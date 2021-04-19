 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(SoraNews24)   Busted for drinking in class. Fark: it was the teacher   (soranews24.com) divider line
27
    More: Fail, Education, School, Teacher, prefectural board of education, chu-hai, Japanese schools, elementary school teacher, Okinawa PrefecturalBoard of Education  
•       •       •

467 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Apr 2021 at 10:23 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



27 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I had a teacher that smelled like gin every day...at 8 am.
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
You should see some of the old teachers' desks when they retire...

We found rotting shrimp in one...
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
In Japan... wonder how that goes
Like on a scale of "hey man, drink less" to "take this sword and commit hari-kari."
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm sure the teacher has plenty of reasons to drink.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All my favourite teachers were lushes.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Wagstaff: I had a teacher that smelled like gin every day...at 8 am.


Put Jen smells like botanicals so what does that even mean
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

west.la.lawyer: In Japan... wonder how that goes
Like on a scale of "hey man, drink less" to "take this sword and commit hari-kari."


It's harakiri, and that's vulgar. the formal name is sepuku and they don't technically have a samurai caste anymore so it's not officially possible.

But you saw the article. 10% pay cut for three months. It's okinawa. I get the feeling that they're laid backer than you'd expect.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's pretty common among teachers
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We had a photography teacher in high school that would drink orange juice all day but it was "too acidic" so she would add "water".
She was always hammered well before third period was over.
 
acouvis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Wagstaff: I had a teacher that smelled like gin every day...at 8 am.


Could be worse. Direct link on the same website:

https://soranews24.com/2020/08/29/jap​a​nese-teacher-apologizes-for-peeing-on-​students-futon-during-club-retreat/
 
Jeff5
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To put up with a marauding horde of elementary school kids day after day after day without unacceptable numbers of casualties among the horde I'd need something a lot more calming than alcohol...

And a provision in my contract establishing exactly what was an acceptable number of casualties.
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had a teacher like that.  He came in to class late once, shut off the lights, said it was a study time and put his head on his desk.
 
invictus2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mission Hill episode 2 - Andy Joins the PTA Part 1 of 2
Youtube m8Mk26SFtl4
 
thehobbes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The incident occurred on two occasions, with the teacher drinking a 350-millilitre (12.3-ounce) can of chu-hai at the front of the classroom during class on 22 February, and then again on 26 February, while the students were working on individual tasks."

In the US we teach brewing as a science...
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The fun part of coming home on summer break from college was partying at the local bars and running into former high school teachers and getting hammered with them.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's cram session season.
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have you SEEN students today, subby?
Let's just be thankful those sharps containers in every classroom are usually empty....
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I switched school districts after sophomore year in highschool so junior year I had to take a bunch of freshmen classes that were graduation requirements for the new district. That meant getting stuck in Mrs [redacted]'s social psychology class, and she was a well known alkie who supposedly had been sober "for over a decade" but since this was her last year before retirement it was king of a running gag to see who would be drunker for that after lunch class, the teacher or the students.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  

leeksfromchichis: west.la.lawyer: In Japan... wonder how that goes
Like on a scale of "hey man, drink less" to "take this sword and commit hari-kari."

It's harakiri, and that's vulgar. the formal name is sepuku and they don't technically have a samurai caste anymore so it's not officially possible.

But you saw the article. 10% pay cut for three months. It's okinawa. I get the feeling that they're laid backer than you'd expect.


"Seppuku", actually. Geminate consonant.

And yeah, they're more laid back down there.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Most parents who have just spent a year at home with their kids can relate
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Who put coffee in my coffee cup?"
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

aagrajag: leeksfromchichis: west.la.lawyer: In Japan... wonder how that goes
Like on a scale of "hey man, drink less" to "take this sword and commit hari-kari."

It's harakiri, and that's vulgar. the formal name is sepuku and they don't technically have a samurai caste anymore so it's not officially possible.

But you saw the article. 10% pay cut for three months. It's okinawa. I get the feeling that they're laid backer than you'd expect.

"Seppuku", actually. Geminate consonant.

And yeah, they're more laid back down there.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


Also, it's well known teachers need booze or their super strength becomes problematic.
 
WonderDave1
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

DOCTORD000M: I had a teacher like that.  He came in to class late once, shut off the lights, said it was a study time and put his head on his desk.


I was a substitute teacher right after graduation. Drinking age was 18. I ran into a bunch of Grade 12 students at the bar one Thursday night in June. Next day I was called to sub that exact class. I walked in, and one of the guys raised his hand, "nap time Mr Wonder?"  I replied, "Nap time", and we all put down our heads.
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

acouvis: Harry Wagstaff: I had a teacher that smelled like gin every day...at 8 am.

Could be worse. Direct link on the same website:

https://soranews24.com/2020/08/29/japa​nese-teacher-apologizes-for-peeing-on-​students-futon-during-club-retreat/


Suddenly, The US's problems are seeming remarkably tame....
 
Prof. Frink [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

ArkAngel: I'm sure the teacher has plenty of reasons to drink.


How many reasons?
 
MBooda
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.