Due to climate change, Canadian wine may become a big deal soon
33
33 Comments     (+0 »)
GasDude
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: Loser - European spirits such as absinthe

In that case, go climate change!
 
tasteme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've had some very outstanding Canadian wines.  The Niagara Peninsula has many wineries.  The climate there is very similar to the Finger Lakes area of NY.  Very good white, meh reds.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I should plant a pineapple farm in Saskatoon.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RogueWallEnthusiast [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Niagara region already full of wineries...as are parts of BC.




is my current go-to.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What is this going to do to Australian table wines?

ottebx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
salsashark1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
tasteme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RogueWallEnthusiast [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

what the cat dragged in
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We (my partner-in-travel and all things) had the experience of trying to choose a drinkable Washington State or Oregon red. After several tries... nope, wasn't happening. Whites, sure. But not the reds. I'm sure some exist, but they certainly didn't put their best foot forward when we were trying to buy them in the bougie grocery store in Portland.

So if even the next state northward - Oregon - can't quite nail the climate needed to make a drinkable red, I don't think California will feel threatened by Canada anytime soon.
 
angrycrank
‘’ 1 hour ago  

There are some excellent Oregon Pinot Noirs, but they aren't cheap
 
baggins_69
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Canadian wine from the Okanagan region of british columbia is already farking amazing.  La Frenz, Road 13, le vieux pin and others make world class reds.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not a wine fan really but Canadian ice wine is incredibly delicious. Like too good to be true...for dessert only

 
angrycrank
‘’ 1 hour ago  

There are an increasing number of decent reds. Cabernet Franc in particular grows very well, and occasionally Pinot Noir although it's not consistent. The difficulty is that lots of other places make much better reds for a lot less money.

I'm closer to Prince Edward County than to Niagara and have been trying to single-handedly support many of their vineyards. Convenient since many will deliver to Ottawa. The region makes some very good Pinot Gris in particular.
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I've had some good Pinot Noirs from there, but you're not going to find any decent Bordeaux style red blends or heavy Italian red wines coming from the area.

Which is fine, not every red wine needs to be a tannic vanilla fruit bomb.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have the California wineries all burned down yet? Will Canada be able to handle a fire season followed by a mud season? Will Canada still have it frozen hell season?
 
angrycrank
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Oh, and the Okanagan makes very good reds. Niagara less so but much better than a few years ago.
 
moto-geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bag, box, whatever.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Canada is not a great exporter of wines (like Australia or California) but it does grow some quality grapes and makes some quality wines--perhaps not grand vintage but very good speciality wines like the aforementioned ice wines (sweet dessert wines that are made from grapes that freeze on the vine before picking late in the season).

I have had some good wine, by which I mean wine that can hold up against decent but not luxurious wines of Europe, California and Australia, among others.

Oregon will probably gradually eat into California's wine production also, while BC, Ontario, Nova Scotia all have wine regions now, and Quebec is a naturel to make more wine as the climate in the Up country of the Saint Lawrence improves. Quebec makes most of its wines with imported grape stock from France or elsewhere (perhaps).

Maybe the Hudson Valley is a place to look for great improvement in domestic wines as concord grapes are replaced by fine European varieties bred to make wines.

I won't be able to drink a lot of this new wine because of health problems, but a sip now and then might be nice.
 
moto-geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The wines from the Okanagan Valley are really very good.

https://www.okanaganwines.ca/wineries​
 
ParanoidRodent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A lot of the Niagara region wines are German style wines (Riesling, etc.) because much of the region's wine industry was established by German immigrants but it has been diversifying.  Their sweeter whites and icewine are quite good, as are the fruit wines but those are harder to find.

I'm not as familiar with BC wines (gotta love interprovincial trade barriers) but they have a good reputation.  Not sure about the styles but I think they do more reds.

Vineyards are starting to show up in southern Quebec (hell, a relative of mine has one on his hobby farm) but they are just one of the local grown tipple sources (cider and apple wine, acérum (rum made from maple syrup instead of molasses), and other drinks are also growing).  There's a huge locavore scene in the province that should help them grow.

I heard Nova Scotia also has seen vineyards expanding.  Probably around the Annapolis Valley, I imagine.

So yeah, there's a healthy local wine industry but I don't see us becoming the next Australia in terms of wine production unless humanity really botches handling global climate change... In which case, we'll give the Russian and Scandinavian wineries some stuff competition.
 
ParanoidRodent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stiff competition... Bloody autocorrect
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blinkybluegnome
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Also, some pretty danged nice whites as well. 8th Generation in Summerland makes a really, really good reisling, and a sparkling chardonnay that isn't bad at all. And Blasted Church in OK Falls has a nice gewirtz, among others.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it not already?

 
cnocnanrionnag [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Oh, this here wine from x is a bit better than this one from y.  And this cheap box wine just can't keep up with a $34 bottle..

You can't tell. I can't tell. Experts can't tell. In BLIND tastings.
 
morg
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Winners and Losers of Climate Change
Loser: European Spirits

They prefer to be called daywalkers.
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I'm Canadian.

You will get a lot of Canadians in this thread claiming Canadian wines are already amazing.

Those people are idiots, and I'm sorry, eh.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

morg: Winners and Losers of Climate Change
Loser: European Spirits

They prefer to be called daywalkers.


Do they not pay their taxes?
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.