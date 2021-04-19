 Skip to content
(CNN)   "What America would look like with zero immigration." A shiatload of bison conspicuously absent   (cnn.com) divider line
BigBurrito [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Horrible food everywhere?
 
Bowen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


White people, amirite?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good. Maybe it will make people regret wounded knee.
😔
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Utter nonsense. Overpopulation is a worldwide phenomenon. That doesn't mean that everyone should come here. This country is already full, like all the rest of them.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No dust storms, because no over-grazing by Texas ranchers and no loss of native prairie grasses.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Without any immigration, America would look a lot like Asia, since Native Americans and East Asians are basically genetically the same racial group, with a bunch of nations built around the native American tribes and their territories.

They wouldn't be hunting bison on horseback either.  They would have done exactly what their cousins did back in East Asia, and built roads, bridges, factories, and tech centers,

Their culture wouldn't be recognizable as anything like it is now, but that would be okay, because in that universe, whatever culture they evolved into, would have been by their choice.
 
casual disregard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The vast majority of Americans are immigrants or the children of immigrants. I'm part Swedish.

This country exists because we exist and we came here from other places.
 
Bowen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WastrelWay: This country is already full, like all the rest of them.


LOL
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It wouldn't be called America, named after an Italian.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All the Pleistocene megafauna, but nobody to enjoy it.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like the shiatload of Bison idea, Subby.
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Repubs say we're full when discussing immigration, but sing the opposite tune when the topic is fracking or hunting licenses.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZAZ: All the Pleistocene megafauna, but nobody to enjoy it.


Damn, you're talking OG immigration.
 
casual disregard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WastrelWay: Utter nonsense. Overpopulation is a worldwide phenomenon. That doesn't mean that everyone should come here. This country is already full, like all the rest of them.


Well, there it is. The dumbest thing I'll read all day.
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
White people don't want socialism unless it's ss benefits and Medicare.  Then, they don't want workers to keep those programs solvent.

Seriously though...without immigration, we fall.  The system we have built needs more people and the country can easily withstand a population surge in most areas.
 
Ty Webb
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I enjoyed the headline.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Hundreds of millions more Native "Americans" and Mexicans roaming around without smallpox and other gifts from the white invaders.

\nuff said
 
casual disregard [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

mcsiegs: White people don't want socialism unless it's ss benefits and Medicare.  Then, they don't want workers to keep those programs solvent.

Seriously though...without immigration, we fall.  The system we have built needs more people and the country can easily withstand a population surge in most areas.


White guy here? I want socialism. And I vote.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The "nativists" are simply scared of someone taking their job.

I mean, there are plenty of stories of H1B workers displacing people in technology jobs. It does happen but to nowhere near an extent as Faux News would lead people to believe.

My job is so specialized that 99.95 percent of my company couldn't do it; in fact, there are only 20-30 people I think would have the skills and ability to do what I do day in and day out.

You want job security?

Master two things: the English language and logic.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
With an immediate family with birth certificates from three continents, I'd have probably kept that girlfriend who became a federal immigration and citizenship head in yet another country and become very well versed in the Schengen pact, the Foreign and Commonwealth office, and who knows, learned lots of languages.
 
AndoCommando
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The US population is aging fast.  You better import your immigrants now.  You're going to need somebody to look after you when you end up in the retirement homes.  The only place you will find that cheap workforce is with immigrants.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: Without any immigration, America would look a lot like Asia, since Native Americans and East Asians are basically genetically the same racial group, with a bunch of nations built around the native American tribes and their territories.

They wouldn't be hunting bison on horseback either.  They would have done exactly what their cousins did back in East Asia, and built roads, bridges, factories, and tech centers,

Their culture wouldn't be recognizable as anything like it is now, but that would be okay, because in that universe, whatever culture they evolved into, would have been by their choice.


I don't necessarily think that would have happened.  Those things developed because of population densities and geopolitical issues that didn't exist in the Americas.  Metallurgy was limited to some areas that smelted gold.  There weren't the pressures of empires and border clashes, there weren't cities growing larger and larger requiring new innovations, there weren't large populations demanding large quantities of imports requiring extensive infrastructure, a least in within the modern USA borders.  A predominant theme in the vast majority of indigenous cultures was the idea that humans were not created specifically to use the world, but instead are just fancier animals that need to coexist with the rest of the world (and thus need to avoid unnecessary hunting and killing and destroying), which also held back infrastructure development.  I don't know how things would look without the Europeans, but the things existing today simply wouldn't exist in that alternate reality.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Bowen: [Fark user image 425x318]

White people, amirite?


Maybe I need to go to an eye doctor, but it saw sea turtles and not buffalo skulls in that picture.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It's not that conservatives are against immigration, they just want wealthy educated white Anglo-Saxon Protestant immigrants and no brown people.
 
fallingcow
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: Hundreds of millions more Native "Americans" and Mexicans roaming around without smallpox and other gifts from the white invaders.

\nuff said


I mean, if we're going back to the first human inhabitants of NA and calling everyone after immigrants, we're gonna have to exclude the several waves of immigration (and conquest) over hundreds or thousands of years after them.
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

AndoCommando: The US population is aging fast.  You better import your immigrants now.  You're going to need somebody to look after you when you end up in the retirement homes.  The only place you will find that cheap workforce is with immigrants.


It's not just a cheap workforce but any work force. I live in the northeast and building houses up here takes forever. We don't have enough people to build them.
 
TomDooley [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
What we need is free travel across all borders for everyone.  Along with common dignity and respect and basic human rights for all.   I.e. Peace on Earth and goodwill to all.  Without the glory to God part.  Unless that is your thing.
 
Optimal_Illusion
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
But, some of my best friends are Honkies!
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: winedrinkingman: Without any immigration, America would look a lot like Asia, since Native Americans and East Asians are basically genetically the same racial group, with a bunch of nations built around the native American tribes and their territories.

They wouldn't be hunting bison on horseback either.  They would have done exactly what their cousins did back in East Asia, and built roads, bridges, factories, and tech centers,

Their culture wouldn't be recognizable as anything like it is now, but that would be okay, because in that universe, whatever culture they evolved into, would have been by their choice.

I don't necessarily think that would have happened.  Those things developed because of population densities and geopolitical issues that didn't exist in the Americas.  Metallurgy was limited to some areas that smelted gold.  There weren't the pressures of empires and border clashes, there weren't cities growing larger and larger requiring new innovations, there weren't large populations demanding large quantities of imports requiring extensive infrastructure, a least in within the modern USA borders.  A predominant theme in the vast majority of indigenous cultures was the idea that humans were not created specifically to use the world, but instead are just fancier animals that need to coexist with the rest of the world (and thus need to avoid unnecessary hunting and killing and destroying), which also held back infrastructure development.  I don't know how things would look without the Europeans, but the things existing today simply wouldn't exist in that alternate reality.


You don't know anything about what the Aztecs and Mayans did, do you?
 
Diagonal [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

mcsiegs: White people don't want socialism


You do not speak for me, k?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

TomDooley: What we need is free travel across all borders for everyone.  Along with common dignity and respect and basic human rights for all.   I.e. Peace on Earth and goodwill to all.  Without the glory to God part.  Unless that is your thing.


Star Trek Deep Space Nine Eddington's Rant
Youtube bUgx7hgcrw0
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The idea according to Faux News and the GQP was for white people to come here, buy or bring their black slaves and for all the blacks to "go back home" once they were replaced by farm machinery.    We would "let" people cross the border illegally to plant and harvest our crops, work in our slaughterhouses and do all the other deplorable jobs for slave wages then back they go too.   Oddly, some people have a problem with this.
 
usernameguy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

brantgoose: I like the shiatload of Bison idea, Subby.


Definitely better than the bison load of shiat idea.
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: Utter nonsense. Overpopulation is a worldwide phenomenon. That doesn't mean that everyone should come here. This country is already full, like all the rest of them.


[Citation Needed]

About twenty miles east from where I sit there is about 500 miles of nothing in every direction except west.
 
DerAppie
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: but instead are just fancier animals that need to coexist with the rest of the world (and thus need to avoid unnecessary hunting and killing and destroying)


Which is why stampeding an herd over a cliff and picking the choice bits was a thing.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: Without any immigration, America would look a lot like Asia, since Native Americans and East Asians are basically genetically the same racial group, with a bunch of nations built around the native American tribes and their territories.

They wouldn't be hunting bison on horseback either.  They would have done exactly what their cousins did back in East Asia, and built roads, bridges, factories, and tech centers,

Their culture wouldn't be recognizable as anything like it is now, but that would be okay, because in that universe, whatever culture they evolved into, would have been by their choice.


Difficulty: no heavy domesticable beasts of burden, like horses/oxen.

Except where llamas and alpacas will serve, that leaves human backs to power the agriculture that would provide the excess calories to support the specialists teching you up to factories.

So, probably what you said, but definitely with a ton of slavery.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

DerAppie: NM Volunteer: but instead are just fancier animals that need to coexist with the rest of the world (and thus need to avoid unnecessary hunting and killing and destroying)

Which is why stampeding an herd over a cliff and picking the choice bits was a thing.


It certainly was a thing that white people invented to justify slaughtering all of the buffalo.
 
wildbill0712
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I have no problem with immigration. Legal, controlled immigration. First we need a clear path to citizenship that doesn't take 10+ years for qualified candidates. Then, we need to focus on the homeless, mentally ill, and those incarcerated in for profit prisons. This country is and can be even more amazing, but we need to get our house cleaned up and in order before we start inviting other people over for a party.
 
anfrind
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Geotpf: WastrelWay: Utter nonsense. Overpopulation is a worldwide phenomenon. That doesn't mean that everyone should come here. This country is already full, like all the rest of them.

[Citation Needed]

About twenty miles east from where I sit there is about 500 miles of nothing in every direction except west.


"This country is full" is one of the favorite lies of racist white people.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: Hundreds of millions more Native "Americans" and Mexicans roaming around without smallpox and other gifts from the white invaders.

\nuff said


Smallpox wasn't eliminated in Europe until the mid-1900s, so that would have spread at some point or another - unless you're speculating about a world where Old Worlders had no contact whatsoever for centuries.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"Answering a question nobody asked" also conspicuously absent.
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

jjorsett: "Answering a question nobody asked" also conspicuously absent.


It was in response to Trump's policy of doing exactly that.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

wildbill0712: I have no problem with immigration. Legal, controlled immigration. First we need a clear path to citizenship that doesn't take 10+ years for qualified candidates


I don't think most people realize how absolutely farked that is.  There are people who go on about how their great grandparents came here and did it legally.  No shiat.  It used to be you showed up, signed your name and you were a citizen.  If you know someone that has gone through the citizenship process, you know how idiotic it is.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

wildbill0712: I have no problem with immigration. Legal, controlled immigration. First we need a clear path to citizenship that doesn't take 10+ years for qualified candidates. Then, we need to focus on the homeless, mentally ill, and those incarcerated in for profit prisons. This country is and can be even more amazing, but we need to get our house cleaned up and in order before we start inviting other people over for a party.


😶
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

casual disregard: The vast majority of Americans are immigrants or the children of immigrants. I'm part Swedish.

This country exists because we exist and we came here from other places.


While true, it doesn't support the belief that immigration is good.

Had the native americans recognized the threat that immigrants posed earlier, things might have turned out a lot better for them.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: This country is already full, like all the rest of them.


Is it now.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

mcsiegs: White people don't want socialism unless it's ss benefits and Medicare.  Then, they don't want workers to keep those programs solvent.

Seriously though...without immigration, we fall.  The system we have built needs more people and the country can easily withstand a population surge in most areas.


Oh but, if we let others in, they might not look like us, they'll talk about us in another language, their food will be weird, and our kids will try to mingle with them.  And worst of all, they might not vote the way we tell them to.

Yes, I have heard all of the above, over the years.
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Not to mention how flat people's butts would be without a little spice in the gene pool.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: It's not that conservatives are against immigration, they just want wealthy educated white Anglo-Saxon Protestant immigrants and no brown people.



Since the "white" Anglo-Saxons Protestant were conquered by the Normal French in 1066, I am at a loss to see where they  have such charm for today.

Going back to Roman times, the Britons were subjugated, then the Angles, Jutes, and Saxons came, then the Normans, then the Dutch.  Various forms of Catholicism overtook pagan, then various Catholic powers rose and fell.

Then the Protestants and Catholics vollied for control.  Finally Henry VIII created a via media church that was the most catholic of the protestant churches.   Nope.  I still don't see where white anglo saxon protestant is anything to be aspired to.

After 1066, I don't see the Anglo-Saxon ex-artistocracy even getting into good schools.  They just went though a round of a decade of losing every bit of land they had ruled, piece by piece, in local courts, so they were really destitute.  So Wealth was just nostalgia.

Republicans must be smoking better weed than we knew about.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Looks like there's plenty of room to me.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
