(CBC)   Considering a home heating contract where the contractor owns your HVAC equipment? Oh, when you try to sell your home, the new buyer must apply for credit to the HVAC company, 'cause you don't own the equipment. This sounds like a very bad idea
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Sounds about as stupid as BMW's plan to lease you functionality for components already built into a car.

Want heated seats, lane departure warnings, and Bluetooth?  That'll be $25 a month, TYVM.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Having someone else own a chunk of your house usually at least gets you sex.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Solar panels are done like that in some places; Las Vegas comes to mind.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sounds pretty dodgy to me. But then liens are virtually unknown in the UK so the idea that anyone can just file a claim on your house sounds nuts.
The nearest thing to this I can think of is a few years ago when companies sold solar panels and fitted them but you had to sign a contract that meant you had to stay with that supplier for a fixed term, and if you sold your home the new owner had to agree to take on the deal.
 
BigBurrito [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Commercial cooling has worked like this for awhile. It actually incentivizes more efficient and reliable equipment.
 
Prof. Frink [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
When Mrs.Frink and I bought our house, we made damn sure to redeem the ground rent to go along with it.
 
casual disregard [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Uh, no. That sounds rather bad in fact.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

BigBurrito: Commercial cooling has worked like this for awhile. It actually incentivizes more efficient and reliable equipment.


How so? It would seem to me that the opposite would be true: The person with the incentive to install more efficient equipment is the person paying the power bill, but in the context of a heating contract, the person paying the power bill has no control over what is installed. And unless specific performance penalties are built in (which certainly doesn't seem to be the case in the home heating contract market), the heating company has no particular incentive to ensure the heat doesn't go out - they don't have to live in the unheated home.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: When Mrs.Frink and I bought our house, we made damn sure to redeem the ground rent to go along with it.


Does "ground rent" exist anywhere outside of your state?
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Having someone else own a chunk of your house usually at least gets you sex.


Well she did get screwed.
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Sounds rather European or Canadian.

We want to be more like our enlightened brethren, no?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Who owns the algae growing in the heat exchanger?
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Who owns the algae growing in the heat exchanger?


All you, just like the city and the sidewalk.

They own it, all responsibility - on you.
 
scalpod
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

ISmartAllMyOwnPosts: fragMasterFlash: Who owns the algae growing in the heat exchanger?

All you, just like the city and the sidewalk.

They own it, all responsibility - on you.


Conservatism in a nutshell.
 
nytmare
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
If I wanted to pay a monthly fee to rent my own house, I'd buy a condo. Or join an HOA. Or install a security system. Or have electricity and internets and trash service. Or pay taxes.
 
jvl [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: BigBurrito: Commercial cooling has worked like this for awhile. It actually incentivizes more efficient and reliable equipment.

How so? It would seem to me that the opposite would be true: The person with the incentive to install more efficient equipment is the person paying the power bill, but in the context of a heating contract, the person paying the power bill has no control over what is installed. And unless specific performance penalties are built in (which certainly doesn't seem to be the case in the home heating contract market), the heating company has no particular incentive to ensure the heat doesn't go out - they don't have to live in the unheated home.


Think of getting more efficient AC? Ooh. That's expensive.

But what if you got a loan for the new AC, and paid for it over 15 years using some of the savings you get from using less electricity? That's how solar is "sold" in many places, and it makes sense because everybody wins: homeowner gets to save on their electricity bill with no money down, seller gets to sell and install a unit, and somewhere a bank is pleased to have made a loan to somebody who has a source of money to pay back with. Oh, and the world is better because someone is using less electricity.

Whether this model works for AC is a bit sketchy in my mind: how much can you really save on AC? But at least in theory, this model could work. Not saying the linked article is a good deal, just saying it theoretically could be.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Oh the sweet stupidity of letting people do whatever they want because it's in the contract.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

BigBurrito: Commercial cooling has worked like this for awhile. It actually incentivizes more efficient and reliable equipment.


Plus, a free furnace if your old one takes a crap.

The 10 year term sounds too short by about half though.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: Sounds about as stupid as BMW's plan to lease you functionality for components already built into a car.

Want heated seats, lane departure warnings, and Bluetooth?  That'll be $25 a month, TYVM.


Can I opt to not have those things in the car and not pay those $25?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Having someone else own a chunk of your house usually at least gets you sex.


In 1955 now that's considered entitled misogyny or some other gaslighting crap
 
BlackPete
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
In our previous house, we got a sales pitch from a company wanting to rent us a furnace. "But think of the benefits! You'll get free upgrades over the years!"

I knew it wasn't a good sign when the salesman was stumped when I asked, "But what if we sell the house?"

In the end, we bought a furnace outright. No rent or lease. Then sold the house the following year.

So glad I didn't have to deal with that nightmare.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: BigBurrito: Commercial cooling has worked like this for awhile. It actually incentivizes more efficient and reliable equipment.

How so? It would seem to me that the opposite would be true: The person with the incentive to install more efficient equipment is the person paying the power bill, but in the context of a heating contract, the person paying the power bill has no control over what is installed. And unless specific performance penalties are built in (which certainly doesn't seem to be the case in the home heating contract market), the heating company has no particular incentive to ensure the heat doesn't go out - they don't have to live in the unheated home.


Companies have gotten into business of taking people's money if you happen to receive anything that is a case of good fortune on your part but not really the goal of the company companies soul goal now is to part you from your money if you get anything out of it that's just a plus but not really their intention
 
robodog
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

jvl: Enigmamf: BigBurrito: Commercial cooling has worked like this for awhile. It actually incentivizes more efficient and reliable equipment.

How so? It would seem to me that the opposite would be true: The person with the incentive to install more efficient equipment is the person paying the power bill, but in the context of a heating contract, the person paying the power bill has no control over what is installed. And unless specific performance penalties are built in (which certainly doesn't seem to be the case in the home heating contract market), the heating company has no particular incentive to ensure the heat doesn't go out - they don't have to live in the unheated home.

Think of getting more efficient AC? Ooh. That's expensive.

But what if you got a loan for the new AC, and paid for it over 15 years using some of the savings you get from using less electricity? That's how solar is "sold" in many places, and it makes sense because everybody wins: homeowner gets to save on their electricity bill with no money down, seller gets to sell and install a unit, and somewhere a bank is pleased to have made a loan to somebody who has a source of money to pay back with. Oh, and the world is better because someone is using less electricity.

Whether this model works for AC is a bit sketchy in my mind: how much can you really save on AC? But at least in theory, this model could work. Not saying the linked article is a good deal, just saying it theoretically could be.


In Canada? I think they run their AC about 6 weeks a year at most. Now the furnace, THAT is where you could save a ton, a high efficiency heat pump that works down to -20C could potentially save you a ton, but they're rather expensive so in theory such a plan could work but somehow I don't think these bottom feeders are going door to door selling high efficiency heat pumps at reasonable rates...
 
casual disregard [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

nytmare: If I wanted to pay a monthly fee to rent my own house, I'd buy a condo. Or join an HOA. Or install a security system. Or have electricity and internets and trash service. Or pay taxes.


You had me on the first few. But I do like having electricity and trash service. Heck I even like paying taxes knowing they're going to a public good.
 
jso2897
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Ayn Rand lied.
Capitalism was never about wealth creation.
It was all about rent-seeking, and nothing else.
Rootless cosmopolitan out front shoulda told ya.
 
NorthernMT
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Don't liens need to be satisfied before closing in Canada?
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

robodog: In Canada? I think they run their AC about 6 weeks a year at most


Toronto is south of Minneapolis where I live, and my A/C puts in about 18 weeks a year.

I have a really low tolerance for humidity though.
 
Madaynun
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

casual disregard: nytmare: If I wanted to pay a monthly fee to rent my own house, I'd buy a condo. Or join an HOA. Or install a security system. Or have electricity and internets and trash service. Or pay taxes.

You had me on the first few. But I do like having electricity and trash service. Heck I even like paying taxes knowing they're going to a public good.


This.
 
