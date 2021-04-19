 Skip to content
 
33
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fido!  Come!
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
You have GOT to be kidding me!!

It took me more than a minute to see the supposed "dog."
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

lindalouwho: You have GOT to be kidding me!!

It took me more than a minute to see the supposed "dog."


There must be something wrong with me because I still don't see it. I know what I do see, though.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Pocket Ninja: lindalouwho: You have GOT to be kidding me!!

It took me more than a minute to see the supposed "dog."

There must be something wrong with me because I still don't see it. I know what I do see, though.


It took seeing picture of the t-shirt on a woman to see it, the bottom part is a dog kind of looking to the left. I'm still not sure what the above color portion is, maybe it's supposed to be a hand petting the dog?
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
*you have to click through the top pictures, I think it was the third one
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

lindalouwho: It took seeing picture of the t-shirt on a woman to see it, the bottom part is a dog kind of looking to the left. I'm still not sure what the above color portion is, maybe it's supposed to be a hand petting the dog?


Oh....now I see it.

That's the longest-necked dog I've ever seen, though.

And what's on top is definitely a hand. I just didn't think it was petting a dog.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I got a bone for your mo...ahahaha
 
bud jones
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
lol done in one
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
And
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: You have GOT to be kidding me!!

It took me more than a minute to see the supposed "dog."


How could you miss the dong??

...wait
 
King Something [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
TOMOSHIKA~~~!!!!!
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The uncut masses have no idea what the hubbaloo is about. That's clearly a dog

/No it wasn't, until the farker said looking left my eyes refused to see it
 
bughunter
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It's clearly a Weener Dog!
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I'm not the litigious type, but someone needs to sue their plastic surgeon.
 
daffy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I don't think I was expecting that.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
that says...not in my face...!.
 
liltingbanshee [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Down, boy.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
All I see is a bare foot stepping on a mushroom.  Is there something else?
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"This campaign is under review by our content review team as of Monday, April 19, 2021"

Yeah, I would think so.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Ms. Jeb is getting one of those LMAO
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

puckrock2000: "This campaign is under review by our content review team as of Monday, April 19, 2021"

Yeah, I would think so.


Missed it by that much...

Fark user image
 
vegaswench
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I was all set to rant about people calling themselves fur mommies to their fur babies and how stupid it was, but then I clicked the link.

My point still stands, but damn, that shirt's funny. Great find, Subby!
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Product Details
Ribbed and double stitched collar
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: You have GOT to be kidding me!!

It took me more than a minute to see the supposed "dog."


It's a wiener dog.
 
darkeyes
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'm glad they did not use a Red Lab for the dog model.

/red rocket...red rocket
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'm seeing something, but it sure as hell ain't a dig
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

TuckFrump: I'm seeing something, but it sure as hell ain't a dig


dog
 
boozehat
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
girl in picture #6 looks like she's about 14.... and confused.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
uhoh, it's under "content review" now. hope you already bought one, like this fine lady!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
That is one diseased penis.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The pictures cover the spectrum of emotions that come with being given a t-shirt to wear that's obviously a penis and being told it's not a penis.

#1 Haha, I'm wearing a penis shirt and saying it's a dog, I'm so witty
#2 It's obviously a dog, obviously, *wink*
#3 Alright, yeah, it's a dog, I can rock this dog. [goes home with a paycheck and tells her partner about the penis shirt]
#4 What the fark, this is obviously not a dog. I'm wearing a shirt with a penis on it.
#5 Why do I get two penis photos? Cut my face out.
#6 [about to cry because all of her high school friends are going to see the penis shirt she's wearing]
 
Dear Jerk
‘’ less than a minute ago  
You can feel it in your stomach.
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

