha. It also has a long history of not peacefully expressing it's First Amendment rights too.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Disaster capitalism at work. You can't justify billions of dollars in security spending without a few travesties to juice up the oppressed people.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I believe this is one of those plan for the worst but hope for the best cases.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Before is better than after.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Disaster capitalism at work. You can't justify billions of dollars in security spending without a few travesties to juice up the oppressed people.


So we will see military body armor and tanks?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
As long as they build a proper gallows and hang the SOB by sunset I doubt there will be any trouble at all.

/what?
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Anyone got a riot playlist? I have a humble submission.


The Interrupters - "Take Back The Power"
Youtube q7Ol-YDS4Jc
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

khitsicker: Anyone got a riot playlist? I have a humble submission.


[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/q7Ol-YDS​4Jc]


F*ck the Police - NWA
Kill the Poor - Bad Religion
You Are (the Government) - Bad Religion
We're Only Gonna Die - Bad Religion
Suffer - Bad Religion
No Control - Bad Religion
F*ck Armageddon This Is Hell - Bad Religion
This Machine Kills Fascists - Anti-Flag
Stars and Stripes - Anti-Flag
Love and Happiness - Rev Al Green (gotta keep 'em guessing)
Watch the Right - Anti-Flag
London's Burning - The Clash
Spanish Bombs - The Clash
Riot - Dead Kennedys
Police Truck - Dead Kennedys
Seattle Was a Riot - Justin Sane
Anarchy in the UK - Sex Pistols
Surfer Girl - Beach Boys (gotta keep 'em guessing part 2)

Please add...
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
You know why?
Because cops get away with murder.
And people are sick of it.
And apparently the way to deescalate people being sick of cops acting like a murdering militia is to bring out bigger guns.
Because the national guard calms people down.

Got students walking around unarmed?
Hell, the national guard will murder them and walk away and no one will do anything.

Shoot. White kids, they don't care.

They will just kill any one they want.

So. No matter what the outcome. Don't go out.
Don't demonstrate.
Yeah, we are all pissed. But put your representatives, your congresscritters, your legislators on the hot seat. Talk to them. Engage with them. Tell them this is bullshiat. And tell them to shiat or get off the pot. Because you vote. And then you make sure you vote.
And help others vote.
Change is coming.

Dont get murdered by the pigs for it.
Just vote pigs out of office. Vote for people who are also sick of this shiat.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The only question is who is going to riot, the people or the cops.
 
kling_klang_bed [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

khitsicker: Anyone got a riot playlist? I have a humble submission.


[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/q7Ol-YDS​4Jc]


Here's one, with a classic Richard J. Daley sample ("Gentlemen, let's this straight. The police aren't here to prevent disorder, the police are here to preserve disorder", regarding police beating and hosing Civil Rights protesters in Lincoln Park).

STATE OF THE UNION - Enemy of the State
Youtube NybgUxpcxLw
 
Why leave out When?
When's the best.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

cretinbob: The only question is who is going to riot, the people or the cops.


Come on, that's not the question.

Just look who's dressed for it.
 
Can't forget The Exploited and GG Allin!

The Exploited - Police Shit
Youtube 5m8waH4MFmU


IIRC, "Kill The Poor" was done by Dead Kennedys, unless that Bad Religion one is a different song.
 
Pearl Jam- W.M.A. (with Lyrics)
Youtube Po51aoOBPdw
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Disaster capitalism at work. You can't justify billions of dollars in security spending without a few travesties to juice up the oppressed people.


I read that as transvestites and it still worked.
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Link Wray - Rumble.
 
Twenty-five or six to four?
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably NSFW:

Flesh Parade - Kill Whitey (1998) Full Album HQ (Grindcore)
Youtube _2tK09ba_e8
 
Mayhem_2006
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: Bennie Crabtree: Disaster capitalism at work. You can't justify billions of dollars in security spending without a few travesties to juice up the oppressed people.

So we will see military body armor and tanks?


Pretty sure the police were already there.
 
fredmcmurray
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would also add Dead Kennedy's:

Riot
Government Flu

Tomorrow you're homeless; tonight it's a blast.
 
stawmsacomin'
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rodney King 2!
 
scalpod
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: As long as they build a proper gallows and hang the SOB by sunset I doubt there will be any trouble at all.

/what?


Cannibal the Musical - Hang the Bastard
Youtube H7Q9ZEdOLSE
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: Bennie Crabtree: Disaster capitalism at work. You can't justify billions of dollars in security spending without a few travesties to juice up the oppressed people.

So we will see military body armor and tanks?


They've already been shown on Twitter. I submitted a Twitter feed acouple days ago that has been cataloguing the military and police vehicles, and uniforms, in Minnesota.

It's here: Ian Coldwater 🅐 on Twitter: "Minneapolis is under military occupation. There is no other way to describe it. People from elsewhere need to know what is happening here." / Twitter
 
ModernLuddite
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm still pretty sure he's going to walk. 

And that the cops are going to brutalize a LOT of people.
 
tigerbot hesh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Run, Pig, Run
Youtube WJZSdU-Iju0
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Oh good. Armed soldiers mixed with armed police officers that look exactly alike always deescalate situations. I expect the protesters will be given the 1/6 treatment and be allowed to freely roam around the courthouse building and carry away many lecterns while waving to the camera

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dkulprit
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Bennie Crabtree: Disaster capitalism at work. You can't justify billions of dollars in security spending without a few travesties to juice up the oppressed people.

So we will see military body armor and tanks?


It says 125 national guardsmen... so I doubt it.

From the police?  Possibly.
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Rage Against The Machine - Bulls On Parade (Official Music Video)
Youtube 3L4YrGaR8E4
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

cretinbob: The only question is who is going to riot, the people or the cops.


The cops are already revolting.
 
6nome
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: cretinbob: The only question is who is going to riot, the people or the cops.

The cops are already revolting.


You said it.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
In other words, word has already been sent to Springfield that Chauvin will walk, because both judge and jurors value their lives and don't want their names and addresses posted on 8chan by off-duty cops.
 
quatchi
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
White Trumper on jury won't convict.
Chauvin walks.
Cities burn.

Called it.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Faith? In MY American justice system?!

It's less likely than you think.
 
EmmaLou
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
A lot of businesses in Minneapolis and some of the suburbs have already boarded up just in case. Nobody has any faith in the justice system since it only takes 1 juror for him to walk.
 
kendelrio
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Looks to me like one way or another, folks up there are gonna FAFO shortly...
 
mistahtom
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
If those jurors don't find him guilty, they're on the hook for what happens afterwards.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Those 12 people are the only thing standing between citizens and a totalitarian fascist police state.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I hope he's activated them to subdue the police if they start shooting peaceful protesters again.  Cops have some fun toys, but the national guard has better.
 
hyperbole
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It's not a judicial problem it's a citizen problem.  These newer generations have zero coping skills. Didn't get your way?  Throw a tantrum riot.  It's pathetic
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Is "The entirety of Minneapolis burned to the ground" going to be the top headline when I wake up tomorrow?
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
You know what, if Chauvin walks after slowly killing a man on camera I don't begrudge people rioting.  The police have militarized with none of the checks on them the real military has, and if he walks... well rioting is the least damaging possibility.
 
EnderWiggnz
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

hyperbole: It's not a judicial problem it's a citizen problem.  These newer generations have zero coping skills. Didn't get your way?  Throw a tantrum riot.  It's pathetic


Please, proceed.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.