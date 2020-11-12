 Skip to content
 
(WJLA Washington DC)   Amateur genealogist does $10,000 in damage trying to clean up historic gravestones. Monkey Jesus wept   (wjla.com) divider line
50
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It could be worse.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jeezy Creezy, it's why I don't even try to restore or repair artifacts, I just stabilize and preserve them, as the vast majority of museum people do.  Leave restoration and repair of anything old to the specialists, because they have the training and experience not to damage things.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read that headline as "amateur gynecologist."
 
Captain Orr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's no call for levity here; the situation is grave.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
gannett-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EBN-OZN: I read that headline as "amateur gynecologist."


I know a woman who considers herself an amateur gynecologist.  She's quite a pest to other women.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EBN-OZN: I read that headline as "amateur gynecologist."


Me too. Also "to make them easier to photograph for the "Billion Graves" genealogy website.

How can these people be stopped?
 
casual disregard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How do.....How does one.........F, man. I just don't even understand.

If you don't know how to do a thing then just don't do it. Amateur archaeologist seems to be the more likely description.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cleaned off some of my family's headstones.  Water and a plastic-bristled brush, just to get the lichens off and keep them readable.  Wasn't going for that "fresh grave" look that's so popular.  Still took hours, and the gravestones  were less than 100 years old.
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AbuHashish: EBN-OZN: I read that headline as "amateur gynecologist."

Me too. Also "to make them easier to photograph for the "Billion Graves" genealogy website.

How can these people be stopped?


Maybe with a spray bottle or a can full of pennies that you can shake at them? I'm just throwing out ideas. Feel free to run with one.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
. . .  scrubbed roughly 200 gravestones at a Maryland cemetery in a way that left them damaged.

So what did she do?  Use a wire-brush?  Acid?
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: Jeezy Creezy, it's why I don't even try to restore or repair artifacts, I just stabilize and preserve them, as the vast majority of museum people do.  Leave restoration and repair of anything old to the specialists, because they have the training and experience not to damage things.


And the insurance to cover damages if they do occur.
 
la_mariee_mise_a_nu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jeeze, you'd think that conservators have a specialized education combining hard science with history and a set of technical skills that take many years of study to acquire or something.

/Given that whatever she did left striping, I'm going to assume she didn't start with distilled water and cotton swaps
//I have a degree in studio art and nearly two advanced degrees in art history and I'd never, ever presume to try to repair any object but one I made myself. And I know enough to not do anything that is not ideally reversible.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it doesn't belong to you, leave it the f*ck alone, you halfwit.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: EBN-OZN: I read that headline as "amateur gynecologist."

I know a woman who considers herself an amateur gynecologist.  She's quite a pest to other women.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tater1337
‘’ 1 hour ago  
my parents did this too

but they got permission from those needed, and then did research to properly clean and repair the gravestones

you cannot see the repair marks

the bought plots while there too, mothers great great founded the town it is in
 
casual disregard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: . . .  scrubbed roughly 200 gravestones at a Maryland cemetery in a way that left them damaged.

So what did she do?  Use a wire-brush?  Acid?


That sounds about r.....waitasec. *Squints at user name*

This is too convenient.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Enigmamf: NM Volunteer: Jeezy Creezy, it's why I don't even try to restore or repair artifacts, I just stabilize and preserve them, as the vast majority of museum people do.  Leave restoration and repair of anything old to the specialists, because they have the training and experience not to damage things.

And the insurance to cover damages if they do occur.


Which is why independent conservators are so freaking expensive.  One museum I worked at, had a saddle that the Friends wanted to restore.  $1600 bucks, which would have made a huge dent in the budget had the Friends not paid for it.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: . . .  scrubbed roughly 200 gravestones at a Maryland cemetery in a way that left them damaged.

So what did she do?  Use a wire-brush?  Acid?


12 bore magnum
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Moniker o' Shame: It could be worse.
[Fark user image image 850x479]


In a 100 years will people think the disaster is an original?
 
cousin-merle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's an article from a week ago, with, uh, pics in it, if anyone cares about that kind of thing on Fark dot com.

capitalgazette.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AbuHashish: EBN-OZN: I read that headline as "amateur gynecologist."

Me too. Also "to make them easier to photograph for the "Billion Graves" genealogy website.

How can these people be stopped?


Setting aside the error. Why? As long as they don't do it again?
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's still much less awful than the f#ckwits that went through a cemetery near me and painted swastikas and curse words on veterans' stones going back to the Civil War.
 
gaspode
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She didn't 'damage' the stones, she cleaned them unevenly so the moss and patina showed a pattern of stripes.

I mean its completely farking unimportant, its a grave marker and will look the same in a few years.. but hey, spend 10,000 dollars gettting them professionally cleaned so your graveyard is aesthetically pleasing, I mean that's what Jesus would have wanted.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: . . .  scrubbed roughly 200 gravestones at a Maryland cemetery in a way that left them damaged.

So what did she do?  Use a wire-brush?  Acid?


What I don't understand is why she didn't do just one stone to see what the outcome was going to be?
That way if the process was harmful you've only done it to one stone.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Article with photos of the actual damage.

Fark user imageView Full Size


[NOTENOUGHFACEPALMS]

Look, I get the interest and the motivation. How about learning something about lighting, maybe certain lens filters, RAW imaging, and software. If you can't find the information already exists, start your own testing until you come up with a technique that works.
 
cousin-merle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: . . .  scrubbed roughly 200 gravestones at a Maryland cemetery in a way that left them damaged.

So what did she do?  Use a wire-brush?  Acid?


Steel wool.
 
cnocnanrionnag [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Wax Crayon rubbing on a sheet of newsprint.   This does a remarkable job with zero impact on the stone.

Photograph the rubbing.....
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: EBN-OZN: I read that headline as "amateur gynecologist."

I know a woman who considers herself an amateur gynecologist.  She's quite a pest to other women.


Good old Dr. Pokey
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Ban genealogy.  Problem solved.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: Article with photos of the actual damage.

[Fark user image image 425x612]

[NOTENOUGHFACEPALMS]

Look, I get the interest and the motivation. How about learning something about lighting, maybe certain lens filters, RAW imaging, and software. If you can't find the information already exists, start your own testing until you come up with a technique that works.


Hay what the fark? This fark didn't know they was farking up right after one? And they just kept going? fark them. They should be sued into a grave.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: Article with photos of the actual damage.

[Fark user image image 425x612]

[NOTENOUGHFACEPALMS]

Look, I get the interest and the motivation. How about learning something about lighting, maybe certain lens filters, RAW imaging, and software. If you can't find the information already exists, start your own testing until you come up with a technique that works.


Hay. The picture isn't of the perpetrator.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I get the impression that she didn't care about the condition of the headstones.  All she wanted was the info.   There's a reason she's called an 'amateur".
 
la_mariee_mise_a_nu
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

cousin-merle: Here's an article from a week ago, with, uh, pics in it, if anyone cares about that kind of thing on Fark dot com.

[capitalgazette.com image 800x533]


Steel wool .... ugh. and it looks like a cleaner sprayed on. Why did they not make a rubbing and photograph that instead? Or they could have photographed with a raking light (from one of those super-bright hand-held spots) and tweaked the curved to make the engraving pop. Dumbass.
 
la_mariee_mise_a_nu
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

cnocnanrionnag: Wax Crayon rubbing on a sheet of newsprint.   This does a remarkable job with zero impact on the stone.

Photograph the rubbing.....


Exactly. I should have refreshed and seen your post before echoing it.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

cousin-merle: Steel wool.


Wince.

A friend of mine is a caretaker at a cemetery.  We once went to great effort to decipher an old tombstone, but played tricks with weird lighting at shallow angles and such.  We did not alter the stone in any way.
 
DoctorWhat
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

EBN-OZN: I read that headline as "amateur gynecologist."


Wow, I thought I was going to be the only one.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I also looked at the BillionGraves website. They want people to use their app on smartphones so it automatically geo tags the location.

I think they need to update their site with "please don't do stupid shiat like this."

Also, my Sony app will let me geo tag the photos in my camera. The only gravestones I have shot are my mother's family plot where she is buried, and the headstones are legible enough without cleaning them in any way. But now I am curious to see if I can find ways to manipulate lighting or tweak the images in software to make the text legible on obscured stones.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

AcneVulgaris: Creepy Lurker Guy: EBN-OZN: I read that headline as "amateur gynecologist."

I know a woman who considers herself an amateur gynecologist.  She's quite a pest to other women.

Good old Dr. Pokey


Pretty much, as in "Hold still!  This is okay because I'm straight.  I'm not one of those lesbos."
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Unobtanium: Article with photos of the actual damage.

[Fark user image image 425x612]

[NOTENOUGHFACEPALMS]

Look, I get the interest and the motivation. How about learning something about lighting, maybe certain lens filters, RAW imaging, and software. If you can't find the information already exists, start your own testing until you come up with a technique that works.

Hay. The picture isn't of the perpetrator.


Yes, I know that. It's photos of the actual damage, and of two women who have apparently devoted over a decade of their lives to conserving the cemetery. And some other idiot comes along and screws things up.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: waxbeans: Unobtanium: Article with photos of the actual damage.

[Fark user image image 425x612]

[NOTENOUGHFACEPALMS]

Look, I get the interest and the motivation. How about learning something about lighting, maybe certain lens filters, RAW imaging, and software. If you can't find the information already exists, start your own testing until you come up with a technique that works.

Hay. The picture isn't of the perpetrator.

Yes, I know that. It's photos of the actual damage, and of two women who have apparently devoted over a decade of their lives to conserving the cemetery. And some other idiot comes along and screws things up.


Word. I accidentally thought the two ladies were the perpetrator.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: two women who have apparently devoted over a decade of their lives to conserving the cemetery. And some other idiot comes along and screws things up.


They need to set a booby-trapped tombstone.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
BTW:  This is about 15 minutes from my house.   I've driven past a zillion times.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

cousin-merle: Here's an article from a week ago, with, uh, pics in it, if anyone cares about that kind of thing on Fark dot com.

[capitalgazette.com image 800x533]


Way to derail a thread
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I had a sad.
 
Shatners Agent [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: She's still much less awful than the f#ckwits that went through a cemetery near me and painted swastikas and curse words on veterans' stones going back to the Civil War.


=/

I hope their spirit animal is a squirrel. I hit about one a month.
 
SFSailor
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Mostly OT:  I recently, just coincidentally, happened to walk past an old graveyard that has fallen into quite a bad state.  Tthe only gravestones I could read from the sidewalk were a cluster of about half a dozen, all with the same last family name, from the early/mid-1800s.

At least four were for children under the age of 5.

Every farking antivaxer everywhere should be forced to do maintenance in the closest graveyard.  With their tongues.
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

cousin-merle: Here's an article from a week ago, with, uh, pics in it, if anyone cares about that kind of thing on Fark dot com.

[capitalgazette.com image 800x533]


That's just being lazy. If you are going to clean the inscription, clean the whole thing. After you get proper permission. She wanted the "glory" of adding to that database, but with the minimum effort.
 
zjoik
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: Article with photos of the actual damage.

[Fark user image image 425x612]

[NOTENOUGHFACEPALMS]

Look, I get the interest and the motivation. How about learning something about lighting, maybe certain lens filters, RAW imaging, and software. If you can't find the information already exists, start your own testing until you come up with a technique that works.


Or just be a smart lazy shiat and be there at the right time of day/correct sun angle when it's not cloudy to photograph them for clarity of lettering.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

gaspode: its a grave marker and will look the same in a few years..


CSB
Went to find a distant relative's grave. Found it, and also found that, since they were wealthy, they had opted for pricey marble stones. They chose poorly. The poorer old Yankees in the graveyard had stones made from slate or granite, which held up much better under acid rain. In a few years, you won't be able to read anything on the marble stones.
/CSB
 
