 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   "You were told Mr. Floyd died because his heart was too big. And now having seen all the evidence...you know the truth, and the truth of the matter is the reason George Floyd is dead is because Mr. Chauvin's heart was too small"   (twitter.com) divider line
118
    More: Sad, shot  
•       •       •

1797 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 19 Apr 2021 at 9:04 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



118 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Paul Baumer [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Good.  Now when the jury holds those power-drunk, murderous, heartless, f*ckers accountable, maybe we've started to get somewhere in considering perhaps doing something in the general direction of solving America's police gang problem.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Judge Cahill to Chauvin defense attorney Eric Nelson: "I'll give you that Congresswoman Waters may have given you something on appeal that may result in this whole trial being overturned."


Will Maxine Waters ever learn what "good trouble" is and when will she learn to just STFU??
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Badmoodman: Judge Cahill to Chauvin defense attorney Eric Nelson: "I'll give you that Congresswoman Waters may have given you something on appeal that may result in this whole trial being overturned."


Will Maxine Waters ever learn what "good trouble" is and when will she learn to just STFU??


I missed this I guess. What did Waters say?
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Thank you Dr. Seuss.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Badmoodman: Judge Cahill to Chauvin defense attorney Eric Nelson: "I'll give you that Congresswoman Waters may have given you something on appeal that may result in this whole trial being overturned."


Will Maxine Waters ever learn what "good trouble" is and when will she learn to just STFU??


Maxine has nothing to do with it...
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
And Derek Chauvin has no honor.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

OldRod: Badmoodman: Judge Cahill to Chauvin defense attorney Eric Nelson: "I'll give you that Congresswoman Waters may have given you something on appeal that may result in this whole trial being overturned."


Will Maxine Waters ever learn what "good trouble" is and when will she learn to just STFU??

I missed this I guess. What did Waters say?


So did I.  WTF is he talking about?
 
Codenamechaz [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Badmoodman: Judge Cahill to Chauvin defense attorney Eric Nelson: "I'll give you that Congresswoman Waters may have given you something on appeal that may result in this whole trial being overturned."


Will Maxine Waters ever learn what "good trouble" is and when will she learn to just STFU??


Nah. Judge making that admission means they're looking for any excuse available to help get the cop off.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Yes, a famous closing.  The Grinch offensive.

Precedent set in Lorax v Once-ler, 1971.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: OldRod: Badmoodman: Judge Cahill to Chauvin defense attorney Eric Nelson: "I'll give you that Congresswoman Waters may have given you something on appeal that may result in this whole trial being overturned."


Will Maxine Waters ever learn what "good trouble" is and when will she learn to just STFU??

I missed this I guess. What did Waters say?

So did I.  WTF is he talking about?


She made some comments this weekend to the effect of "we'd better get a guilty verdict" while speaking to the crowd in Brooklyn Center.  Defense brought it up as an issue since the jury wasn't sequestered at the time.  Judge admits that they can probably cite that if they end up appealing the verdict, but that he wasn't going declare a mistrial over it.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

hobnail: Benevolent Misanthrope: OldRod: Badmoodman: Judge Cahill to Chauvin defense attorney Eric Nelson: "I'll give you that Congresswoman Waters may have given you something on appeal that may result in this whole trial being overturned."


Will Maxine Waters ever learn what "good trouble" is and when will she learn to just STFU??

I missed this I guess. What did Waters say?

So did I.  WTF is he talking about?

She made some comments this weekend to the effect of "we'd better get a guilty verdict" while speaking to the crowd in Brooklyn Center.  Defense brought it up as an issue since the jury wasn't sequestered at the time.  Judge admits that they can probably cite that if they end up appealing the verdict, but that he wasn't going declare a mistrial over it.


Fark!
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Video clip of the judge's response regarding the Waters comments
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Another take, from a trial lawyer:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

SurfaceTension: And Derek Chauvin has no honor.


If he had any honor he would have offed himself or made it his life mission to raise money for organisation that helps black folks or waged a crusade against police brutality or something.

Nope. Same old white supremacist power hungry POS.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Badmoodman: Will Maxine Waters ever learn what "good trouble" is and when will she learn to just STFU??


Hey look, it's the Hot Button Rightwing Outrage Of The Day!
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So here's an idea...anyone who thinks that kneeling on their neck for 9 minutes won't kill them should step right up and let me kneel my 200 lbs on their neck for 9 minutes.

See also, waterboarding apologists.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

OldRod: hobnail: Benevolent Misanthrope: OldRod: Badmoodman: Judge Cahill to Chauvin defense attorney Eric Nelson: "I'll give you that Congresswoman Waters may have given you something on appeal that may result in this whole trial being overturned."


Will Maxine Waters ever learn what "good trouble" is and when will she learn to just STFU??

I missed this I guess. What did Waters say?

So did I.  WTF is he talking about?

She made some comments this weekend to the effect of "we'd better get a guilty verdict" while speaking to the crowd in Brooklyn Center.  Defense brought it up as an issue since the jury wasn't sequestered at the time.  Judge admits that they can probably cite that if they end up appealing the verdict, but that he wasn't going declare a mistrial over it.

Fark!


OFFS.  That judge needs to be censured.
 
Two16
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
flypusher713
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: OldRod: hobnail: Benevolent Misanthrope: OldRod: Badmoodman: Judge Cahill to Chauvin defense attorney Eric Nelson: "I'll give you that Congresswoman Waters may have given you something on appeal that may result in this whole trial being overturned."


Will Maxine Waters ever learn what "good trouble" is and when will she learn to just STFU??

I missed this I guess. What did Waters say?

So did I.  WTF is he talking about?

She made some comments this weekend to the effect of "we'd better get a guilty verdict" while speaking to the crowd in Brooklyn Center.  Defense brought it up as an issue since the jury wasn't sequestered at the time.  Judge admits that they can probably cite that if they end up appealing the verdict, but that he wasn't going declare a mistrial over it.

Fark!

OFFS.  That judge needs to be censured.


I don't think the judge is doing anything unusual.  But I wish that they had sequestered the jury rather than just telling them not to watch the news.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: Will Maxine Waters ever learn what "good trouble" is and when will she learn to just STFU??


When racist white boys stop revealing themselves by their own words.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: Badmoodman: Judge Cahill to Chauvin defense attorney Eric Nelson: "I'll give you that Congresswoman Waters may have given you something on appeal that may result in this whole trial being overturned."


Will Maxine Waters ever learn what "good trouble" is and when will she learn to just STFU??

I missed this I guess. What did Waters say?


She was being uppity
 
VanillaEnvelope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: OldRod: hobnail: Benevolent Misanthrope: OldRod: Badmoodman: Judge Cahill to Chauvin defense attorney Eric Nelson: "I'll give you that Congresswoman Waters may have given you something on appeal that may result in this whole trial being overturned."


Will Maxine Waters ever learn what "good trouble" is and when will she learn to just STFU??

I missed this I guess. What did Waters say?

So did I.  WTF is he talking about?

She made some comments this weekend to the effect of "we'd better get a guilty verdict" while speaking to the crowd in Brooklyn Center.  Defense brought it up as an issue since the jury wasn't sequestered at the time.  Judge admits that they can probably cite that if they end up appealing the verdict, but that he wasn't going declare a mistrial over it.

Fark!

OFFS.  That judge needs to be censured.


I think people are misinterpreting this. Another forum I frequent is populated by lawyers and they say this is very common. Defense asks for a mistrial, judge, who gets no vote on whether an appeal is granted, says "eh take it up on appeal if you don't like my ruling."
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's entirely probable a healthy person could have survived. Who cares.

We know modern police training takes enough of that into account that sitting on ones neck or back in a prone state is not acceptable.

Manslaughter at best.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: Judge Cahill to Chauvin defense attorney Eric Nelson: "I'll give you that Congresswoman Waters may have given you something on appeal that may result in this whole trial being overturned."


Will Maxine Waters ever learn what "good trouble" is and when will she learn to just STFU??


The judge already handed the defense this issue for appeal on a silver plater when he refused to sequester the jury. Him talking about Maxine Waters today was just an audition for a Fox News commentator position.
 
RasIanI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RminusQ
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There was a lot made today about whether Chauvin was being a "reasonable police officer". And the problem is that though he obviously is not a "reasonable police officer", he sure as hell is a typical police officer.
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet it FELT like the grinch's heart grew three times that day,
while he was accidentally killing Chauvin.
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: I bet it FELT like the grinch's heart grew three times that day,
while he was accidentally killing Chauvin.


Floyd. <facepalm>
 
davynelson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cops don't need defunding they just need reallocating and accountability

If I murder someone working at Wendy's I still murdered someone at work
which is what chauvin did
 
RedVentrue
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Good.  Now when the jury holds those power-drunk, murderous, heartless, f*ckers accountable, maybe we've started to get somewhere in considering perhaps doing something in the general direction of solving America's police gang problem.


Get ready for the double down.
 
Murkanen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: Judge Cahill to Chauvin defense attorney Eric Nelson: "I'll give you that Congresswoman Waters may have given you something on appeal that may result in this whole trial being overturned."


Will Maxine Waters ever learn what "good trouble" is and when will she learn to just STFU??


The judge is telling the solicitor that a guilty verdict should be overturned because a member of the community their client murdered said mean things on the internet, and you think it's her that's the problem?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Paul Baumer: [Fark user image 425x421]


No joke, like hs .

i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MattytheMouse: [Fark user image 425x264]


You know you can type that and post it here, instead of trying to promote you twatter account, right?
 
dustman81
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smackledorfer: It's entirely probable a healthy person could have survived. Who cares.

We know modern police training takes enough of that into account that sitting on ones neck or back in a prone state is not acceptable.

Manslaughter at best.


The police trainers the prosecution had on the stand said that what Chauvin was totally unacceptable and not trained practice.

Chauvin could have very easily done something simple to save George Floyd's life. He could have just stood up. He chose not to and now George Floyd is dead.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

VanillaEnvelope: Benevolent Misanthrope: OldRod: hobnail: Benevolent Misanthrope: OldRod: Badmoodman: Judge Cahill to Chauvin defense attorney Eric Nelson: "I'll give you that Congresswoman Waters may have given you something on appeal that may result in this whole trial being overturned."


Will Maxine Waters ever learn what "good trouble" is and when will she learn to just STFU??

I missed this I guess. What did Waters say?

So did I.  WTF is he talking about?

She made some comments this weekend to the effect of "we'd better get a guilty verdict" while speaking to the crowd in Brooklyn Center.  Defense brought it up as an issue since the jury wasn't sequestered at the time.  Judge admits that they can probably cite that if they end up appealing the verdict, but that he wasn't going declare a mistrial over it.

Fark!

OFFS.  That judge needs to be censured.

I think people are misinterpreting this. Another forum I frequent is populated by lawyers and they say this is very common. Defense asks for a mistrial, judge, who gets no vote on whether an appeal is granted, says "eh take it up on appeal if you don't like my ruling."


This. All you non-law-talkin' people need to cool your jets.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: Badmoodman: Judge Cahill to Chauvin defense attorney Eric Nelson: "I'll give you that Congresswoman Waters may have given you something on appeal that may result in this whole trial being overturned."


Will Maxine Waters ever learn what "good trouble" is and when will she learn to just STFU??

I missed this I guess. What did Waters say?


Fark user imageView Full Size


And she isn't wrong saying this, either.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Johnsnownw
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair to Maxine, it should be a guilty verdict. I mean, FFS.
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As he casually has his hand in his pocket while he kneels on his neck and waits for Floyd to die is what would have me voting to convict.

Does this picture look like a guy who feared for his safety?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
flamesfan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if Florence Supermax has a special room prepared for the cop...
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

flypusher713: Benevolent Misanthrope: OldRod: hobnail: Benevolent Misanthrope: OldRod: Badmoodman: Judge Cahill to Chauvin defense attorney Eric Nelson: "I'll give you that Congresswoman Waters may have given you something on appeal that may result in this whole trial being overturned."


Will Maxine Waters ever learn what "good trouble" is and when will she learn to just STFU??

I missed this I guess. What did Waters say?

So did I.  WTF is he talking about?

She made some comments this weekend to the effect of "we'd better get a guilty verdict" while speaking to the crowd in Brooklyn Center.  Defense brought it up as an issue since the jury wasn't sequestered at the time.  Judge admits that they can probably cite that if they end up appealing the verdict, but that he wasn't going declare a mistrial over it.

Fark!

OFFS.  That judge needs to be censured.

I don't think the judge is doing anything unusual.  But I wish that they had sequestered the jury rather than just telling them not to watch the news.


But the same judge didn't allow that.
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: OldRod: hobnail: Benevolent Misanthrope: OldRod: Badmoodman: Judge Cahill to Chauvin defense attorney Eric Nelson: "I'll give you that Congresswoman Waters may have given you something on appeal that may result in this whole trial being overturned."


Will Maxine Waters ever learn what "good trouble" is and when will she learn to just STFU??

I missed this I guess. What did Waters say?

So did I.  WTF is he talking about?

She made some comments this weekend to the effect of "we'd better get a guilty verdict" while speaking to the crowd in Brooklyn Center.  Defense brought it up as an issue since the jury wasn't sequestered at the time.  Judge admits that they can probably cite that if they end up appealing the verdict, but that he wasn't going declare a mistrial over it.

Fark!

OFFS.  That judge needs to be censured.


Why?
 
odinsposse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bith Set Me Up: OldRod: Badmoodman: Judge Cahill to Chauvin defense attorney Eric Nelson: "I'll give you that Congresswoman Waters may have given you something on appeal that may result in this whole trial being overturned."


Will Maxine Waters ever learn what "good trouble" is and when will she learn to just STFU??

I missed this I guess. What did Waters say?

[Fark user image 850x850]

And she isn't wrong saying this, either.


Republicans are calling for Maxie to resign over it but we all know it's hollow bullshiat. The right just needs a distraction and they know their supporters have the attention span of gerbils. They'll be on some other nonsense next week.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bith Set Me Up: OldRod: Badmoodman: Judge Cahill to Chauvin defense attorney Eric Nelson: "I'll give you that Congresswoman Waters may have given you something on appeal that may result in this whole trial being overturned."


Will Maxine Waters ever learn what "good trouble" is and when will she learn to just STFU??

I missed this I guess. What did Waters say?

[Fark user image 850x850]

And she isn't wrong saying this, either.


What she doesn't say is that you have to accept the consequences of doing that.  Dr King knows all about that.  What we have today is people thinking they can do whatever because they're "in the right".
 
dustman81
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I dont want to be on this planet anymore: As he casually has his hand in his pocket while he kneels on his neck and waits for Floyd to die is what would have me voting to convict.

Does this picture look like a guy who feared for his safety?
[Fark user image 265x191]


I hope the feds have civil rights violation charges lined up against Chauvin after Minnesota is done with him. Stick it to this SOB hard. Make him an example to other cops that this shiat will not be tolerated.
 
Do you even grift bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: Badmoodman: Judge Cahill to Chauvin defense attorney Eric Nelson: "I'll give you that Congresswoman Waters may have given you something on appeal that may result in this whole trial being overturned."


Will Maxine Waters ever learn what "good trouble" is and when will she learn to just STFU??

I missed this I guess. What did Waters say?


Something about needing to find him Chauvin guilty which may help the defense argue for a mistrial on the theory the jurors couldn't have maintained freedom from outside influence, a key tenet of our legal system here in the United States.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bith Set Me Up: OldRod: Badmoodman: Judge Cahill to Chauvin defense attorney Eric Nelson: "I'll give you that Congresswoman Waters may have given you something on appeal that may result in this whole trial being overturned."


Will Maxine Waters ever learn what "good trouble" is and when will she learn to just STFU??

I missed this I guess. What did Waters say?

[Fark user image 850x850]

And she isn't wrong saying this, either.


"Well, we were going to find him guilty but an uppity Congresswoman from another state said some things about the case so that probably influenced the jury. No punishment or reform is needed now and it's all her fault."
 
Displayed 50 of 118 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.