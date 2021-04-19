 Skip to content
(Pew Research) The number of Americans who say marijuana should be completely illegal for both recreational and medicinal purposes is now down to 8%, including 12% of Republicans and 15% of conservatives. Your move, "moderates"
34
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


End prohibition already
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'm sure the prison industry cheerfully reminds them why they side against the people.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Nadie_AZ: I'm sure the prison industry cheerfully reminds them why they side against the people.


Well, they'll be replacing marijuana busts with "illegal gathering" busts, so as long as the cells stay full and the states keep paying...
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

cretinbob: [Fark user image image 425x566]

End prohibition already


That's beautiful. What's that plant planted in?
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Nadie_AZ: I'm sure the prison industry cheerfully reminds them why they side against the people.

Well, they'll be replacing marijuana busts with "illegal gathering" busts, so as long as the cells stay full and the states keep paying...


Yeah. End the criminality of one activity and replace it with something else. Who knows, social media postings? Breathing while poor? Going to restaurants in improper attire?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

WTFDYW: cretinbob: [Fark user image image 425x566]

End prohibition already

That's beautiful. What's that plant planted in?


Just a potting medium with vermiculite and mycorrhizae.
I got a 60# bale of it at the home and tractor store. I laughed because it's the best stuff for that kind of stuff and they had a literal ton of it.
It's legal in my state.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
And if you went to the grow store $30 would get you a 20# bag
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

cretinbob: WTFDYW: cretinbob: [Fark user image image 425x566]

End prohibition already

That's beautiful. What's that plant planted in?

Just a potting medium with vermiculite and mycorrhizae.
I got a 60# bale of it at the home and tractor store. I laughed because it's the best stuff for that kind of stuff and they had a literal ton of it.
It's legal in my state.


What strain is that?
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

WTFDYW: cretinbob: WTFDYW: cretinbob: [Fark user image image 425x566]

End prohibition already

That's beautiful. What's that plant planted in?

Just a potting medium with vermiculite and mycorrhizae.
I got a 60# bale of it at the home and tractor store. I laughed because it's the best stuff for that kind of stuff and they had a literal ton of it.
It's legal in my state.

What strain is that?


Yeah, after my vegetable starts are in the ground and the grow lights are freed up, I've been thinking to start a minor grow op.  It's legal here, too.  Interested to hear any advice you might have.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

cretinbob: WTFDYW: cretinbob: [Fark user image image 425x566]

End prohibition already

That's beautiful. What's that plant planted in?

Just a potting medium with vermiculite and mycorrhizae.
I got a 60# bale of it at the home and tractor store. I laughed because it's the best stuff for that kind of stuff and they had a literal ton of it.
It's legal in my state.


promix.
 
phygz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah, they're going to get right on that, right after they pass the $15 minimum wage and then give us M4A.

lol

i2.wp.comView Full Size
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Benevolent Misanthrope: Nadie_AZ: I'm sure the prison industry cheerfully reminds them why they side against the people.

Well, they'll be replacing marijuana busts with "illegal gathering" busts, so as long as the cells stay full and the states keep paying...

Yeah. End the criminality of one activity and replace it with something else. Who knows, social media postings? Breathing while poor? Going to restaurants in improper attire?


They'll probably take their que from pre-Victorian and Victorian England, in which the laws amounted to "TL;DR being poor is illegal."
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The strain is Hash Lover. Last year was my first grow. I did clones and this was a late bloomer, went into late October. It was too cold so I had to bring it in for the last week or so. Luckily it only produced a few seeds. It smelled like kerosene when it was growing and honey and lemon when cured. Northern Lights and Hash Plant is the cross.

I found it super easy to grow, but I have a green thumb. Pay attention to them and feed them regularly. If you can grow good tomatoes you can grow cannabis. I found ilgm.com I love growing marijuana very helpful. They have a good forum.

This year I got a green house. Next year I may buy seeds and make my own strain. There will be business opportunities in the future and seed seems more lucrative than bud.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Gonna build a raised bed around the compost pile. Cinder blocks are cheap and it's just like Minecraft

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

cretinbob: [Fark user image image 425x566]

End prohibition already


Awww... it's SO CUTE!
 
culebra
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"Fark Off" says Senator Sinema.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Gonna be a lot of new green dealers.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Republicans enjoy getting blazed but they also want to be able to lock up/abuse minorities.
What to do???
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The SAFE banking act passed the house today. Senate, you're up.

Once the industry feels safe dealing with the money, the rest is just repealing a bad policy. But it might as well be legal once the feds say the money can flow.
 
James Bond Blimp [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Benevolent Misanthrope: Nadie_AZ: I'm sure the prison industry cheerfully reminds them why they side against the people.

Well, they'll be replacing marijuana busts with "illegal gathering" busts, so as long as the cells stay full and the states keep paying...

Yeah. End the criminality of one activity and replace it with something else. Who knows, social media postings? Breathing while poor? Going to restaurants in improper attire?


Dude I'm on board with that last one. Anyone who wears yoga pants to the bar deserves a 90 day sentence, felony escalation for being mouthy with the arresting officer.

/ man I'm glad I'm outta the restaurant industry. I've gotten really judgmental in my older age.
 
kayanlau
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I would bet my savings on the conservatives enjoying themselves some spliffs once the law is passed.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I grew four seeds to maturity in a closet, got 1 female, 2 hermaphorodites, and a male.

I'm not a green thumb kind of guy, but the female yielded 3 ounces of midi quality stuff.  Mites and mold took a toll on the harvest.  :(
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Someone should tell Biden to stop being a reefer madness dumbass and tell his dude at the FDA to drop marijuana from the drug category.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

kayanlau: I would bet my savings on the conservatives enjoying themselves some spliffs once the law is passed.


Yeah, like people who just turn 21 enjoying a beer, who surely never had one before they were of legal age.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Benevolent Misanthrope: Nadie_AZ: I'm sure the prison industry cheerfully reminds them why they side against the people.

Well, they'll be replacing marijuana busts with "illegal gathering" busts, so as long as the cells stay full and the states keep paying...

Yeah. End the criminality of one activity and replace it with something else. Who knows, social media postings? Breathing while poor? Going to restaurants in improper attire?


Start with being a white supremacist, a militia member, a KKK member, a proudboy, a qanon, a christian isis member and it'll be a start.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Someone should tell Biden to stop being a reefer madness dumbass and tell his dude at the FDA to drop marijuana from the drug category.


Even Trump's base wants it legalized, but the Republicans with money do not.
That's all that kept him from doing it.
It might be all that keeps Biden from doing it too.
Get money out of politics and things would change drastically.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size

what will i do with out cop videos of them arresting people for a joint?
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: [media-amazon.com image 850x1241]
what will i do with out cop videos of them arresting people for a joint?


Insane piano playing-esque typing detected...
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: I'm sure the prison industry cheerfully reminds them why they side against the people.


I was listening to the radio today about Republicans keeping pot illegal in Wisconsin, even for medicinal purposes. And I was wondering, "why?" Who cares?

Thanks for the reminder of why and who cares.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Gonna build a raised bed around the compost pile. Cinder blocks are cheap and it's just like Minecraft


I know nothing about growing this particular plant, but depending on where you are, you might look into straw bale gardning and/or hugelkultur.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
https://www.ilovegrowingmarijuana.com​/
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'm sure the "moderates" will be concerned about considering the possibility of putting together a bipartisan commission to do a 10 year study about how viable it would be to legalize marijuana, and when Republicans are back in power the study will be defunded and any research results will be shiatcanned.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: some_beer_drinker: [media-amazon.com image 850x1241]
what will i do with out cop videos of them arresting people for a joint?

Insane piano playing-esque typing detected...


i live in canada, i can smoke joints with cops. losers need to get with the program
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Nadie_AZ: I'm sure the prison industry cheerfully reminds them why they side against the people.

Well, they'll be replacing marijuana busts with "illegal gathering" busts, so as long as the cells stay full and the states keep paying...


Now this is crazy, but hear me out.  What if we filled the prisons full of all the violent people who don't go to prison because their victims won't press charges, because they are related.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Oneiros: cretinbob: Gonna build a raised bed around the compost pile. Cinder blocks are cheap and it's just like Minecraft

I know nothing about growing this particular plant, but depending on where you are, you might look into straw bale gardning and/or hugelkultur.


I will look into that. The experimentation is part of the fun. I also thought about hydro using rock wool as a substrate.
 
