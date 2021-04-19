 Skip to content
 
(KTLA Los Angeles)   Gallant catches fly with chopsticks. Goofus catches rattlesnake with BBQ tongs   (ktla.com) divider line
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good eating since the grill is already lit.
 
Pinner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A 3 iron would have worked.
 
Jeff5
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wrong tool, should have used a 20-gauge "tong" with a light load of #6 shot.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everybody fang tong tonight.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Your move, Florida Man.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, you use a shotgun, and fire twice to make sure the demon creature is dead
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This episode of American Dad was literally on half an hour ago on TBS.
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd like to judge but this could have easily been my family.
 
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Not sure why the proximity of the tongs to his beer was relevant.
 
Blahbbs [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Either fark just recently had another headline featuring Gallant and Goofus, or I just had some serious deja vu.
 
Jeff5
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Blahbbs: Either fark just recently had another headline featuring Gallant and Goofus, or I just had some serious deja vu.


What, again?
 
dark brew [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

johnsoninca: Not sure why the proximity of the tongs to his beer was relevant.


Because he was drunk.  At least for his sake I hope he was, otherwise he is really stupid for thinking 14 inch tongs would provide some safety.


Ultimately, the officer decided it would be unsafe to release the rattlesnake near the community, so the animal was later euthanized.
"We try to release rattlesnakes within one mile of where we remove it from, but it was highly likely this snake might end up in one of the adjacent homes again," he explained. "I didn't believe a routine release would be safe this time."

Bullshiat.  There's ample areas to release it within a mile

Fark user imageView Full Size

But even if there wasn't, go ahead and increase that arbitrary boundary to 3 or 5 miles.  Too many F&G officers don't really give a shiat about the animals.  This wasn't a bear continuously breaking into homes, it is a snake with a tiny little reptilian brain.  Move it into the hills and you'll likely never see it again.
 
