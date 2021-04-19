 Skip to content
 
(The Hill)   If you are aware how long it takes the FDA to "fully" inspect a factory, well... Let's just say don't count on many J&J Covid Vaccine doses any time in the near future   (thehill.com) divider line
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm going to start deliberately accidentally my submissions.
 
Stibium
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Hire a temp worker for $15/hr to do QC, what's the worst that could go wrong?!
 
Corn_Fed
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Probably just as well.
 
Melvin Lovecraft
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I work in a facility that manufactures medical/surgical devices. FDA is worse than the IRS. And you can take that to the bank.

Warlordtrooper
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Almost like regulation harms businesses and in this case society as well
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Warlordtrooper: Almost like regulation harms businesses and in this case society as well


Don't cut yourself on that edge.
 
Needlessly Complicated
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Melvin Lovecraft: I work in a facility that manufactures medical/surgical devices. FDA is worse than the IRS. And you can take that to the bank.

/robertblakeasbarettawithcockatooonsho​ulder.jpeg


Also work in that industry. Can confirm.
 
Needlessly Complicated
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Warlordtrooper: Almost like regulation harms businesses and in this case society as well


Uh huh. Well, have some thalidomide to calm down, okay?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
As long as it takes the C -Levels to wine and dine the GS-15s at the FDA and for the GS-12s to do a powerpoint presentation to the mid level administrators, health and security folks.  Then, Friday afternoon, all the besties have a big meet and greet in the conference room and a five minute tour of the plant before leaving at 1:30.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
We're never getting through this pandemic.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
FULLY
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
About time.
 
MarciusDecimus
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Needlessly Complicated: Melvin Lovecraft: I work in a facility that manufactures medical/surgical devices. FDA is worse than the IRS. And you can take that to the bank.

/robertblakeasbarettawithcockatooonsho​ulder.jpeg

Also work in that industry. Can confirm.


um, should not the FDA, the organization ensuring that medical devices and drugs be safe, BE farking tough on manufacturers?

Just curious, who here WANTS them to NOT be a strong regulator of these industries?
 
