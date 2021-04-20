 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Sun)   Sleep with elephants and cheetahs, Oh My (possible nsfw content on page)   (thesun.co.uk) divider line
15
    More: Interesting, The Sun, Mac OS X, News of the World, Newspaper, The Times, News International, Zoo, News Corporation  
•       •       •

380 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Apr 2021 at 12:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Zoos suck. I'm betting this one sucks even more than usual.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better than sleeping with the fishes.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wouldn't a cheetah be sleeping with somebody else?
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cucked by a cheetah.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bingethinker: Wouldn't a cheetah be sleeping with somebody else?


Possibly with a cougar?
 
omg bbq [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bingethinker: Wouldn't a cheetah be sleeping with somebody else?


Wow
 
HoratioGates [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bingethinker: Wouldn't a cheetah be sleeping with somebody else?


I was going to say that it's rare you know you are sleeping with a cheetah.  I was too slow.
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, because the West Midlands is exactly like the Serengeti.
 
indy_kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

VisualiseThis: Yes, because the West Midlands is exactly like the Serengeti.


While I only glanced at the article, I'd wager the cheetahs were probably "pets" and the owners quickly learned how difficult and expensive it was to have them. Can't return them to the wild, and respectable sanctuaries are full. So, either put them to work as this novelty and they pay their own way, or euthanize them. The elephants were probably circus animals, so in the same boat.

The hotel helps pay for the animals, the animals get to live another day. Not even close to an ideal situation, but how else to care for them? I don't see any billionaires stepping up to pay the bills. If you have a better solution, let's hear it.
 
Jeff5
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

HoratioGates: bingethinker: Wouldn't a cheetah be sleeping with somebody else?

I was going to say that it's rare you know you are sleeping with a cheetah.  I was too slow.


Well, half the people sleeping with them likely know...
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Hey I remember this from the last time it was posted!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

wax_on: Zoos suck. I'm betting this one sucks even more than usual.


Exactly.  At first I was all, "OMG yes, sign me up!"

And then I RTFA and I was all, "NFW, really, the UK??  No thanks..."

/I find zoos depressing
//even the best ones, like San Diego's
 
crinz83
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
my aunt slept with a cheetah. when she found out, she cut off his peckah with a butchah knife. worcester police never found it
 
Jeff5
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
A pale, pasty imitation of the original Treetops, where Elizabeth became Queen, before the Mau Mau burned it.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
That window! It's a reverse zoo! I love it!
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.