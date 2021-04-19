 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC)   'cause I'm just a teenage blacksmith, baby. Got an anvil to bend my iron, baby. I'll forge a scrap metal bottle opener, baby, for you   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
20
    More: Spiffy, Forge, Guildford student, Video Journalist, Blacksmith, Ben Perkins, Anvil, social media, ARIA Charts  
•       •       •

927 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Apr 2021 at 7:42 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Guildford student, now 17, is self-taught

Translation: watches a bunch of YouTube vids

/I'll admit, a lot of them are fascinating
 
qorkfiend [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: The Guildford student, now 17, is self-taught

Translation: watches a bunch of YouTube vids

/I'll admit, a lot of them are fascinating


Or Forged in Fire on Netflix
 
Gubbo [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

qorkfiend: gopher321: The Guildford student, now 17, is self-taught

Translation: watches a bunch of YouTube vids

/I'll admit, a lot of them are fascinating

Or Forged in Fire on Netflix


He's English, so presumably whatever show Alex Steel does over there.

/there's something quite soothing about watching a power hammer smash and shape steel
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size


Maybe he aspires to become a coyote
 
Herbie555
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: Translation: watches a bunch of YouTube vids


That's really only one step removed from being taught in person.  The act of watching someone else do it, then swinging the hammer for yourself, is really the only way to learn that particular art.

I wish youtube had been around when I starting smithing.  I had a good teacher, but time in the smithy is precious and I could have been learning more if I wasn't waiting for his time while he worked with other students.  Prepping via youtube then getting more time on the anvil during our work sessions would have been awesome.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Under a spreading chestnut-tree
The village smithy stands;
The smith, a mighty man is he,
With large and sinewy hands;
And the muscles of his brawny arms
Are strong as iron bands. rubber bands?
 
Willis13
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a dirt bag

/ nice headline subby
// song in my head now
/// F U Subby
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somewhere,
In a dusty, long-forgotten bar,
A loose huddle of the long-departed members of Wheatus suddenly perked up, being only 2 more mentions away from being free of that wizard's curse...
 
cynicalbastard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Started bladesmithing back in the late 80's. What I would have given to have Youtube then. Hell, took half an hour to process a nipple bump on computer. No bladesmiths (that I knew of) in the vicinity.
Took a LOOONG time to get forgewelding down by trial and error.
 
Herbie555
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

cynicalbastard: Started bladesmithing back in the late 80's. What I would have given to have Youtube then. Hell, took half an hour to process a nipple bump on computer. No bladesmiths (that I knew of) in the vicinity.
Took a LOOONG time to get forgewelding down by trial and error.


I started in the late '90s and it was still tough.  A few tech-savvy smiths had started to put up photos of their work with in-progress shots.  Sometimes, they even wrote about how they achieved a particular thing, but I spent a lot of time trying to synthesize that into practical knowledge.
 
It'sMorphin'Time
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

gopher321: The Guildford student, now 17, is self-taught

Translation: watches a bunch of YouTube vids

/I'll admit, a lot of them are fascinating


Buddy, if he's figured out how to blacksmith from Youtube, you have no business degrading it.

/Blacksmithing is hard. Not just in terms of muscle, but because you're literally shaping metal with fire. If he learned that from Youtube, all power to the kid.
 
stuffy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

gopher321: The Guildford student, now 17, is self-taught

Translation: watches a bunch of YouTube vids

/I'll admit, a lot of them are fascinating


th.bing.comView Full Size

Or TV. He'll be in high demand during the Zombie Apocalypse.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
This thread needs more Iron Maiden, maybe?
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Herbie555: gopher321: Translation: watches a bunch of YouTube vids

That's really only one step removed from being taught in person.  The act of watching someone else do it, then swinging the hammer for yourself, is really the only way to learn that particular art.

I wish youtube had been around when I starting smithing.  I had a good teacher, but time in the smithy is precious and I could have been learning more if I wasn't waiting for his time while he worked with other students.  Prepping via youtube then getting more time on the anvil during our work sessions would have been awesome.


cynicalbastard: Started bladesmithing back in the late 80's. What I would have given to have Youtube then. Hell, took half an hour to process a nipple bump on computer. No bladesmiths (that I knew of) in the vicinity.
Took a LOOONG time to get forgewelding down by trial and error.


My favourites are the restoration videos: old cleavers, bread slicers, rusted machinery. The ones where so-and-so is MAKING THE ZORGMAG BLADE FROM WARHAMMERRRRRR SO COOOOOL seem pretty ridiculous.
 
Amelia Earhart's Black Box
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Don't anvils have a pointy end? Couldn't it be used as a stabbing weapon? Better ban them.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Amelia Earhart's Black Box: Don't anvils have a pointy end? Couldn't it be used as a stabbing weapon? Better ban them.


Anything's an anvil if you're brave enough.

- Abraham Lincoln.  "The Ol' Rail-Splitter"
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

gopher321: The Guildford student, now 17, is self-taught

Translation: watches a bunch of YouTube vids

/I'll admit, a lot of them are fascinating


That's how I learned to play the violin.  Just because the platform has a ton of useless racists, troll, flat earthers, and Qidiots doesn't mean you can't get valuable info.
 
davynelson
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
i was following this somehow a while ago and laughing at he cost of a 5 dollar bottle opener
which in itself is hardly even necessary anymore

at like 70 bucks or pounds or whatever

but i was also happy to see people pay it so the guy could succeed

everything about it was real and fun
 
dennysgod
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Throwback Monday...sure why not.


Wheatus - Teenage Dirtbag
Youtube FC3y9llDXuM
 
Vitamin_R [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
In 1980, when I was a HS freshman, I took metal shop, and it was awesome! We  each got a 12" iron bar, maybe 1/2 square? Using the forge, we had to pound the ends to a point and then bend the thing into a figure eight. Also go to do gas and arc welding in that class. Lots of fun! i wish I'd kept the iron piece. I do still have the box I made in wood shop that year tho.
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.