 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KTVO Kirksville)   Pandemic fatigue got you pining for the before times? Well I've got great health news for you   (ktvo.com) divider line
8
    More: Strange, Recent guests of Macon hotel, Legionellosis  
•       •       •

311 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Apr 2021 at 11:28 PM (27 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
coffeetime [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Great!  Now, I can get that cruise ship deal I've been waiting for!
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A mask would probably reduce your risk of that too.
 
Mrtraveler01 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I've driven by that hotel numerous times so I'm getting a kick, etc.

I know that part of Missouri is always behind the times but geez...
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
ih1.redbubble.netView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

IgG4: A mask would probably reduce your risk of that too.


That part of Missouri thinks masks are dehumanizing and just a stepping stone to full-blown communism.

/Missouri north of I-70 is like the Ozarks but without the scenery
 
morg
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Didn't the pastor pole-dancer from earlier today have Legionnaires? I think there's a trifecta in play.
 
MBooda
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
So they start wearing khaki helmets, talking like Errol Flynn and find themselves surrounded by Arabs?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rambino [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'm pining for the early pandemic days when people stayed the fark home and left me alone.

/and when I was still using the extra time for self-improvement
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.