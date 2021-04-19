 Skip to content
(CNN) Maxine Waters may have handed Chauvin a chance for an appeal if he is convicted, according to the judge presiding over the case
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
FARK you, Nazi judge.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Thiere should be a mistrial.

Because of the judge's biases.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Buried lede: WHY IS THE JUDGE OF AN ONGOING TRIAL GIVING INTERVIEWS AND OPINIONS?

I don't think even Ito did that.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: [Fark user image 597x256]


Yeeep.
 
Sabreace22 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Are the jurors not under sequestration with orders to ignore all related news items? Did the judge not issue instructions for the jury to only pay heed to the evidence presented and nothing else? IANAL, but this seems a stretch.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
He always had a avenue for appeal, redactedmitter
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Sabreace22: Are the jurors not under sequestration with orders to ignore all related news items? Did the judge not issue instructions for the jury to only pay heed to the evidence presented and nothing else? IANAL, but this seems a stretch.


Nope. Feel free to speculate why that is.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Judge can fark off, but yourenothelping.gif for Waters.

Don't tell protesters to be more forceful, you dummy.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: Sabreace22: Are the jurors not under sequestration with orders to ignore all related news items? Did the judge not issue instructions for the jury to only pay heed to the evidence presented and nothing else? IANAL, but this seems a stretch.

Nope. Feel free to speculate why that is.


Because if there's one thing we are good at around here, it's speculation.
 
Sabreace22 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: Sabreace22: Are the jurors not under sequestration with orders to ignore all related news items? Did the judge not issue instructions for the jury to only pay heed to the evidence presented and nothing else? IANAL, but this seems a stretch.

Nope. Feel free to speculate why that is.


Fark that noise, mis-trial then, and not an appeal situation. Of course this is how I, local man, believe the judicial system works in my head.
 
Farkenhostile [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If she didn't the judge certainly did with comments like that.
 
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And there is the mistrial on appeal.

The judge did his part.
 
Sarah Jessica Farker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Buried lede: WHY IS THE JUDGE OF AN ONGOING TRIAL GIVING INTERVIEWS AND OPINIONS?

I don't think even Ito did that.


This was something said in open court, in discussion with the lawyers, after the jury had gone into deliberations.

something, something, tv cameras in courtrooms, something something.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Farkenhostile: If she didn't the judge certainly did with comments like that.


Mmmmhmmm.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Sarah Jessica Farker: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Buried lede: WHY IS THE JUDGE OF AN ONGOING TRIAL GIVING INTERVIEWS AND OPINIONS?

I don't think even Ito did that.

This was something said in open court, in discussion with the lawyers, after the jury had gone into deliberations.

something, something, tv cameras in courtrooms, something something.


Was she in the courtroom saying it to the jury? No?

Then STFU, cop judge.
 
vygramul [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It seems to me that the judge's statement is so absurd that I have to wonder how impartial he has been in this trial.
 
vygramul [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sarah Jessica Farker: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Buried lede: WHY IS THE JUDGE OF AN ONGOING TRIAL GIVING INTERVIEWS AND OPINIONS?

I don't think even Ito did that.

This was something said in open court, in discussion with the lawyers, after the jury had gone into deliberations.

something, something, tv cameras in courtrooms, something something.


I sure the heck hope it was after. If it was before, he should be farking removed from the bench, disbarred, and charged with jury tampering. Of course, the only people less likely to punish colleagues than cops are judges.
 
Sarah Jessica Farker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Context matters: https://twitter.com/JanNWolfe/status/​1​384303802006736899


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vygramul [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: [Fark user image 597x256]


I look forward to the Complete List of Trump Public Statement About Defendants or Proceedings.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vygramul: GardenWeasel: [Fark user image 597x256]

I look forward to the Complete List of Trump Public Statement About Defendants or Proceedings.


Good luck.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sarah Jessica Farker: Context matters: https://twitter.com/JanNWolfe/status/1​384303802006736899


[Fark user image image 611x605]


I agree, politicians should not be undermining an ongoing trial. That's the kind of shiat Trump did all the time.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A slightly different take, from a trial lawyer:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

make me some tea: Sarah Jessica Farker: Context matters: https://twitter.com/JanNWolfe/status/1​384303802006736899


[Fark user image image 611x605]

I agree, politicians should not be undermining an ongoing trial. That's the kind of shiat Trump did all the time.


The fact that she had to point out the feature - not bug, feature - of racism in our legal system does not undermine anything in this case.  The system which allows for different treatment based on skin or uniform color is what undermines our democracy.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Loosely translated: "Boy howdy, am I looking like crazy for a reason to dismiss a guilty verdict."
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Keep in mind the judge is still pissed that the city announced their settlement to the family during jury selection. He doesn't want this to get overturned on appeal, especially for something that was outside his control.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

puffy999: make me some tea: Sarah Jessica Farker: Context matters: https://twitter.com/JanNWolfe/status/1​384303802006736899


[Fark user image image 611x605]

I agree, politicians should not be undermining an ongoing trial. That's the kind of shiat Trump did all the time.

The fact that she had to point out the feature - not bug, feature - of racism in our legal system does not undermine anything in this case.  The system which allows for different treatment based on skin or uniform color is what undermines our democracy.


I agree with you, but her timing is poor. She should've waited until after the verdict is in.

She has a responsibility to uphold rule of law.

She nor anyone else knows how this ends and she's trying to armchair general the response already.
 
vygramul [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WTFDYW: vygramul: GardenWeasel: [Fark user image 597x256]

I look forward to the Complete List of Trump Public Statement About Defendants or Proceedings.

Good luck.


It would rival the Complete List of People and Organizations the Right Wing Hates.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"We've got to stay in the street and demand justice," Waters said to reporters, according to video posted on social media."We're looking for a guilty verdict and we're looking to see if all of the talk that took place and has been taking place after they saw what happened to George Floyd. If nothing does not happen, then we know that we got to not only stay in the street, but we have got to fight for justice," she added.She already knows that nothing has changed, is changing or will change with the current system left intact. She is right, though.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Sure judge. And when the guy gets away with murder because a black woman had something to say, the riots will be even worse.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: Don't tell protesters to be more forceful, you dummy.



Historically, its what gets things done over the long haul..
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

vygramul: WTFDYW: vygramul: GardenWeasel: [Fark user image 597x256]

I look forward to the Complete List of Trump Public Statement About Defendants or Proceedings.

Good luck.

It would rival the Complete List of People and Organizations the Right Wing Hates.


The LOLGOPCATAWTFBBQ!?!?!?!

Surely it must be dead by now.
 
jso2897
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Sarah Jessica Farker: Context matters: https://twitter.com/JanNWolfe/status/1​384303802006736899


[Fark user image 611x605]


Oh, that's no fun. Let's go with the narrative, and freak completely out.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Sarah Jessica Farker: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Buried lede: WHY IS THE JUDGE OF AN ONGOING TRIAL GIVING INTERVIEWS AND OPINIONS?

I don't think even Ito did that.

This was something said in open court, in discussion with the lawyers, after the jury had gone into deliberations.

something, something, tv cameras in courtrooms, something something.

Was she in the courtroom saying it to the jury? No?

Then STFU, cop judge.


Yeah. I don't get this. The jury is sequestered. The judge has refused to let them know really important shiat, but some black congressperson says something and suddenly the judge is pissing himself.
 
germ78
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
What, are they not sequestering the jurors? Because I'd think with the high profile of this trial, they'd have the jurors sequestered.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Racist judge says what?
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Somacandra: Jack Sabbath: Don't tell protesters to be more forceful, you dummy.


Historically, its what gets things done over the long haul..


Said Stalin
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


And again, she isn't wrong at all.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Nice going Maxine.
You just farked up BLM.
Hopefully you'll be held fully accountable.

/ I'm ashamed you represent my great state.
// Leave biatch.
 
covalesj
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The Judge wasn't giving interviews, he was rebutting a mistrial request by the defense lawyer. Defense lawyer has every right to call out possible reasons his client deserves a mistrial. In this case, the Judge stated clearly he wasn't dismissing the motion for the mistrial, and called out politicians to let the justice system work as an independent branch of government.  I had no problem with the request or the action of the judge.
 
Murkanen [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
This is the judge who was upset that the city settled the wrongful death lawsuit to Floyd's family.

This judge can fark off until he can't fark off anymore, at which point he'd get get dragged behind a horse that's continuing to fark off for him.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The judge just made it a mistrial.  He blew it.  On purpose.
 
Bungles [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
He didn't say "this is grounds", he said "I think this is nonsense, take it to appeal if you think that's a thing" in the greater context of what he said.
 
To Wish Impossible Things
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Loosely translated: "Boy howdy, am I looking like crazy for a reason to dismiss a guilty verdict."


I've watched a ton of the trial, and I'm thinking that Cahill is the sort of judge that doesn't want to get overturned on appeal.

YMMV.  But I think that's why he seems to favor the defense so.

OTOH, as a judge, I think he's well aware that Eric Nelson is spewing a ton of BS at this point.
 
Ignoramist
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Waters needs to choose her words more carefully.

I see this quite often in racially charged trials. Saying that only a guilty or an innocent verdict is acceptable is saying you replace the judgement of the court with your own, no matter what the facts are.
 
Murkanen [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

germ78: What, are they not sequestering the jurors? Because I'd think with the high profile of this trial, they'd have the jurors sequestered.


Every time this judge gets mentioned on Fark it's after he's done something to deliberately tilt the proceedings in favour of Chauvin in any possible way he could short of just dismissing the charges outright.
 
webron [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Buried lede: WHY IS THE JUDGE OF AN ONGOING TRIAL GIVING INTERVIEWS AND OPINIONS?

I don't think even Ito did that.


This is from a comment made from the bench.
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Bith Set Me Up: [Fark user image image 850x850]

And again, she isn't wrong at all.


The beautiful thing, for those of us in the know, is that is one rose top on an embroidered jacket of crazy.
 
Bungles [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Sarah Jessica Farker: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Buried lede: WHY IS THE JUDGE OF AN ONGOING TRIAL GIVING INTERVIEWS AND OPINIONS?

I don't think even Ito did that.

This was something said in open court, in discussion with the lawyers, after the jury had gone into deliberations.

something, something, tv cameras in courtrooms, something something.

Was she in the courtroom saying it to the jury? No?

Then STFU, cop judge.

Yeah. I don't get this. The jury is sequestered. The judge has refused to let them know really important shiat, but some black congressperson says something and suddenly the judge is pissing himself.



The judge was addressing a whole sequence of points the defense brought up post-sequestering of the jury. He wasn't "suddenly pissing himself", he was systematically going through each point - including this one - and dismissing them.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
See John Walker Lindh v W's administration.  And then STFU.
 
