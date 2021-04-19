 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Compton: Where pistols are held sideways and gardens grow vertically   (cnn.com) divider line
23
    More: Cool  
•       •       •

920 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Apr 2021 at 5:05 PM (45 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
nemisonic
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Compton is in LA County, subby. Basically a completely different state.
 
genner
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
starsrift
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I needed to read about a cool, workable solution to improve the future, today.

Thanks, subby.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
So , it's fresh, out of Compton?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

nemisonic: Compton is in LA County, subby. Basically a completely different state.


So?
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I bet Compton has lots of experts in hydroponic growing in the area. That would be a great resource for the company.
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

nemisonic: Compton is in LA County, subby. Basically a completely different state.


...Did you read any of the article, or just the caption under the first picture?

/I know, I know
//Welcome to Fark
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Good. Now that MJ is legal in California, they have all kinds of grow-house experts that are out of a job.
 
chapmangregio
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I went to the Epcot Center in the late 80's and they had such an exhibit. Cool then, cool now.
 
6nome
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
F*ck the lattice.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

nemisonic: Compton is in LA County, subby. Basically a completely different state.


Huh?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

4th Horseman: nemisonic: Compton is in LA County, subby. Basically a completely different state.

...Did you read any of the article, or just the caption under the first picture?

/I know, I know
//Welcome to Fark


I was trying to figure out what they were talking about.
A different state than what??
Yeah, they must have gone to great lengths to not even glance at the article.
 
CRM119
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Imagine all the towering glass skyscrapers built this way. Would reduce the air conditioning load quite a bit
 
X-Geek
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: So , it's fresh, out of Compton?


Straight up outta Compton.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: nemisonic: Compton is in LA County, subby. Basically a completely different state.

Huh?


He means not Jefferson.
 
b0rg9
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
pickles with attitude
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Also home of the Compton Cricket Club, the only all-American side in cricket.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
That picture had me appreciate seeing doctor strange while drunk once. Lol
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Collards, collards, collards,
Collards, collards, collards,
Collards, collards, collards,
Collards, collards...

I am a green thumb walking, gardener talking
King of my jungle just a grower stalking
Living life like a fertilizer quick to infuse
Then grow as a growth-hack the collards I choose
Kale or Chard, Bok n' Choy, it just don't matter
Sucker eat for your health off my salad platters
Greenhouse in L.A. will never die, just fertilize
Collards
 
morg
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Where does it fall cost-wise in comparison to traditional farming? That's usually the glaring omission in these articles.
 
Waffle Nazi
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
You rang?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
When I lived on the 57th floor of a glass building, I only ate produce grown from the 10th to the 125th floor of the farm.   The bees had to wear parachutes and oxygen masks to pollinate the crops.
 
Pert
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Good Science - Vertical tube farms
Youtube DchpBk6rfoc

It's been done.
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.